Insights On The EdTech & Smart Classroom Global Market To 2026 - Featuring Apple, Campus Management And D2L Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "EdTech & Smart Classroom Market Research Report by Education System, by Enabling Technology, by Hardware, by Deployment Type, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global EdTech & Smart Classroom Market size was estimated at USD 83.61 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 99.50 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 19.34% to reach USD 241.58 Billion by 2026. Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the EdTech & Smart Classroom Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global EdTech & Smart Classroom Market, including 2U, Inc., Apple Inc., Blackboard Inc., Campus Management Corp., Cisco Systems, Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., D2L, Dell EMC, Discovery Communication, Ellucian, Google, LLC, Instructure, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Promethean World Ltd, SAP SE, Smart Technologies, and Workday, Inc.. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global EdTech & Smart Classroom Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global EdTech & Smart Classroom Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global EdTech & Smart Classroom Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global EdTech & Smart Classroom Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global EdTech & Smart Classroom Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global EdTech & Smart Classroom Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global EdTech & Smart Classroom Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. Connected devices are proliferating in the education sector5.1.1.2. eLearning solutions are adopted globally5.1.1.3. Rising technological awareness5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. Cyberattacks are fluently increased5.1.2.2. Issues with data security and privacy5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. Fun learning environment and Gamification in primary learning5.1.3.2. Simplifies parent-teacher engagement5.1.3.3. Introduction of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR)5.1.4. Challenges5.1.4.1. Limited infrastructure support in developing economies5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.2.5. Industry Rivalry 6. EdTech & Smart Classroom Market, by Education System6.1. Introduction6.2. Classroom Assessment System6.3. Classroom Collaboration System6.4. Classroom Management System6.5. Document Management System6.6. Learning Management System6.7. Student Information System6.8. Student Response System6.9. Talent Management System 7. EdTech & Smart Classroom Market, by End-user7.1. Introduction7.2. Higher Education7.3. K-127.4. Kindergarten 8. EdTech & Smart Classroom Market, by Enabling Technology8.1. Introduction8.2. Advanced Technology8.3. Analytics8.4. Enterprise Resource Planning8.5. Gamification8.6. Security 9. EdTech & Smart Classroom Market, by Hardware9.1. Introduction9.2. Interactive Displays9.3. Interactive Projectors 10. EdTech & Smart Classroom Market, by Deployment Type10.1. Introduction10.2. On-Cloud10.3. On-Premises 11. Americas EdTech & Smart Classroom Market11.1. Introduction11.2. Argentina11.3. Brazil11.4. Canada11.5. Mexico11.6. United States 12. Asia-Pacific EdTech & Smart Classroom Market12.1. Introduction12.2. Australia12.3. China12.4. India12.5. Indonesia12.6. Japan12.7. Malaysia12.8. Philippines12.9. Singapore12.10. South Korea12.11. Thailand 13. Europe, Middle East & Africa EdTech & Smart Classroom Market13.1. Introduction13.2. France13.3. Germany13.4. Italy13.5. Netherlands13.6. Qatar13.7. Russia13.8. Saudi Arabia13.9. South Africa13.10. Spain13.11. United Arab Emirates13.12. United Kingdom 14. Competitive Landscape14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix14.1.1. Quadrants14.1.2. Business Strategy14.1.3. Product Satisfaction14.2. Market Ranking Analysis14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player14.4. Competitive Scenario14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement14.4.4. Investment & Funding14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 15. Company Usability Profiles15.1. 2U, Inc.15.2. Apple Inc.15.3. Blackboard Inc.15.4. Campus Management Corp.15.5. Cisco Systems, Inc.15.6. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.15.7. D2L15.8. Dell EMC15.9. Discovery Communication15.10. Ellucian15.11. Google, LLC15.12. Instructure, Inc.15.13. International Business Machines Corporation15.14. Lenovo Group Limited15.15. Microsoft Corporation15.16. Oracle Corporation15.17. Promethean World Ltd15.18. SAP SE15.19. Smart Technologies15.20. Workday, Inc. 16. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kmfy06

