Insights On The Dental Laboratory Welders Global Market To 2028 - Increasing Demand For Prosthetics Is Driving Growth

The global dental laboratory welders market size is anticipated to reach USD 264.8 million by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028. Dental laboratory welders are an essential tool as it assists in joining various types of pieces, made of similar or different alloys, such as titanium-based alloys, Cobalt-chromium (CoCr) alloys, and even gold-palladium (AuPd) alloys. It is an efficient and low-error alternative to the traditional soldering and brazing technique.Factors like rising technological advancement in dental treatment and the high success rate of laser welding techniques in orthodontic procedures are propelling the market growth. According to the Dental Economic, the dental laser welding technique is currently the most advanced and high precision technique as compared to traditional welding. These advanced techniques provide the intra-oral ability for treatment, reduces distortion, provide high mechanical strength, and are corrosion resistant. Therefore the adoption of dental welding has increased by many professionals.Dental welding is required for procedures like dental clasp assembly, cast repair, welding of the implant post, crown and bridge fixation, and other implant restoration procedures. According to the American Dental Association, around 5,000,000 implant procedures are carried out in the U.S alone with a success rate of 95%, rising success rate of implants and efficiency of welding techniques are some of the reasons for market growth.In the light of COVID-19, the global market was hampered as the footfall of patient appointments for surgical treatments was temporarily suspended. However since the government in many countries has allowed resuming elective surgical procedures, clinics have also started orthodontic procedures again by adhering to strict Covid-19 protocols. Moreover, many dentists believe that there will be a surge for oral care and dental treat after the Covid-19 crisis and this is expected to propel market growth. Dental Laboratory Welders Market Report Highlights

By type, the manual segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 as these are the standard and efficient welding devices that are used by dentists. Technological advancement in manual welding devices like AI-enabled user interface and different pulse modes are expected to propel the segmental market further

Based on application, the new clasp assembly segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 as this procedure requires welding at different arms and welding is a prerequisite before implantation of clasps

North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share in 2020 as the region has a high awareness of such procedure and there is high adoption by dentists

dominated the market with the highest revenue share in 2020 as the region has a high awareness of such procedure and there is high adoption by dentists In Asia Pacific , the market is bound to grow significantly in the forecast period owing to technological advancements and the rising number of the trained dentists

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope Chapter 2 Executive Summary Chapter 3 Dental Laboratory Welders Market: Variables, Trends, & Scope3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope3.2 Market Dynamics3.2.1 Market Driver Analysis3.2.1.1 Expanding applications of Dental Laboratory Welders in various therapeutic areas3.2.1.2 Introduction of advanced welders techniques3.2.1.3 Increasing demand for prosthetics3.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis3.2.2.1 Higher Cost Of Dental Welding Equipment3.3 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.4 Dental Laboratory Welders: Market Analysis Tools3.4.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's3.4.2 PESTEL Analysis Chapter 4 Dental Laboratory Welders Market: Welders Type Segment Analysis4.1 Dental Laboratory Welders: Welders Type Market Share Analysis, 2019 &20284.1.1 Manual4.1.1.1 Manual Welders market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)4.1.2 Automatic4.1.2.1 Automatic Welders market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 5 Dental Laboratory Welders Market: Welders Application Segment Analysis5.1 Dental Laboratory Welders: Welders Application Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 20285.1.1 Cast Repairs5.1.1.1 Cast Repairs market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)5.1.2 New Clasp Assembly5.1.2.1 New Clap Assembly market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)5.1.3 Loops & Posts for Implants5.1.3.1 Loops and post for implants market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)5.1.4 Wrought Wire Single-Arm Clasping5.1.4.1 Wrought Wire Single-Arm Clasping market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)5.1.5 Crown & Bridge Cases5.1.5.1 Crown and Bridge case market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)5.1.6 Implant Restorations5.1.6.1 Implant restorations market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 6 Dental Laboratory Welders Market: Regional Analysis

Chapter 7 Company Profiles7.1 Company Profiles7.1.1 LaserStar7.1.1.1Company overview7.1.1.2 Financial performance7.1.1.3 Product benchmarking7.1.1.4 Strategic initiatives7.1.2 Sunstone Engineering LLC.7.1.2.1 Company overview7.1.2.2 Product benchmarking7.1.2.3 Strategic initiatives7.1.3 Primotec7.1.3.1 company Overview7.1.3.2 Financial Performance7.1.3.3 Product benchmarking7.1.3.4 Strategic initiatives7.1.4 IPG photonics7.1.4.1 company Overview7.1.4.2 Financial Performance7.1.4.3 Product benchmarking7.1.4.4 Strategic initiatives7.1.5 Max Photonics7.1.5.1 Company overview7.1.5.2 Financial performance7.1.5.3 Product benchmarking7.1.5.4 Strategic initiatives7.1.6 Alpha Laser7.1.6.1 Company overview7.1.6.2 Financial Performance7.1.6.3 Product benchmarking7.1.6.4 Strategic initiatives7.1.7 Elettrolaser7.1.7.1 Company overview7.1.7.2 Financial Performance7.1.7.3 Product benchmarking7.1.7.4 Strategic initiatives

