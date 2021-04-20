Insights On The Electric Beds APAC Market To 2027 - By Product, Application, End-user And Country

DUBLIN, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Electric Beds Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product; Application; End User and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the Asia Pacific electric bed market is expected to reach US$ 1,027.55 million in 2027 from US$ 446.36 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the Asia Pacific electric beds market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.Based on product, the electric bed market is segmented into semi-automatic electric beds and fully automatic electric beds. The semi-automatic segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. However, the fully automatic electric beds segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Electric beds allow adjusting both upper and lower body positions as well as the height of the bed. They help in dealing with a variety of medical issues and exponentially increase comfort. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease (CVD), and diabetes escalate the demand for electric beds. Also, the patients in higher stages of cancer lose their ability to perform various physiological tasks on their own, and electric beds assist healthcare staff looking after such patients. As per estimates by the Globocan 2018: India Factsheet, there were 1,157,294 new cancer cases and 784,821 cancer deaths in 2018. Thus, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of the Asia Pacific electric bed market. Also, the rising number of hospitals and clinics across Asia Pacific would boost the market growth during the forecast period.The growth of the Asia Pacific electric beds market is attributed to key driving factors such as rise in number of chronic diseases, increasing number of hospitals and clinics and increase in number of public-private partnership in healthcare industry. However, the steep prices of electric beds and reduction in average length of hospital stays by population are likely to hinder the market growth.Arjo Medical Devices, Hill Rom Holding Inc. and Medline Industries, Inc are among the leading companies operating in the Asia Pacific electric beds market. Reasons to Buy

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1 Scope of the Study1.2 Research Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation1.3.1 Asia Pacific Electric Bed Market - By Product1.3.2 Asia Pacific Electric Bed Market - By Application1.3.3 Asia Pacific Electric Bed Market - By End User1.3.4 Asia Pacific Electric Beds market - By Country 2. Electric Bed Market - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Coverage3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. Asia Pacific Electric Beds - Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis4.3 Expert Opinions 5. Electric Bed Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Rise in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases5.1.2 Increasing Number of Hospitals and Clinics5.1.3 Surge in Number of Public-Private Partnerships in Healthcare Sector5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Steep Prices of Electric Beds5.2.2 Reduction in Average Length of Hospital Stays5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Growth of Medical Tourism5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Launch of Innovative Products5.5 Impact Analysis 6. Electric Bed Market - Asia Pacific Analysis6.1 Asia Pacific Electric Bed Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis 7. Electric Bed Market Analysis - By Product7.1 Overview7.2 Electric Bed Market Share, by Product, 2019 and 2027 (%)7.3 Semi-Automatic Electric Beds7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Semi-Automatic Electric Beds: Electric Bed Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.4 Fully Automatic Electric Beds7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Fully Automatic Electric Beds: Electric Bed Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 8. Electric Bed Market Analysis - By Application8.1 Overview8.2 Electric Bed Market Share, by Application, 2019 and 2027 (%)8.3 General Bed8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 General Bed: Electric Bed Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.4 Intensive Care Beds8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Intensive Care Beds: Electric Bed Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.5 Bariatric Beds8.5.1 Overview8.5.2 Bariatric Beds: Electric Bed Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.6 Birthing Beds8.6.1 Overview8.6.2 Birthing Beds: Electric Bed Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 9. Electric Bed Market Analysis - By End User9.1 Overview9.2 Electric Bed Market Share, by End User, 2019 and 2027 (%)9.3 Hospitals and Clinics9.3.1 Overview9.3.2 Hospitals and Clinics: Electric Bed Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.4 Dentistry9.4.1 Overview9.4.2 Dentistry: Electric Bed Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.5 Others9.5.1 Overview9.5.2 Others: Electric Bed Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 10. Electric Bed Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2027 - Asia PacificAnalysis10.1 Asia Pacific: Electric Beds Market10.1.1 Overview10.1.2 Asia Pacific: Electric Beds Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)10.1.3 Asia Pacific: Electric Beds Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Million)10.1.4 Asia Pacific: Electric Beds Market, by Application 2018-2027 (USD Million)10.1.5 Asia Pacific: Electric Beds Market, by End User, 2018-2027 (USD Million)10.1.6 Asia Pacific: Electric Beds Market, by Country, 2019 & 2027 (%)10.1.7 China: Electric Beds Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)10.1.7.1 China: Electric Beds Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)10.1.7.2 China: Electric Beds Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Million)10.1.7.3 China: Electric Beds Market, by Application - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)10.1.7.4 China: Electric Beds Market, by End User - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)10.1.8 Japan: Electric Beds Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)10.1.8.1 Japan: Electric Beds Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)10.1.8.2 Japan: Electric Beds Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Million)10.1.8.3 Japan: Electric Beds Market, by Application - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)10.1.8.4 Japan: Electric Beds Market, by End User - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)10.1.9 India: Electric Beds Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)10.1.9.1 India: Electric Beds Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)10.1.9.2 India: Electric Beds Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Million)10.1.9.3 India: Electric Beds Market, by Application - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)10.1.9.4 India: Electric Beds Market, by End User - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million) 10.1.10 South Korea: Electric Beds Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)10.1.10.1 South Korea: Electric Beds Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)10.1.10.2 South Korea: Electric Beds Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Million)10.1.10.3 South Korea: Electric Beds Market, by Application - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)10.1.10.4 South Korea: Electric Beds Market, by End User - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million) 10.1.11 Australia: Electric Beds Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)10.1.11.1 Australia: Electric Beds Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)10.1.11.2 Australia: Electric Beds Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Million)10.1.11.3 Australia: Electric Beds Market, by Application - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)10.1.11.4 Australia: Electric Beds Market, by End User - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million) 10.1.12 Rest of Asia-Pacific: Electric Beds Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)10.1.12.1 Rest of Asia-Pacific: Electric Beds Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)10.1.12.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific: Electric Beds Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Million)10.1.12.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific: Electric Beds Market, by Application - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)10.1.12.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific: Electric Beds Market, by End User - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million) 11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Asia Pacific Electric Bed Market11.1 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 12. Company Profiles12.1 Arjo Medical Devices12.1.1 Key Facts12.1.2 Business Description12.1.3 Products and Services12.1.4 Financial Overview12.1.5 SWOT Analysis12.1.6 Key Developments12.2 Hill Rom Holding Inc.12.2.1 Key Facts12.2.2 Business Description12.2.3 Products and Services12.2.4 Financial Overview12.2.5 SWOT Analysis12.2.6 Key Developments12.3 Medline Industries, Inc.12.3.1 Key Facts12.3.2 Business Description12.3.3 Products and Services12.3.4 Financial Overview12.3.5 SWOT Analysis12.3.6 Key Developments12.4 Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd.12.4.1 Key Facts12.4.2 Business Description12.4.3 Products and Services12.4.4 Financial Overview12.4.5 SWOT Analysis12.4.6 Key Developments12.5 Stryker Corporation12.5.1 Key Facts12.5.2 Business Description12.5.3 Products and Services12.5.4 Financial Overview12.5.5 SWOT Analysis12.5.6 Key Developments12.6 Malvestio Spa12.6.1 Key Facts12.6.2 Business Description12.6.3 Products and Services12.6.4 Financial Overview12.6.5 SWOT Analysis12.6.6 Key Developments12.7 LINET12.7.1 Key Facts12.7.2 Business Description12.7.3 Products and Services12.7.4 Financial Overview12.7.5 SWOT Analysis12.7.6 Key Developments 13. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k06wwv

