Insights On The Digital Shipyard Global Market To 2027 - By Capacity, Shipyard Type, Technology, Digitalization Level, Process, End-user And Geography

According to this report, the Global Digital Shipyard market accounted for $591.63 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $2,736.57 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period. Rising adoption of the digital twin in the shipbuilding industry, and increasing use of new manufacturing technologies in shipbuilding are the major factors propelling market growth. However, the increased vulnerability to cyber threats is hampering market growth.Digital shipyard aims to address operational efficiency and effectivity, to make the marine industry safer, faster, and smarter. This has a dramatic impact on the cost and schedule and therefore is easy to define tangible benefit to shipyard operations during design, building, and service.Based on the process, the manufacturing & planning segment is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period due to manufacturing & planning is an important phase and plays a vital role in the implementation of the concept of digital shipyard. The process involves the use of various intelligent technologies such as additive manufacturing, robotic process automation, cloud computing & master data management, and blockchain.By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the presence of emerging economies such as China and India, that are modernizing and procuring marine vessels for the upgradation of their shipyards and to establish a strong foothold in the marine sector.Some of the key players profiled in the Digital Shipyard Market include Inmarsat Plc, Ifs Ab, Siemens, Dassault Systemes, Aveva Group Plc, Accenture, Ibaset, Hexagon, Altair Engineering, Inc, Kuka Ag, Sap, Pemamek Ltd, Damen Shipyards Group, Kreyon Systems Pvt Ltd, Wartsila, Bae Systems and Kranendonk Smart Robotics. What the report offers:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface2.1 Abstract2.2 Stake Holders2.3 Research Scope2.4 Research Methodology2.4.1 Data Mining2.4.2 Data Analysis2.4.3 Data Validation2.4.4 Research Approach2.5 Research Sources2.5.1 Primary Research Sources2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources2.5.3 Assumptions 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction3.2 Drivers3.3 Restraints3.4 Opportunities3.5 Threats3.6 Technology Analysis3.7 End User Analysis3.8 Emerging Markets3.9 Impact of Covid-19 4 Porters Five Force Analysis4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers4.2 Bargaining power of buyers4.3 Threat of substitutes4.4 Threat of new entrants4.5 Competitive rivalry 5 Global Digital Shipyard Market, By Capacity5.1 Introduction5.2 Medium Shipyards5.3 Small Shipyards5.4 Large Shipyards 6 Global Digital Shipyard Market, By Shipyard Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Military Shipyards6.3 Commercial Shipyards6.4 Civil 7 Global Digital Shipyard Market, By Technology7.1 Introduction7.2 Additive Manufacturing7.3 Blockchain7.4 Augmented Reality (AR)7.5 Artificial Intelligence & Big Data Analytics7.6 Cybersecurity7.7 Cloud Computing & Master Data Management7.8 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)7.9 Digital Twin & Simulation7.10 Robotic Process Automation7.11 3D Printing7.12 3D Modelling7.13 Virtual Design7.14 3D Scanning7.15 High-performance Computing (HPC) 8 Global Digital Shipyard Market, By Digitalization Level8.1 Introduction8.2 Semi Digital Shipyard8.3 Fully Digital Shipyard8.4 Partially Digital Shipyard 9 Global Digital Shipyard Market, By Process9.1 Introduction9.2 Design & Engineering9.3 Maintenance & Support9.4 Manufacturing & Planning9.5 Research & Development9.6 Training & Simulation 10 Global Digital Shipyard Market, By End User10.1 Introduction10.2 Upgrades & Services10.3 Implementation 11 Global Digital Shipyard Market, By Geography11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.2.1 US11.2.2 Canada11.2.3 Mexico11.3 Europe11.3.1 Germany11.3.2 UK11.3.3 Italy11.3.4 France11.3.5 Spain11.3.6 Rest of Europe11.4 Asia Pacific11.4.1 Japan11.4.2 China11.4.3 India11.4.4 Australia11.4.5 New Zealand11.4.6 South Korea11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific11.5 South America11.5.1 Argentina11.5.2 Brazil11.5.3 Chile11.5.4 Rest of South America11.6 Middle East & Africa11.6.1 Saudi Arabia11.6.2 UAE11.6.3 Qatar11.6.4 South Africa11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 12 Key Developments12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers12.3 New Product Launch12.4 Expansions12.5 Other Key Strategies 13 Company Profiling13.1 Inmarsat Plc13.2 Ifs Ab13.3 Siemens13.4 Dassault Systemes13.5 Aveva Group Plc13.6 Accenture13.7 Ibaset13.8 Hexagon13.9 Altair Engineering, Inc.13.10 Kuka Ag13.11 Sap13.12 Pemamek Ltd13.13 Damen Shipyards Group13.14 Kreyon Systems Pvt Ltd13.15 Wartsila13.16 Bae Systems13.17 Kranendonk Smart RoboticsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/czwlfs

