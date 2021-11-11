Insights On The Digital Transformation Global Market To 2028 - Size, Share & Analysis Report

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Transformation Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Technology, By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Organization Size, By Business Function, By End-Use Industry, And By Region, Forecast To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Growing adoption of high-end technologies such as cloud platform, Big Data analytics, Internet of Things, Internet of Everything, Machine Learning, etc. is a key factor driving market growthThe global digital transformation market size is expected to reach 1,560.53 Billion in 2028, and register a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period. Rapid digitalization globally shifting approach towards modernized business functioning set-up, rising need for Big Data analysis in various sectors for analyzing customer data and offering enhanced products and services are factors driving growth of the global digital transformation market.Rapidly growing electronics industry, especially in developing countries in Asia Pacific, increasing sales of consumer electronics such as personal computers laptops, smartphones, tablets, etc. is further supporting growth of the global digital transformation market. Rising trend of Bring Your Own Device concept, as well as recent outbreak of COVID-19 are resulting in digitalization of operations. These major trends are gaining traction, thereby driving market growth. However, high cost required for digitalization, possibilities of security breaches are factors that could restrain market growth to some extent. Some Key Findings From the Report:

Among the component segments, the solution segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 64.4% in 2020. The services segment is expected to register the highest revenue growth rate during the forecast period.

Among the end-use industry segments, the BFSI segment accounted for major revenue share in 2020. Increasing use of smartphones and Internet for Internet banking, and online transactions is expected to drive revenue growth of the BFSI segment

North America market accounted for the largest revenue share in the global digital transformation market in 2020, due to high use of Internet and online payment methods, strong presence of major players in countries in the region.

market accounted for the largest revenue share in the global digital transformation market in 2020, due to high use of Internet and online payment methods, strong presence of major players in countries in the region. The Asia Pacific market size was USD 98.64 Billion in 2020, due to rapid digitalization in the region, Government initiatives to promote use of digital platforms, and rising adoption of cloud services.

market size was in 2020, due to rapid digitalization in the region, Government initiatives to promote use of digital platforms, and rising adoption of cloud services. Key players profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP, Dell EMC, Google, Accenture PLC, CA Technologies, Cognizant, Adobe Systems, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HCL Technologies, TIBCO Software, Marlabs, and Equinix have been profiled in the report. The market players have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, among other strategies, to stay ahead of the competition and expand market footprint.

Reasons to Buy the Report

A robust analysis and estimation of the Digital Transformation Market with four levels of quality check - in-house database, expert interviews, governmental regulation, and a forecast specifically done through time series analysis

A holistic competitive landscape of all the major players in the Digital Transformation Market. The report covers their market shares, strategic initiatives, new product launches, R&D expenditure, M&As, Joint ventures, expansionary plans, product wise metric space analysis and key developments

Go-to-market strategies specifically formulated in line with location analysis which takes into the factors such as government regulations, supplier mapping, supply chain obstacles, and feedback from local vendors

Most deep dive segmental bifurcation available currently in the market. Our stellar methodology helps us understand the overall gamut of the supply chain and will help you explain the current market dynamics

Special focus given on vendor landscape, supplier portfolio, customer mapping, production capacity, and yearly capacity utilization

