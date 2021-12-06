Insights On The Dental X-ray Global Market To 2026 - By Type, Product, Application And Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental X-ray Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dental X-ray market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2015-2020. Dental X-ray is a medical imaging technique that helps healthcare providers to treat problems that cannot be diagnosed with an oral exam. This technique utilizes high energy electromagnetic radiations (X-rays), that are allowed to pass through the gums and cheeks, which appear as dark areas on the film and enables to capture the images of the hidden dental structures, malignant or benign masses. It assists in the early diagnosis of diseases and developmental problems, which further prevents damage to other areas of the mouth.

These problems generally include cysts and tumors, bone loss in the jaw, tooth decay beneath existing fillings, and infections under gums. Dental X-ray also helps identify the teeth condition and position for implants, braces, dentures, and other dental procedures.The rising number of smokers and the growing percentage of people suffering from stress and diabetes are increasing the risk of developing periodontal disorders and other tooth problems. This represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. Additionally, as head and neck radiation treatment for cancer can increase the chances of developing tooth decay, there is an escalating need for dental X-rays to help diagnose and prevent oral diseases in their early stage. In line with this, the growing focus of individuals on dental care is also contributing to the market growth.

Moreover, several manufacturers are introducing lead-lined aprons and collars to protect the fetus from radiation exposure during pregnancy. They are also offering machines with high-speed X-rays, which is further stimulating the market growth. Apart from this, the emerging trend of cosmetic dentistry and innovative products is anticipated to bolster the market growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global dental X-ray market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Acteon Inc., Asahi Roentgen Co. Ltd., Carestream Dental LLC, Cefla S.C., Dentsply Sirona Inc., DURR DENTAL SE, General Electric Company, Genoray Co. Ltd., Planet DDS, Planmeca OY, The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd. and Vatech Co. Ltd. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

