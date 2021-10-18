Insights On The Disposable Medical Linen Global Market To 2026 - Featuring Healthcare Services, Henry Schein And Hopkins Medical Products Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disposable Medical Linen Market Research Report by Product, Distribution Channel, End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Disposable Medical Linen Market size was estimated at USD 5,005.45 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 5,454.44 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.30% reaching USD 8,538.17 million by 2026. Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Disposable Medical Linen Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service. Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Disposable Medical Linen Market, including AmeriPride Services Inc. by Aramark Corporation, ATD-American Company, Celtic Linen Ltd, E-town Laundry Company, Ecolab Inc., Elizabethtown Laundry Company, Emes Textiles Private Limited, Encompass Group, LLC, Franz Mensch GmbH, Graham Holdings Company, Halyard Health, Inc., Healthcare Services Group, Inc., Healthcare services Group, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., Hopkins Medical Products, ImageFIRST Healthcare Laundry Specialists, LLC by Calera Capital, Medline Industries Inc., Narang Medical Limited, Priontex, Shalex Overseas Private Limited, Sobel Westex Inc., and Unitex Textile Rental Services, Inc. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Disposable Medical Linen Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Disposable Medical Linen Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Disposable Medical Linen Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Disposable Medical Linen Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Disposable Medical Linen Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Disposable Medical Linen Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Disposable Medical Linen Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Dynamics5.1. Introduction5.2. Drivers5.2.1. Increasing patient population with growing number of healthcare-associated infections5.2.2. Growing number of surgical procedures5.2.3. Increasing risk of disease transmission and infections in healthcare settings 5.3. Restraints5.3.1. Growing fear of risks associated with reusable linen5.3.2. Lesser adoption due to high cost concerns5.4. Opportunities5.4.1. Emerging demand of new innovations in medical textile5.4.2. Prevention from the risk of cross-contamination5.5. Challenges5.5.1. Increasing concerns regarding disposal counterparts 6. Disposable Medical Linen Market, by Product6.1. Introduction6.2. Bed Linen,6.3. Surgical & Hygiene Linen Liveries 7. Disposable Medical Linen Market, by Distribution Channel7.1. Introduction7.2. Online7.3. Retail7.4. Wholesale 8. Disposable Medical Linen Market, by End-user8.1. Introduction8.2. Diagnostic Centers8.3. Hospitals8.4. Nursing Care Facilities8.5. Standalone Clinics 9. Americas Disposable Medical Linen Market9.1. Introduction9.2. Argentina9.3. Brazil9.4. Canada9.5. Mexico9.6. United States 10. Asia-Pacific Disposable Medical Linen Market10.1. Introduction10.2. Australia10.3. China10.4. India10.5. Indonesia10.6. Japan10.7. Malaysia10.8. Philippines10.9. Singapore10.10. South Korea10.11. Taiwan10.12. Thailand 11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Disposable Medical Linen Market11.1. Introduction11.2. France11.3. Germany11.4. Italy11.5. Netherlands11.6. Qatar11.7. Russia11.8. Saudi Arabia11.9. South Africa11.10. Spain11.11. United Arab Emirates11.12. United Kingdom 12. Competitive Landscape12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix12.1.1. Quadrants12.1.2. Business Strategy12.1.3. Product Satisfaction12.2. Market Ranking Analysis12.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player12.4. Competitive Scenario12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement12.4.4. Investment & Funding12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 13. Company Usability Profiles13.1. AmeriPride Services Inc. by Aramark Corporation13.2. ATD-American Company13.3. Celtic Linen Ltd.13.4. E-town Laundry Company13.5. Ecolab Inc.13.6. Elizabethtown Laundry Company13.7. Emes Textiles Private Limited13.8. Encompass Group, LLC13.9. Franz Mensch GmbH13.10. Graham Holdings Company13.11. Halyard Health, Inc.13.12. Healthcare Services Group, Inc.13.15. Henry Schein, Inc.13.16. Hopkins Medical Products13.17. ImageFIRST Healthcare Laundry Specialists, LLC by Calera Capital13.18. Medline Industries Inc.13.19. Narang Medical Limited13.20. Priontex13.21. Shalex Overseas Private Limited13.22. Sobel Westex Inc.13.23. Unitex Textile Rental Services, Inc. 14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yrbr3y

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-disposable-medical-linen-global-market-to-2026---featuring-healthcare-services-henry-schein-and-hopkins-medical-products-among-others-301402306.html

SOURCE Research and Markets