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Market Synopsis Chapter 2. Executive Summary Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics Chapter 4. Digital Transformation Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis4.1. Digital Transformation Market Material Segmentation Analysis4.2. Industrial Outlook4.2.1. Market indicators analysis4.2.2. Market drivers analysis4.2.3. Advent of technologies like AI, ML, Cloud Computing and IoT4.2.4. Increased efficiency, predictive maintenance & reduction if required4.2.5. Market restraints analysis4.2.6. Low awareness regarding benefits of using virtual sensors4.2.7. Stigma among SMEs against using cloud based services.4.3. Technological Insights4.4. Regulatory Framework4.5. ETOP Analysis4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis4.8. Price trend Analysis4.9. Customer Mapping4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis4.10.1. Outlook for Q1 20204.10.2. Outlook for Q2 20204.10.3. Outlook for Q3 20204.10.4. Outlook for Q4 20204.11. Global Recession Influence Chapter 5. Digital Transformation By Component Insights & Trends5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 20285.2. Solutions5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)5.3. Services5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)5.3.3. Managed Services5.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)5.3.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)5.3.4. Professional Services5.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)5.3.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) Chapter 6. Digital Transformation By Technology Insights & Trends6.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 20286.2. Cloud Computing6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)6.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)6.3. Big Data & Analytics6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)6.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)6.4. Mobility/Social Media6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)6.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)6.5. Cybersecurity6.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)6.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)6.6. Artificial Intelligence6.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)6.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)6.7. Internet of Things (IoT)6.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)6.7.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)6.8. Others6.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)6.8.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) Chapter 7. Digital Transformation By Business Function Insights & Trends7.1. Business Function Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 20287.2. Customer Transformation7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)7.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)7.3. Workforce Transformation7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)7.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)7.4. Product Transformation7.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)7.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)7.5. Others7.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)7.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) Chapter 8. Digital Transformation By Deployment Mode Insights & Trends8.1. Deployment Mode Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 20288.2. Cloud8.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)8.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)8.3. On-Premise8.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)8.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) Chapter 9. Digital Transformation By Organization Size Insights & Trends9.1. Organization Size Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 20289.2. Large Enterprise9.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)9.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)9.3. Medium scale Enterprise9.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)9.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)9.4. Small scale Enterprise9.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)9.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) Chapter 10. Digital Transformation By End Use Industry Insights & Trends10.1. End Use Industry Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 202810.2. BFSI10.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)10.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)10.3. Government & Defense10.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)10.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)10.4. Healthcare & Life sciences10.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)10.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)10.5. Manufacturing10.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)10.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)10.6. Retail & E-commerce10.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)10.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)10.7. IT & Telecommunications10.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)10.7.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)10.8. Energy & utilities10.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)10.8.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)10.9. Others10.9.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)10.9.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) Chapter 11. Digital Transformation Market Regional Outlook Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape12.1. Market Revenue Share12.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis12.3. Mergers & Acquisitions12.4. Market positioning12.5. Strategy Benchmarking12.6. Vendor Landscape Chapter 13. Company Profiles13.1. IBM Corp.13.1.1. Company Overview13.1.2. Financial Performance13.1.3. Technology Insights13.1.4. Strategic Initiatives13.2. Microsoft Corp.13.2.1. Company Overview13.2.2. Financial Performance13.2.3. Technology Insights13.2.4. Strategic Initiatives13.3. SAP13.3.1. Company Overview13.3.2. Financial Performance13.3.3. Technology Insights13.3.4. Strategic Initiatives13.4. Dell EMC13.4.1. Company Overview13.4.2. Financial Performance13.4.3. Technology Insights13.4.4. Strategic Initiatives13.5. Google13.5.1. Company Overview13.5.2. Financial Performance13.5.3. Technology Insights13.5.4. Strategic Initiatives13.6. Accenture PLC13.6.1. Company Overview13.6.2. Financial Performance13.6.3. Technology Insights13.6.4. Strategic Initiatives13.7. CA Technologies13.7.1. Company Overview13.7.2. Financial Performance13.7.3. Technology Insights13.7.4. Strategic Initiatives13.8. Cognizant13.8.1. Company Overview13.8.2. Financial Performance13.8.3. Technology Insights13.8.4. Strategic Initiatives13.9. Adobe Systems13.9.1. Company Overview13.9.2. Financial Performance13.9.3. Technology Insights13.9.4. Strategic Initiatives13.10. Oracle Corp.13.10.1. Company Overview13.10.2. Financial Performance13.10.3. Technology Insights13.10.4. Strategic InitiativesFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/19fvct

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-digital-transformation-global-market-to-2028---size-share--analysis-report-301422206.html

SOURCE Research and Markets