Insights On The Depilatory Products Global Market To 2025 - Emerging Male Grooming Market Is Boosting Demand

Global depilatory products market was valued at US$6.398 billion in 2019. Depilatories are cosmetic products that are used to remove unwanted hair on the surface of the skin and are typically in the form of creams, lotions, gel, and powder. There is a huge difference between the epilator and depilator regarding hair removal. While epilation removes hair from its roots completely, depilation removes hair only at the surface of the skin. Depilatories are often considered more convenient and less expensive than opting for salon or spa treatments for hair removal. The chemical properties in depilatory products aid in the hair removal process by breaking down bonds in keratin present in hair that gives it strength. When the hair gets weakened, it either disintegrates or is distressed enough that it can be scraped or wiped away.Rising disposable incomes and living standards coupled with increasing urbanization are significantly driving the market growth of depilatory products globally. People are getting more and more conscious with respect to personal grooming while enhancing the aesthetic appeal of themselves. As such, convenient depilatories products are gaining popularity among consumers who are looking for easy and quick options which, in turn, is fuelling the global market growth of depilatory products. Growing working women population with a busy lifestyle is further accelerating the demand for convenient grooming products, thereby driving the global depilatory products market growth. The emerging popularity of hair removal products, both chemical and non-chemical, among men is a great opportunity for market players to diversify their product portfolio for this gender and gain a larger market share which will continue to bolster the overall market growth of depilatory products across the globe during the forecast period. The recent COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has tremendously boosted the demand for depilatory products. Mandatory government lockdown and shutdown of salons and spa facilities have driven the demand for depilatory products among women which are convenient, cost-effective, and easy to use at home. Market players are continuously enhancing their product portfolio as per the requirement of their customers. Rising awareness about depilatory products infused with organic and natural ingredients is also encouraging market players to launch new products, thus positively impacting the market growth of depilatory products.The global depilatory products market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, sales channel, and geography. By type, the global depilatory products market has been segmented as chemical and non-chemical. On the basis of application, the segmentation has been done as men and women. The global depilatory products market has been also segmented by sales channel as online and offline. Emerging male grooming market boosting the demand for depilatory productsBy application, the women segment accounted for the major market share in 2019 and will continue to dominate this segment till the end of the forecast period. The need for quick and convenient hair removal solutions among the growing working women population base is continuously augmenting the demand for various depilatory products. High focus on personal hygiene and grooming among women has also driven the demand for depilatory products across this segment. However, the male grooming industry has recently started to get popularity which is boosting the demand for depilatory products across this segment as well, thus propelling the overall market growth. Online sales channel segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast periodBy the sales channel, the online segment will experience a higher CAGR between 2020 and 2025 owing to the rising proliferation of smartphones and increasing penetration of high-speed internet connectivity across the globe. Factors such as easy payment options available and growing preference of customers to shop online is also encouraging manufacturers to offer their products at various online platforms, thus spurring the growth of this segment. Moreover, the current pandemic situation causes by COVID-19 has further accelerated the growth of this segment due to the temporary shutdown of supermarkets and hypermarkets in various affected countries. Asia Pacific to witness the fastest regional market growthGeographically, the global depilatory products market has been segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific regional market for depilatory products is poised to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to factors such as changing living standards with rising purchasing power, rising adoption of Western consumer practices, and growing concerns regarding personal hygiene and grooming among men and women. The booming e-commerce industry in countries like China and India also contributes substantially to the depilatory product's market across this region. With high smartphone penetration and better internet connectivity, people are choosing more to do online shopping as it is convenient and cost-effective and also provide various international depilatory products customers can choose from at discounted rates. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Dynamics4.1. Market Drivers4.2. Market Restraints4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis 5. Global Depilatory Products Market Analysis, By Type5.1. Introduction5.2. Chemical5.2.1. Cream and Lotions5.2.2. Wax5.2.3. Cold Wax Strips5.3. Non-Chemical5.3.1. Razors5.3.2. Tweezers 6. Global Depilatory Products Market Analysis, By Application6.1. Introduction6.2. Men6.3. Women 7. Global Depilatory Products Market Analysis, By Sales Channel7.1. Introduction7.2. Online7.3. Offline 8. Global Depilatory Products Market Analysis, By Geography8.1. Introduction8.2. North America8.2.1. North America Depilatory Products Market, By Type8.2.2. North America Depilatory Products Market, By Application8.2.3. North America Depilatory Products Market, By Sales Channel8.2.4. By Country8.2.4.1. USA8.2.4.2. Canada8.2.4.3. Mexico8.3. South America8.3.1. South America Depilatory Products Market, By Type8.3.2. South America Depilatory Products Market, By Application8.3.3. South America Depilatory Products Market, By Sales Channel8.3.4. By Country8.3.4.1. Brazil8.3.4.2. Argentina8.3.4.3. Others8.4. Europe8.4.1. Europe Depilatory Products Market, By Type8.4.2. Europe Depilatory Products Market, By Application8.4.3. Europe Depilatory Products Market, By Sales Channel8.4.4. By Country8.4.4.1. UK8.4.4.2. Germany8.4.4.3. France8.4.4.4. Spain8.4.4.5. Italy8.4.4.6. Others8.5. Middle East and Africa8.5.1. Middle East and Africa Depilatory Products Market, By Type8.5.2. Middle East and Africa Depilatory Products Market, By Application8.5.3. Middle East and Africa Depilatory Products Market, By Sales Channel8.5.4. By Country8.5.4.1. Saudi Arabia8.5.4.2. UAE8.5.4.3. Israel8.5.4.4. Others8.6. Asia Pacific8.6.1. Asia Pacific Depilatory Products Market, By Type8.6.2. Asia Pacific Depilatory Products Market, By Application8.6.3. Asia Pacific Depilatory Products Market, By Sales Channel8.6.4. By Country8.6.4.1. China8.6.4.2. Japan8.6.4.3. South Korea8.6.4.4. India8.6.4.5. Others 9. Competitive Environment and Analysis9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix 10. Company Profiles10.1. CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.10.2. L'Oreal Paris10.3. Cire France10.4. Reckitt Benckiser10.5. Linco Care Ltd10.6. SIMPLE USE Beauty10.7. Procter & Gamble10.8. Jolen Beauty10.9. Nad's10.10. Sally HansenFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dn4ts1

