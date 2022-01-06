Insights On The Digital Payment Global Market To 2026 - Featuring ACI Worldwide, Adyen And Dwolla Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Payment Market Research Report by Component, by Deployment Type, by Organization Size, by Mode of Payment, by Vertical, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been...

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Payment Market Research Report by Component, by Deployment Type, by Organization Size, by Mode of Payment, by Vertical, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Digital Payment Market size was estimated at USD 58.31 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 69.91 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 20.23% to reach USD 176.21 billion by 2026. Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Digital Payment Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Digital Payment Market, including ACI Worldwide, Adyen, Aliant Payments Inc., Alipay.com, Apple Inc., Aurus Inc., Due Inc., Dwolla, Inc, Fattmerchant, Inc., FIS, Inc., Fiserv, Inc., Global Payments Inc., Intuit Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Mastercard Inc., PayPal Holdings, Inc., Paysafe Group Limited, SPREEDLY, INC., Square, Inc., and Visa Inc.. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Digital Payment Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Digital Payment Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Digital Payment Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Digital Payment Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Digital Payment Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Digital Payment Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Digital Payment Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. High proliferation of smartphones enabling mCommerce growth5.1.1.2. Increase in eCommerce sales and growth in internet penetration5.1.1.3. Rise in the adoption of contactless payments5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. Lack of global standards for cross-border payments5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. Gradual adoption of Open-Banking APIs5.1.3.2. Rapid decline in unbanked population across the globe5.1.3.3. Progressive changes in regulatory frameworks5.1.4. Challenges5.1.4.1. Evolving cyber attacks on digital payments5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 6. Digital Payment Market, by Component6.1. Introduction6.2. Services6.2.1. Consultation & Integration6.2.2. Incident Response Services6.2.3. Managed Security Services6.2.4. Support & Maintenance6.2.5. Training & Development6.3. Solutions6.3.1. Antimalware/ Antivirus6.3.2. DDoS Mitigation6.3.3. Encryption6.3.4. Firewall6.3.5. Identity and Access Management6.3.6. Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems6.3.7. Security and Vulnerability Management6.3.8. Security Information and Event Management6.3.9. Whitelisting 7. Digital Payment Market, by Deployment Type7.1. Introduction7.2. Cloud7.3. On-premises 8. Digital Payment Market, by Organization Size8.1. Introduction8.2. Large Enterprises8.3. Small & Medium-sized Enterprises 9. Digital Payment Market, by Mode of Payment9.1. Introduction9.2. Bank Cards9.3. Digital Currencies9.4. Digital Wallets9.5. Net Banking9.6. Point of Sales 10. Digital Payment Market, by Vertical10.1. Introduction10.2. Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance10.3. Healthcare10.4. Media & Entertainment10.5. Retail & e-Commerce10.6. Telecommunication10.7. Transportation & Logistics10.8. Travel & Hospitality 11. Americas Digital Payment Market11.1. Introduction11.2. Argentina11.3. Brazil11.4. Canada11.5. Mexico11.6. United States 12. Asia-Pacific Digital Payment Market12.1. Introduction12.2. Australia12.3. China12.4. India12.5. Indonesia12.6. Japan12.7. Malaysia12.8. Philippines12.9. Singapore12.10. South Korea12.11. Taiwan12.12. Thailand 13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Digital Payment Market13.1. Introduction13.2. France13.3. Germany13.4. Italy13.5. Netherlands13.6. Qatar13.7. Russia13.8. Saudi Arabia13.9. South Africa13.10. Spain13.11. United Arab Emirates13.12. United Kingdom 14. Competitive Landscape14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix14.1.1. Quadrants14.1.2. Business Strategy14.1.3. Product Satisfaction14.2. Market Ranking Analysis14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player14.4. Competitive Scenario14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement14.4.4. Investment & Funding14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 15. Company Usability Profiles15.1. ACI Worldwide15.2. Adyen15.3. Aliant Payments Inc.15.4. Alipay.com15.5. Apple Inc.15.6. Aurus Inc.15.7. Due Inc.15.8. Dwolla, Inc15.9. Fattmerchant, Inc.15.10. FIS, Inc.15.11. Fiserv, Inc.15.12. Global Payments Inc.15.13. Intuit Inc.15.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co.15.15. Mastercard Inc.15.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc.15.17. Paysafe Group Limited15.18. SPREEDLY, INC.15.19. Square, Inc.15.20. Visa Inc. 16. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b2y6or

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-digital-payment-global-market-to-2026---featuring-aci-worldwide-adyen-and-dwolla-among-others-301455456.html

SOURCE Research and Markets