Insights On The Data Center Rack Global Market To 2025 - Increased Deployment Of Edge Data Centers Presents Opportunities

The data center rack market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2019-2025.The global data center rack market size is expected to reach revenue of over $1.9 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The industry is witnessing growth during the forecast period on account of the increasing adoption of complex IT infrastructure, prompting operators to procure deeper and wider rack architecture. In terms of shipments, 42U still dominates the market, where the adoption of 45U, 47U, 48U, and over 48U is growing at a higher rate.Data center operators are showing an increased preference for the adoption of racks based on the OCP design. In terms of pricing, warranty, and aftermarket services, the market is highly competitive. The use of rack solutions will continue to grow as the number of edge deployments, comprising less than 10 units, grows in developed countries such as the US, the UK, Germany, China, India, and Japan. All these countries will contribute to the growth of the market through multiple greenfield hyperscale facilities investments during 2020-2025. The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the data center rack market during the forecast period:

Deployment of Edge Data Center

Adoption of Open-rack Architecture

Increased Adoption of Rack Scale IT Infrastructure Solutions

Increasing Construction of Hyperscale Data Centers

The study considers the present scenario of the data center rack market and its market dynamics for the period 20192025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market. Data Center Rack Market SegmentationThe global data center rack market research report includes a detailed segmentation by Product, Rack Size, End-users, and Geography. The global data center rack market by enclosures & cabinets is expected to reach over $1 billion by 2025. Open frame racks are predominantly adopted to equip network infrastructure such as switches, while cabinets are offered as both servers and network cabinets. Wall-mount cabinets, seismic cabinets, cabinets with integrated cooling are the several types offered in the market. The adoption of racks and its associated accessories varies from one facility to another based on its design. The cost will increase based on the accessories being adopted. Most of the facilities are designed with hot/cold aisle containment systems, where the units are installed with cable and air-flow management accessories, which is likely to affect the market significantlyThe demand for taller rack architecture is growing among enterprise customers. Several colocation operators in North America have equipped their facilities with 42U along with 45U and 52U racks. 42U dominate the market as they are commonly used industry-standard racks. However, they are getting replaced by 45U, 47U, and 48U during the forecast period. With the growing demand for taller architecture, the ASP of 42U will decline slowly. In Western Europe, colocation operators have equipped with standard 42U cabinets along with 46U & 47U. Google, Microsoft, and Facebook have installed standard 42U & 48U in their facilities. Hyperscale investment s will be a major boost to the market growth of 48U cabinets. Colocation providers are adopting units of multiple sizes in a single facility to attract customers with varying demands. Flexible data center design will continue to grow the demand for taller and wider rack architecture worldwide.In 2019, data center investment was dominated by colocation providers, while the contribution from enterprise data centers declined with service providers mostly shifting from traditional greenfield deployments to modular deployments. The adoption of racks in colocation facilities varies from a few hundred to over 5,000. Most operators are building facilities using modular data center infrastructure that includes prefabricated containment solutions and containerized modules. Colocation facilities are being built with options to install taller, deeper, and wider rack infrastructures. Prominent Key Vendors

Eaton

HPE

Legrand

Schneider Electric

Rittal

Vertiv

Other Prominent Vendors

Black Box Network Services

Belden

Beijing Finen Electronic Equipment

Cisco

Crenlo (Emcor)

Chatsworth Products

Cannon Technologies

C&F Group

Conteg

Canovate

Dataracks

Delta Power Solutions

Fujitsu

Great Lakes Case and Cabinet

IBM

Oracle

Panduit

Prism Enclosures

Rack Solutions

Retex

Rahi Systems

StarTech

Schroff (Nvent)

