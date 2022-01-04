Insights On The Digital Health Technologies Global Market To 2026 - Increased Incidence Of Chronic Diseases Is Driving Growth
The global market for digital health technologies should grow from $174.7 billion in 2021 to $384.8 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1% for the period of 2021-2026.
The North American digital health technologies market should grow from $68.6 billion in 2021 to $145.1 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2% for the period of 2021-2026.
The European digital health technologies market should grow from $50.7 billion in 2021 to $113.9 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6% for the period of 2021-2026.
This report serves as a guide for those who want to better understand the market for digital health technologies in terms of the science behind digital health, mHealth, revenues, technology innovations, and key manufacturers and competitors.
The report also covers market projections to 2026. The market is broken down into North America (the U.S., Mexico and Canada); Europe ( Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain and the Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific ( China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea and the Rest of Asia-Pacific); South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and the Rest of South America; and the Middle East and Africa ( South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the Rest of the Middle East and Africa).
The Report Includes
- 70 tables
- An updated overview of the global market for digital health technologies
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Evaluation of the current market size, revenue forecast (in USD millions) for digital health technologies, and corresponding market share analysis by technology, application and region
- Latest information on major market dynamics (DROs), technology advancements, industry structure, government regulations, and other macroeconomic factors affecting the MedTech industry
- Highlights of emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand for digital health technologies, and impact of COVID-19 on the progress of this market
- Identification of the companies best positioned to meet this demand owing to their proprietary technologies, product developments and other growth strategies
- Insight into the key mergers and acquisitions, company value share analysis and the competitive intensity of relevant market players
- Profile descriptions of the industry-leading participants, including Allscripts Healthcare, Cerner Corp., Cognizant Products, Epic Systems, GE, and IBM Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Overview of Digital Health Technologies
- Definition of Digital Health Technologies
- Types of Digital Health Technologies
- History
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increased Incidence of Chronic Diseases
- Consumer Expectations
- Technological Advances
- Increasing Healthcare Expenditures
- Improved Quality of Care
- Rising Elderly Population
- Cognitive Computing
- Market Restraints
- Lack of Standards
- Price
Chapter 5 Global Market for Digital Health Technologies
- Global Market by Technology
- Digital Health Systems
- MHealth
- Tele-healthcare
- Health Analytics
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
- Global Regional Markets for Digital Health Technologies
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 7 Industry Landscape
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Market Share
- Company Profiles
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
- Athenahealth Inc.
- Cerner Corp.
- Cognizant
- Epic Systems Corp.
- GE Healthcare
- IBM
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Mckesson Corp.
