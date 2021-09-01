Insights On The Education Technology Global Market To 2026 - Featuring Microsoft, Google And Blackboard Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Education Technology Market by Infrastructure, Systems, Devices, and Solutions 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This education technology market report assesses the role of EdTech technologies in formal education, career instruction and vocational training. The report evaluates a wide variety of digital learning environments with analysis of technologies and solutions including hardware, software, devices and services. The report considers the efficacy of various delivery methods and modalities including customer focused education approaches and the role of evidence-based outcomes.The report analyzes EdTech solutions including distance learning services, virtual classroom infrastructure, interactive learning and administrative systems. The report evaluates solutions by user type, deployment mode and other critical considerations. Virtual classroom equipment and device analysis includes Computers, Smartphones, Tablets, Virtual Whiteboards, and Web Conferencing related infrastructure. Administrative system analysis includes Training Resource Management Systems, Student Information Systems, Document Management Systems, and Talent Management Systems.The report evaluates major TechEd companies including their strategies, products and services. It also analyzes the role and importance of advanced technologies such as AI and machine learning, robotics, telepresence and holographic delivery systems and user interfaces. The report also assesses the role of software-based solutions like Learning Management Systems, Lecture Capture Systems, Student Information Systems, and others. The report provides forecasts from 2021 through 2026. Select Report Findings:

Global virtual classroom infrastructure market will reach $52.5 billion by 2026

by 2026 The global market for interactive learning solutions will reach $35.2 billion by 2026

by 2026 Over 70% of all formal education programs will rely upon EdTech solutions by 2026

North America will lead the EdTech market with 29% market share followed by Europe

will lead the EdTech market with 29% market share followed by Direct to consumer solutions will represent 50% of the global EdTech market opportunity

EdTech is anticipated to experience step-function growth as a result of the COVID19 pandemic

AI, robotics, telepresence and holographic engagement will act as key enablers for outcome-based performance

The education sector is undergoing a digital revolution and the conventional teaching method is taking a major shifting towards student-centric and more inclusive learning. Educational Technology (EdTech) is the combined use of computer technology and educational theory/practice to facilitate student learning. It creates, uses and manages engineering processes and educational resources to help facilitate learning and academic performance.EdTech represents the combined use of computer technology and educational theory/practice to facilitate student learning. Educational technology creates, uses and manages technological processes and educational resources to help improve student academic performance. In addition to knowledge drawn from educational practice, educational technology uses networking, education techniques, psychology, sociology, artificial intelligence and IT technology.EdTech uses knowledge learned from educational practice. It uses networking, education techniques, psychology, sociology, artificial intelligence and IT technology to develop solutions. It encompasses a number of educational practice domains including learning theory, computer-based training, online learning and mobile learning.Both education-focused and non-academic institutions are participating in the digitization process powered by EdTech tools and advanced technologies such as inclusion of AI, AR/VR, robotics, and many other technologies. The adoption of EdTech solutions will be widespread with positive impacts ranging from K-12 to higher education, adult and professional learning. We predict that 90% of all formal education programs will rely upon EdTech tools by 2030.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction2.1 The Educational Technology Market2.1.1 Distance Learning2.1.2 Corporate Learning and Training 2.1.3 K-12 Level Education2.1.4 Self-Paced Learning2.2 Key EdTech Market Considerations2.2.1 Inclusions and Exclusions2.2.2 Distance Education/On-Demand Learning2.2.3 Evidence Based Methodology2.2.4 Whole Child Learning Technology2.2.5 EdTech Infrastructure2.3 Material Changes in Education2.4 COVID-19 Impact Analysis2.5 Student and Teacher Benefits2.6 EdTech Business Model and Pricing2.7 Regulatory Analysis2.7.1 UGC Regulation2.7.2 Higher Education Opportunity Act2.7.3 Distance Learning and Innovation Regulation2.8 Market Driver Analysis2.9 Market Challenge Analysis2.10 Value Chain Analysis2.10.1 Educational Institutions2.10.2 Enterprise2.10.3 Government and Regulatory Bodies2.10.4 MOOC Providers2.10.5 OEMs2.10.6 Software Solution Providers2.10.7 Technology Solution Providers

