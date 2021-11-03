Insights On The Cytokinins Global Market To 2026 - Players Include Nufarm UK, Valagro And OMEX Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cytokinins Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cytokinin market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.13% during the forecast period to reach US$2.658 billion by 2026, from US$1.641 billion in 2019.

Booming demand for agriculture products, particularly food products coupled, owing to surging global population and organization initiatives to remove hunger and starvation has pressurized the agriculture sector to increase their production that motivates the farmer to use artificial products for yield betterment. This is expected to drive market growth for the cytokinin industry.One of the key reasons which are expected to contribute significantly towards the market growth of the cytokinin industry is increasing demand for agriculture yield, especially organic products. The booming global population has created robust demand for food and other agricultural products. Moreover, a further rise in the population is expected to increase the market prospects. The World Bank database shows that the global population has increased significantly to over 7.5 billion people in 2019. The United States estimates that the population will further reach 9.5 billion by 2050. Population growth will create more demand for agriculture products, especially food products, encouraging the farmers to produce more from a limited area.

Also, rising urbanization and booming industrialization have decreased the land available for agriculture by a significant amount, which has pressurised the land and farmers to produce greater yield from the limited land. Farmers, hence turn to the adoption of artificial additives such as cytokinin to promote plant growth. The rise in the adoption of artificial additives by farmers is anticipated to support market growth. furthermore, increasing investment by organizations intending to eradicate hunger and starvation is expected to support the market growth.The rise in demand for organic products is projected to play a vital role in the growth of the cytokinin market during the forecasted period. Increased healthcare consciousness and diet concerns have led to an increase in the composition of chemical-free, organic products. Cytokinin, being a plant hormone, is added to naturally grown plants for better products to meet the emerging demand.The high cost of cytokinin products gives way for harmful fertilizers to concur the market and hence decrease the size of the cytokinin market. Poor financials of farmers encourage the use of fertilizers over expensive cytokinin, impacting the market significantly.

One major hindrance facing the market for cytokinin is its high cost, which gives an advantage to substitutes over the product. Cytokinin is a plant hormone and is difficult to produce. Fertilizers, on the other hand, are a close substitute for cytokinin and can be used for plant growth and development. A higher price of cytokinin in comparison with the cheap price of fertilizers coupled with poor financials of farmers is expected to hinder the market growth during the forecasted period. The North America and Asia Pacific cytokinin markets are calculated to hold a dominating share during the forecasted period.

Based on geography, the global cytokinin market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The European region is anticipated to hold a substantial growth with a surge in demand for organic products. The North American cytokinin market is projected to account for the largest share owing to booming investment in the sector. However, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest rate with the rise in the market. However, the low financials of farmers may constrain the market. COVID-19 Insights

The coronavirus pandemic moderately impacted the market. Supply chain disruption due to nationwide lockdown and halt in production, acted as a challenge for the market to continue operations. However, increased health consciousness surged the demand for an organic food product which is expected to increase the usage of cytokinin in production. Overall, the pandemic constrained the market growth, especially in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION 2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 4. MARKET DYNAMICS4.1. Market Drivers4.2. Market Restraints4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.3.2. Bargaining Powers of Buyers4.3.3. Threat of Substitutes4.3.4. The threat of New Entrants4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in Industry4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis 5. CYTOKININS MARKET, BY TYPE5.1. Introduction5.2. Adenine-Type5.3. Phenyl-Type 6. CYTOKININS MARKET, BY APPLICATION6.1. Introduction6.2. Cell Division6.3. Seed Dormancy6.4. Senescence6.5. Others 7. CYTOKININS MARKET, BY END-USER INDUSTRY7.1. Introduction7.2. Agriculture7.3. Healthcare7.4. Cosmetics7.5. Others 8. CYTOKININS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY8.1. Introduction8.2. North America8.2.1. United States8.2.2. Canada8.2.3. Mexico8.3. South America8.3.1. Brazil8.3.2. Argentina8.3.3. Others8.4. Europe8.4.1. Germany8.4.2. France8.4.3. United Kingdom 8.4.4. Spain 8.4.5. Others8.5. Middle East and Africa8.5.1. Saudi Arabia8.5.2. UAE8.5.3. Israel8.5.4. Others8.6. Asia Pacific8.6.1. China8.6.2. India8.6.3. South Korea8.6.4. Taiwan8.6.5. Thailand8.6.6. Indonesia 8.6.7. Japan8.6.8. Others 9. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrative9.3. Mergers, Acquisition, Agreements, and Collaborations9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix 10. COMPANY PROFILES10.1. Nufarm UK10.2. Valagro10.3. OMEX10.4. Agri-Growth International Inc.10.5. Vmart Corporation10.6. GoldBio10.7. Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.10.8. North American Kelp

