Insights On The Electric Neck Warmer Global Market To 2026 - Featuring Beurer, DJO Global And Sunbeam Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Neck Warmer Market Research Report by Type (Three-Step Electric Neck Warmer and Two-Step Electric Neck Warmer), by Application (Men and Women), by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Electric Neck Warmer Market size was estimated at USD 410.03 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 439.68 million in 2021, at a CAGR 7.56% to reach USD 635.23 million by 2026. Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period. Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Electric Neck Warmer to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market was studied across Three-Step Electric Neck Warmer and Two-Step Electric Neck Warmer.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Men and Women.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is further studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Electric Neck Warmer Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Electric Neck Warmer Market, including Beurer, DJO Global, Naipo Shitatsu, Odessey Products, Relaxus Products, Shenzhen Lianmaida Electric Heating Products, Sunbeam, Sunny Bay, UTK Technology, and Xian Bellavie and Sunbright Group Co., Ltd. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Electric Neck Warmer Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Electric Neck Warmer Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Electric Neck Warmer Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Electric Neck Warmer Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Electric Neck Warmer Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Electric Neck Warmer Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Electric Neck Warmer Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Dynamics5.1. Introduction5.2. Drivers5.2.1. Increasing prevalence of neck pain5.2.2. Growing number of road accidents and sports injuries globally5.2.3. Increasing healthcare spending & disposable income in emerging economies5.3. Restraints5.3.1. High cost of the electric neck warmer5.4. Opportunities5.4.1. Growing awareness of cervical cancer5.4.2. Technology development supporting product commercialization5.5. Challenges5.5.1. Availability of alternate methods 6. Electric Neck Warmer Market, by Type6.1. Introduction6.2. Three-Step Electric Neck Warmer6.3. Two-Step Electric Neck Warmer 7. Electric Neck Warmer Market, by Application7.1. Introduction7.2. Men7.3. Women 8. Americas Electric Neck Warmer Market8.1. Introduction8.2. Argentina8.3. Brazil8.4. Canada8.5. Mexico8.6. United States 9. Asia-Pacific Electric Neck Warmer Market9.1. Introduction9.2. Australia9.3. China9.4. India9.5. Indonesia9.6. Japan9.7. Malaysia9.8. Philippines9.9. Singapore9.10. South Korea9.11. Taiwan9.12. Thailand 10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Electric Neck Warmer Market10.1. Introduction10.2. France10.3. Germany10.4. Italy10.5. Netherlands10.6. Qatar10.7. Russia10.8. Saudi Arabia10.9. South Africa10.10. Spain10.11. United Arab Emirates10.12. United Kingdom 11. Competitive Landscape11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix11.1.1. Quadrants11.1.2. Business Strategy11.1.3. Product Satisfaction11.2. Market Ranking Analysis11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player11.4. Competitive Scenario11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement11.4.4. Investment & Funding11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 12. Company Usability Profiles12.1. Beurer12.2. DJO Global12.3. Naipo Shitatsu12.4. Odessey Products12.5. Relaxus Products12.6. Shenzhen Lianmaida Electric Heating Products12.7. Sunbeam12.8. Sunny Bay12.9. UTK Technology12.10. Xian Bellavie and Sunbright Group Co., Ltd 13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1cavxj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-electric-neck-warmer-global-market-to-2026---featuring-beurer-djo-global-and-sunbeam-among-others-301448280.html

SOURCE Research and Markets