Insights On The Digital Education Global Market To 2026 - By Learning Type, Course Type, End-user, And Geography

The "Digital Education Market by Learning Type, Course Type, End-user, and Geography - Global Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Digital Education Market affords a holistic valuation of the market for the estimated period. The Digital Education Market contains improved internet penetration around the world, reduced infrastructure cost and improved scalability using online learning, and rising demand for microlearning.

Technological advancements like virtual classrooms represent an important opportunity in the near future for the companies that are presently offering online learning services. The growing frequency of COVID-19 has compelled governments to implement temporary lockdowns in order to reduce the spread of the disease. This has forced students to rely on online mediums for attending lectures, which positively moves international digital education market remuneration. The Digital Education Market is expected to grow at the rate of 33.28% CAGR by 2026. Digital Education Market by Learning Type

Instructor-Led Online Education

Self-Paced Online Education

Digital Education Market by Course Type

Entrepreneurship and Business Management Courses

Science and Technology Courses

Others

Digital Education Market by End User

Enterprises and Government Organizations

Individual Learners and Academic Institutions

Digital Education Market by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Based on Course Type, the science and technology courses segment to hold the larger market size during the forecast period. Science and technology courses contain health and medicine, engineering, chemistry, computer science, and physics. 'Computer science and programming' course deals with the experimentation and engineering of computational systems comprising algorithms. The growing adoption of IoT in several enterprises demands a skilled workforce to handle the data through various tools, techniques, and computer languages.Based on learning type, Instructor-led online education includes delivery of content by an instructor to the student, where during the course instructor directly gives instructions to the students either individually or in a group at least at some point. For this study's purpose, all the courses that contain some form of the instructor-led component are considered under this segment. North America is the main and fastest adopter of digital education platforms. The major development drivers for this region are the collaboration between the government and network arenas and the institutional partnerships between digital education vendors and research specialists. In addition, the need to improve the skillsets of the employees and the technicalities among students in the region are enforcing the universities and educational organizations to deploy digital education platforms and services.Currently, digital education solutions are gaining worldwide popularity owing to benefits like flipped classrooms, in which online activities are directed to discuss outside practical scenarios for thorough analysis and face-to-face interaction. The platform agrees the student use technologically advanced educational solutions like blended learning, personalized learning, and flipped learning.This report gives the profiles of companies that are leading the Digital Education market are Coursera, edX , Pluralsight, Edureka, Alison, Udacity, Udemy, Miriadax, Jigsaw Academy, iversity, Intellipaat, Edmodo, FutureLearn, LinkedIn, NovoEd, XuetangX, Federica EU, Linkstreet Learning, Khan Academy, and Kadenze.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Industry Outlook2.1. Industry Overview2.2. Industry Trends 3. Market Snapshot3.1. Market Definition3.2. Market Outlook3.2.1. Porter Five Forces3.3. Related Markets 4. Market characteristics4.1. Market Overview4.2. Market Segmentation4.3. Market Dynamics4.3.1. Drivers4.3.2. Restraints4.3.3. Opportunities4.4. DRO - Impact Analysis 5. Course Type: Market Size & Analysis5.1. Overview5.2. Science & Technology5.3. Entrepreneurship & Business Management5.4. Others 6. Learning Type: Market Size & Analysis6.1. Overview6.2. Self-Paced Online Education6.3. Instructor-Led Online Education 7. End User: Market Size & Analysis7.1. Overview7.2. Individual Learners & Academic Institutions7.3. Enterprises & Government Organizations 8. Geography: Market Size & Analysis8.1. Overview8.2. North America8.3. Europe8.4. Asia Pacific8.5. Rest of the World 9. Competitive Landscape9.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis9.2. Market Developments9.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships9.2.2. Course Type Launches and execution 10. Vendor Profiles10.1. Pluralsight10.1.1. Overview10.1.2. Course Type Offerings10.1.3. Geographic Revenue10.1.4. Developments10.1.5. Business Strategy10.2. Coursera10.2.1. Overview10.2.2. Course Type Offerings10.2.3. Geographic Revenue10.2.4. Developments10.2.5. Business Strategy10.3. EDX10.3.1. Overview10.3.2. Course Type Offerings10.3.3. Geographic Revenue10.3.4. Developments10.3.5. Business Strategy10.4. Iversity10.4.1. Overview10.4.2. Course Type Offerings10.4.3. Geographic Revenue10.4.4. Developments10.4.5. Business Strategy10.5. UDACITY10.5.1. Overview10.5.2. Course Type Offerings10.5.3. Geographic Revenue10.5.4. Developments10.5.5. Business Strategy10.6. LINKEDIN10.6.1. Overview10.6.2. Course Type Offerings10.6.3. Geographic Revenue10.6.4. Developments10.6.5. Business Strategy10.7. Futurelearn10.7.1. Overview10.7.2. Course Type Offerings10.7.3. Geographic Revenue10.7.4. Developments10.7.5. Business Strategy10.8. Novoed10.8.1. Overview10.8.2. Course Type Offerings10.8.3. Geographic Revenue10.8.4. Developments10.8.5. Business Strategy10.9. Udemy10.9.1. Overview10.9.2. Course Type Offerings10.9.3. Geographic Revenue10.9.4. Developments10.9.5. Business Strategy10.10. Xuetangx10.10.1. Overview10.10.2. Course Type Offerings10.10.3. Geographic Revenue10.10.4. Developments10.10.5. Business Strategy 11. Companies to Watch11.1. Alison11.1.1. Overview11.1.2. Course Types & Services11.1.3. Business Strategy11.2. Edmodo11.2.1. Overview11.2.2. Course Types & Services11.2.3. Business Strategy11.3. Edureka11.3.1. Overview11.3.2. Course Types & Services11.3.3. Business Strategy11.4. Federica EU11.4.1. Overview11.4.2. Course Types & Services11.4.3. Business Strategy11.5. Intellipaat11.5.1. Overview11.5.2. Course Types & Services11.5.3. Business Strategy11.6. Jigsaw Academy11.6.1. Overview11.6.2. Course Types & Services11.6.3. Business Strategy11.7. Kadenze11.7.1. Overview11.7.2. Course Types & Services11.7.3. Business Strategy11.8. Khan Academy11.8.1. Overview11.8.2. Course Types & Services11.8.3. Business Strategy 12. Analyst Opinion 13. Annexure13.1. Report Scope13.2. Market Definitions13.3. Research Methodology13.3.1. Data Collation and In-house Estimation13.3.2. Market Triangulation13.3.3. Forecasting13.4. Report Assumptions13.5. Declarations13.6. Stakeholders13.7. Abbreviations

