Insights On The Disinfectant Sprays And Wipes Global Market To 2026 - Featuring Ecolab, GOJO Industries And Unilever Among Others

The global disinfectant sprays and wipes market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.88% during the period 2021-2026.The introduction of innovative products plays a vital role in gaining consumer attention. The disinfectant sprays market is highly dependent on the demand for hygiene and sanitation solutions across the end-user industries. An increase in chronic diseases is also anticipated to increase sales in the disinfectant wipes market. Furthermore, due to the sudden surge in COVID-19, alcohol-based hand sanitizers are witnessing higher demand in the market. The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the disinfectant sprays and wipe market during the forecast period:

Upsurge in E-Commerce Platforms

Rise in Growth of Government Initiatives

Advancement in Technology and Innovation Solutions

Rise in Number of Healthcare-Associated Infections

The study considers the global disinfectant sprays and wipes market's present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2021-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market. Segmentation

The global disinfectant sprays and wipes market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, composition, end-user, distribution, geography. The disinfectant wipes are increasingly gaining prominence among users because pre-impregnated and combination disinfectant/detergent wet wipes offer various advantages over sprays and solutions. Alcohol wipes and sprays are the most common cleaning products used by US nationals to clean hard surfaces in bathrooms and kitchens.Alcohol plays a vital role in the disinfectant composition segment. According to the WHO, US EPA, and US CDC, alcohol-based sanitizers have proven effective against coronavirus. In addition, the emergence of various pandemics and epidemics to boost the usage of alcohol-based sanitizer. As a result, the global alcohol-based disinfectant sprays market is expected to reach USD 5,683.66 million by 2026.Furthermore, alcohol is widely used to disinfection skin antisepsis and harder surfaces, increasing its preference among the products for various application segments.In today's scenario, the latest cleaning chemicals used in the hospitals are formulated for cleaning purposes and disinfecting purposes. The manufacturers are engaging in adopting new technologies to introduce the latest and innovative products that will comply with healthcare regulatory standards. With the evolving demographics and rising COVID-19 infections across the region, industrial users opt for branded hygiene products as a preventive solution to fight against coronavirus. With the largest population globally, APAC and China have the maximum consumption rate of hygiene products compared to other countries.Dealers and distributors are one of the key distribution channels for disinfectant products. In recent years, online distribution through various e-commerce websites and specialized websites are gaining traction and will witness high growth in the future. In addition, a.I.S.E. and its members are actively supporting authorities and healthcare professionals to manage the current public health crisis, ensuring that essential cleaning, hygiene, and sanitizer products can be made available and delivered at a fast pace. Some of the key suppliers of disinfectant sprays and wipes in the U.S. include G6 Medical Supply, Ballistic, Quality Control Wholesale, and many more.

Insights by Vendors

Local vendors offer products at lower prices and create competition among other players in the healthcare disinfectant market. Product/service extensions, technological innovations, and M&A are some of the factors intensifying the competition among the players. Vendors are expected to develop new technologies and remain abreast with the upcoming technologies to have a competitive advantage over other vendors. In addition, players can boost profitability by practicing efficient production techniques that minimize production costs and mitigate associated risks. As the competition among the companies is intensifying, this will lead to the introduction of many innovative and advanced solutions in the upcoming years.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:1. How big is the disinfectant sprays and wipes market?2. What is the U.S. disinfectant sprays and wipes market growth?3. Who are the key players in the antiseptic sprays market?4. What are the recent trends enabling the surface disinfectants market growth?5. Which end-use segment held the largest share in the disinfectant market? Key Topics Covered: 1 Research Methodology 2 Research Objectives 3 Research Process 4 Scope & Coverage4.1 Market Definition4.2 Base Year4.3 Scope of the Study 5 Report Assumptions & Caveats5.1 Key Caveats5.2 Currency Conversion5.3 Market Derivation 6 Market at a Glance 7 Introduction7.1 Overview7.2 Factors for Selecting Disinfectant Products7.3 Impact of COVID-19 8 Market Opportunities & Trends8.1 Technological Advancements & Innovations8.2 Rising Promotion of Disinfectant Sprays & Wipes8.3 Growth of Government Initiatives 9 Market Growth Enablers9.1 Rising Number of Hospital-Acquired Infections9.2 Increasing Disease Outbreaks9.3 Upsurge in E-Commerce Platforms 10 Market Restraints10.1 Negative Perception of Chemical Disinfectants10.2 Development of Alternative Technologies10.3 COVID-19 Causing Disruptions in Supply Chain 11 Market Landscape11.1 Market Overview 12 Value Chain Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Five Forces Analysis 13 Product13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine13.3 Market Overview13.4 Wipes13.5 Sprays 14 Composition14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine14.3 Market Overview14.4 Alcohol14.5 Alkyl Dimethyl Benzyl14.6 Others 15 End-Users15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue15.2 Market Overview15.3 Healthcare15.4 Industrial15.5 Residential15.6 COMMERCIAL SPACES15.7 Hospitality15.8 Government & Others 16 Distribution Channels16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine16.2 Market Overview16.3 Direct16.4 Indirect 17 Geography17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine17.2 Geographic Overview 18 North America18.1 Quarterly Sales Analysis18.2 Market Overview18.3 Market by Product18.4 Market by Composition18.5 Market by Distribution Channel18.6 Market by End-Users18.7 Key Countries 19 APAC19.1 Quarterly Sales Analysis19.2 Market Overview19.3 Market by Product19.4 Market by Composition19.5 Market by Distribution Channel19.6 Market by End-Users19.7 Key Countries 20 Europe20.1 Quarterly Sales Analysis20.2 Market Overview20.3 Market by Product20.4 Market by Composition20.5 Market by Distribution Channel20.6 Market by End-Users20.7 Key Countries 21 Latin America21.1 Quarterly Sales Analysis21.2 Market Overview21.3 Market by Product21.4 Market by Composition21.5 Market by Distribution Channel21.6 Market by End-Users21.7 Key Countries 22 Middle East & Africa22.1 Quarterly Sales Analysis22.2 Market Overview22.3 Market by Product22.4 Market by Composition22.5 Market by Distribution Channel22.6 Market by End-Users22.7 Key Countries 23 Competitive Landscape23.1 Competition Overview 24 Key Company Profiles24.1 Ecolab24.2 GOJO Industries24.3 Procter & Gamble (P&G)24.4 Reckitt Benckiser24.5 Unilever 25 Other Prominent Vendors25.1 2XL Corporation25.2 BODE Chemie25.3 Bright Solutions25.4 Cambridge Sensors25.5 Contec25.6 Cantel Medical25.7 CarrollCLEAN25.8 CleanWell25.9 Diamond Wipes25.10 Diversey25.11 Dreumex25.12 GAMA Healthcare25.13 Kinnos25.14 Kimberly-Clark25.15 Lonza25.16 Medline Industries25.17 Metrex Research25.18 Midlab25.19 Pal International25.20 Parker Laboratories25.21 Safetec of America25.22 Sani Professional (PDI)25.23 S.C. Johnson & Son25.24 Sklar Surgical Instruments25.25 Stepan Company25.26 Steris25.27 Stryker25.28 UPS Hygiene25.29 Vernacare25.30 Virox Technologies25.31 Wexford Labs25.32 Whiteley Corporation25.33 Zep 26 Report Summary 27 Quantitative Summary 28 Appendix