Tripp Lite

Usystems

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED1. What is the data center rack market size and growth rate during the forecast period?2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the data center rack market share?3. How is the growth of colocation data centers influencing the growth of the data center rack market?4. Who are the leading vendors in the data center rack market, and what are their market shares?5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the data center rack market share? Key Topics Covered: 1 Research Methodology 2 Research Objectives 3 Research Process 4 Scope & Coverage4.1 Market Definition4.2 Base Year4.3 Scope of the Study4.4 Market Segments 5 Report Assumptions & Caveats5.1 Key Caveats5.2 Currency Conversion5.3 Market Derivation 6 Market at a Glance 7 Introduction7.1 Impact Of Covid-19 On Data Center Market7.2 Impact Of Covid-19 On Data Center Rack Market7.3 Rack Standards In Data Centers7.4 Growing Rack Power Density 8 Market Opportunities & Trends8.1 Increased Deployment Of Edge Data Centers8.2 Adoption Of Open-Rack Architecture8.3 Increased Adoption Of Rack Scale It Infrastructure Solutions 9 Market Growth Enablers9.1 Increasing Construction Of Hyperscale Data Centers9.2 Rising Investment By Colocation Providers9.3 Growing Adoption Of Modular Data Center Solutions9.4 Growing Procurement Of Taller, Deeper, And Wider Racks 10 Market Restraints10.1 Availability Of Low-Cost Solutions10.2 Virtualization Of It Infrastructure10.3 Adoption Of Immersion Cooling In Data Centers 11 Market Landscape11.1 Market Overview11.2 Investment11.3 Shipments11.4 Five Forces Analysis 12 Product12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine12.2 Enclosures & Cabinets12.3 Accessories 13 End-User13.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine13.2 Shipments: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine13.3 Colocation Data Centers13.4 Enterprise Data Centers 14 Rack Size14.1 ASP Of Data Center Racks By Rack Units14.2 Global Data Center Rack Market By Rack Size14.3 Global Data Center Rack Market By Shipments14.4 Below 42U14.5 42U14.6 4547U14.7 48U14.8 Others 15 Geography15.1 Geography Snapshot & Growth Engine 16 North America16.1 Product: Snapshot & Growth Engine16.2 Shipments: Snapshot & Growth Engine16.3 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine16.4 Market Overview16.5 Investment16.6 Shipments16.7 US16.8 Canada 17 Latin America17.1 Product: Snapshot & Growth Engine17.2 Shipments: Snapshot & Growth Engine17.3 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine17.4 Market Overview17.5 Investment17.6 Shipments17.7 Brazil17.8 Other Latin America Countries 18 Western Europe18.1 Product: Snapshot & Growth Engine18.2 Shipments: Snapshot & Growth Engine18.3 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine18.4 Market Overview18.5 Investment18.6 Shipments18.7 UK18.8 Germany18.9 France18.10 Netherlands18.11 Ireland18.12 Other Western European Countries 19 Nordic Region19.1 Product: Snapshot & Growth Engine19.2 Shipments: Snapshot & Growth Engine19.3 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine19.4 Market Overview19.5 Investment19.6 Shipments19.7 Denmark19.8 Finland & Iceland19.9 Norway19.10 Sweden 20 Central & Eastern Europe (CEE)20.1 Product: Snapshot & Growth Engine20.2 Shipments: Snapshot & Growth Engine20.3 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine20.4 Market Overview20.5 Investment20.6 Shipments20.7 Russia & Czech Republic (RCR)20.8 Poland & Austria20.9 Other Central & Eastern European Countries 21 Middle East21.1 Product: Snapshot & Growth Engine21.2 Shipments: Snapshot & Growth Engine21.3 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine21.4 Market Overview21.5 Investment21.6 Shipments21.7 GCC21.8 Other Middle Eastern Countries 22 Africa22.1 Product: Snapshot & Growth Engine22.2 Shipments: Snapshot & Growth Engine22.3 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine22.4 Market Overview22.5 Investment22.6 Shipments22.7 South Africa22.8 Morocco22.9 Other African Countries 23 APAC23.1 Product: Snapshot & Growth Engine23.2 Shipments: Snapshot & Growth Engine23.3 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine23.4 Market Overview23.5 Investment23.6 Shipments23.7 China & Hong Kong23.8 Australia & New Zealand23.9 India23.10 Japan23.11 Rest Of APAC 24 Southeast Asia24.1 Product: Snapshot & Growth Engine24.2 Shipments: Snapshot & Growth Engine24.3 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine24.4 Market Overview24.5 Investment24.6 Shipments24.7 Singapore24.8 Malaysia24.9 Thailand24.10 Indonesia24.11 Other Southeast Countries 25 Competitive Landscape25.1 Competition Overview 26 Key Company Profiles26.1 Eaton26.2 HPE26.3 Legrand26.4 Schneider Electric26.5 Rittal26.6 Vertiv 27 Other Prominent Vendors27.1 Black Box Corporation (Agc Networks)27.2 Belden27.3 Beijing Finen Electronic Equipment27.4 Crenlo (Emcor)27.5 Chatsworth Products27.6 Cisco27.7 Cannon Technologies27.8 C&F GROUP27.9 Conteg27.10 Canovate27.11 Dataracks27.12 Delta Power Systems27.13 Fujitsu27.14 Great Lakes Data Racks And Cabinets27.15 HPE27.16 IBM27.17 Oracle27.18 Panduit27.19 Prism Enclosures27.20 Rack Solutions27.21 Retex27.22 Rahi Systems27.23 Startech27.24 Schroff (Nvent)27.25 Tripp Lite27.26 Usystems28 Report Summary28.1 Key Takeaways 29 Quantitative Summary29.1 Overall Market29.2 Market By Colocation Data Centers29.3 Market By Enterprise Data Centers29.4 Market By Rack Size29.5 Geography29.6 North America29.7 US29.8 Canada29.9 Latin America29.10 Brazil29.11 Other Latin American Countries29.12 Western Europe29.13 UK29.14 Germany29.15 France29.16 Netherlands29.17 Ireland29.18 Other Western European Countries29.19 Nordics29.20 Denmark29.21 Finland & Iceland29.22 Norway29.23 Sweden29.24 Central & Eastern Europe29.25 Russia & Czech Republic29.26 Poland & Austria29.27 Other CEE Countries29.28 Middle East29.29 GCC29.30 Other GCC Countries29.31 Africa29.32 South Africa29.33 Morocco29.34 Other African Countries29.35 APAC29.36 China & Hong Kong29.37 Australia & New Zealand29.38 India29.39 Japan29.40 Rest Of APAC29.41 Southeast Asia29.42 Singapore29.43 Malaysia29.44 Thailand29.45 Indonesia29.46 Other Sea Countries 30 Appendix30.1 AbbreviationsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bgoiw1

