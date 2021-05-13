Insights On The Dermatology Devices Global Market To 2025 - Players Include Bausch Health, Candela Medical And Cutera Among Others

DUBLIN, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dermatology Devices: 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dermatology Devices: 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The current report offers a detailed picture of the dermatology device market. It covers the devices used for various dermatology treatments such as skin diseases, skin cancers, skin resurfacing and other skin conditions. The report does not cover the treatments of fat grafting, liposuction, skin tightening, body countering, rhinoplasty and other surgical treatments or procedures.

The report highlights the current and future market potential of dermatology devices and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the market with projections through 2025.

The report estimates the market shares of dermatology devices based on the type of devices application and geography. Based on device type, the market is segmented into lasers, light therapy devices, microdermabrasion devices, energy-based therapy devices and micro-needling. Based on application, the market is segmented into skin rejuvenation, skin cancer (basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and malignant melanoma), tattoo removal, hair removal and skin diseases (acne, pigmented and vascular, psoriasis, scar, warts and skin tags, and wrinkles).

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, and covers these regions by country. For market estimates, data has been provided for the year 2019 as the base year, with forecasts for 2020 through 2025. Estimated values used are based on revenue generation by the manufacturers. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

The Report Includes:

21 data tables and 20 additional tables

An overview of the global market for dermatology devices within the medical devices industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Evaluation of the current market size and market forecast for dermatology devices, pipeline analysis of new products, and detailed analysis of drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting the market growth

Market share analysis of the dermatology devices based on the type of device, application, and region

Coverage of national and international organizations associated with the medical aesthetics treatment and insights into FDA approval of medical aesthetic devices in the U.S. and details of research & development activities going in the field of aesthetic devices market

A brief general outlook of the Mohs micrographic surgery -- considered as the gold standard for treating skin cancers such as basal cell carcinomas (BCCs) and squamous cell carcinomas (SCCs) - and a discussion of its advantages

Comprehensive company profiles of major market players, including Bausch Health, Candela Medical, Cutera Inc., Fosun Pharma and Lumenis Ltd.

The growth of the global market is attributed to the factors such as the increasing number of cases of skin cancers and skin diseases, the rising geriatric population and rising demand for aesthetic procedures.

According to Seth et al.,1 skin diseases are the fourth primary cause of the nonfatal disease burden worldwide. The prevalence of skin diseases is projected to grow during the forecast period. The growing incidences of skin diseases such as acne, warts, psoriasis, actinic keratosis, and many others will augment the demand for dermatology devices.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Overview

Medical Aesthetic Devices Societies

Market Drivers

Rising Number of Cases of Skin Cancers

Prevalence and Incidences of Skin Diseases

Rising Geriatric Population

Paradigm Shift with the Rising Demand of Aesthetic Procedures

Market Restraints

Product Recalls

High Cost of Dermatology Procedures

Market Opportunities

Ongoing R&D by Market Players

Impact Analysis of Market Opportunity

Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19

Overview

COVID-19 Pandemic

Impact on Market for Medical Devices

Current Outlook

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Device Type

Global Market for Dermatology Devices by Device Type

Lasers

Light Therapy Devices

Energy-Based Therapy Devices

Microdermabrasion Devices

Microneedling

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Global Market for Dermatology Devices by Application

Skin Diseases

Skin Cancer

Skin Rejuvenation

Hair Removal

Tattoo Removal

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for Dermatology Devices by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 8 Regulatory Scenario

United States

European Union

Chapter 9 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Beijing Toplaser Technology Co., Ltd.

Candela Medical

Cutera Inc.

Cynosure Inc.

El.En. S.P.A.

Fosun Pharma

Fotona

Image Derm Inc.

Lumenis Ltd.

Chapter 10 Appendix: Acronyms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ftvaix

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-dermatology-devices-global-market-to-2025---players-include-bausch-health-candela-medical-and-cutera-among-others-301290804.html

SOURCE Research and Markets