3.0 Education Technology and Application Analysis3.1 Hardware Analysis3.1.1 Interactive Displays3.1.2 Interactive Projectors3.1.3 Video Conferencing Systems3.2 Software Solution Analysis3.2.1 Learning Management Systems3.2.2 Student Information Systems3.2.3 Classroom Assessment Systems3.2.4 Classroom Collaboration Systems3.2.5 Classroom Management Systems3.2.6 Document Management Systems3.2.7 Student Response Systems3.2.8 Talent Management Systems3.2.9 Lecture Capture Solutions3.3 Enabling Technology Analysis3.3.1 Gamification3.3.2 Data Analytics3.3.3 VR and AR3.3.4 ERP Solutions3.3.5 Security Solutions3.3.6 Blockchain Solutions3.3.7 Haptic Solutions3.3.8 AI and Machine Learning3.3.9 Robotics Solutions 3.3.10 Holographic Engagement Solutions3.4 Content and Service Analysis3.5 Applications by User Type3.5.1 Educational Institutions3.5.2 Consumer Focused Businesses3.6 EdTech Sub-Market Analysis3.6.1 Distance Learning Services3.6.2 Virtual Classroom Infrastructure and Devices3.6.3 Interactive Learning Solutions3.6.4 EdTech Administrative Systems3.7 Case Study Analysis3.7.1 Cisco3.7.1.1 Universidad Panamerica3.7.1.2 Utah State University3.7.1.3 Oklahoma Howe Public Schools3.7.1.4 Romania Ministry of Education3.7.1.5 San Jose State University3.7.1.6 UNC Pembroke3.7.2 eLearning Company and IBM Watson3.7.3 Google3.7.3.1 Classcraft Classroom Gamification3.7.3.2 DataViz Data Analytics3.7.4 Microsoft Empowerment3.7.5 SplashLearn Gamified Platform3.7.6 Goldman Sachs Reach Capital Fund3.8 Online Learner Analysis

4.0 Educational Technology Company Analysis4.1 EdTech by Systems, Infrastructure and Products4.1.1 EdTech Systems Providers4.1.2 EdTech Infrastructure Providers4.1.3 EdTech Product Providers4.2 Detailed Analysis of Select EdTech Companies4.2.1 17zuoye4.2.2 2U INC4.2.3 Age of Learning4.2.4 Apple4.2.5 Blackboard4.2.6 BYJU'S4.2.7 Campus Management4.2.8 Cisco4.2.9 Cornerstone OnDemand 4.2.10 Coursera 4.2.11 D2L 4.2.12 Dell EMC 4.2.13 Discovery Education 4.2.14 Edutech 4.2.15 edX 4.2.16 Ellucian 4.2.17 Google 4.2.18 Hujiang 4.2.19 IBM 4.2.20 Instructure 4.2.21 iTutorGroup 4.2.22 Lenovo 4.2.23 Microsoft 4.2.24 Oracle 4.2.25 Pexip 4.2.26 Promethean 4.2.27 SAP 4.2.28 Smart Technologies 4.2.29 Udacity 4.2.30 Udemy 4.2.31 upGrad Education Private Limited 4.2.32 Vidyo 4.2.33 VIPKid 4.2.34 Workday 4.2.35 Yuanfudao4.3 EdTech Market Leader Solutions4.3.1 Microsoft4.3.2 Google4.3.3 Blackboard4.3.4 Pearson4.3.5 Advantis Systems4.3.6 IBM4.3.7 Promethean World4.3.8 Ellucian

5.0 EdTech Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 20265.1 Global EdTech Market 2021 - 20265.1.1 Global EdTech Market by Technology5.1.1.1 Global EdTech Market by Hardware5.1.1.2 Global EdTech Market by Software5.1.1.3 Global EdTech Market by Enabling Technology5.1.2 Global EdTech Market by User Type5.1.2.1 Global EdTech Market by Education Institute5.1.3 Global EdTech Market by Deployment Model5.1.4 Global EdTech Market by Distance Learning Service 2021 - 20265.1.4.1 Global EdTech Distance Learning Service Market by Segment5.1.5 Global EdTech Market by Virtual Classroom Infrastructure and Devices 2021 - 20265.1.5.1 Global EdTech Virtual Classroom Infrastructure and Devices Market by Segment5.1.6 Global EdTech Market by Interactive Learning Solutions 2021 - 20265.1.6.1 Global EdTech Interactive Learning Solutions Market by Segment5.1.7 Global EdTech Market by Administrative Systems 2021 - 20265.1.7.1 Global EdTech Administrative Systems Market by Segment5.2 Regional EdTech Market 2021 - 20265.2.1 North America EdTech Market by Country5.2.2 Europe EdTech Market by Country5.2.3 APAC EdTech Market by Country5.2.4 MEA EdTech Market by Country5.2.5 Latin America EdTech Market by Country

6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

