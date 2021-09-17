Insights On The Crypto Asset Management Global Market To 2030 - Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Crypto Asset Management Market by Offering, Deployment Mode, Application and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Crypto asset management is the process of managing the crypto assets to provide efficient service to the end user by assembling and maintaining distributed electronic ledger. In addition, it involves cryptocurrency funds and different types of crypto currencies, which include bitcoin, blockchain companies, and initial coin offerings. Furthermore, crypto asset management software enables investors to invest in different types of crypto currency and manage their profile accordingly. It also allows investors to eliminate the need for managing multiple accounts and wallets, by consolidating diverse holdings in one platform, while providing improved portfolio management tools.Increase in investment and adoption of cryptocurrency and growth in digitalization in financial organization and large companies boost the growth of the global crypto asset management market. In addition, simplifying the process of purchasing cryptocurrency positively impacts the growth of the market. However, factors such limited awareness toward understanding cryptocurrency and lack of regulatory framework are expected to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rise in adoption of cryptocurrency across several industries such as BFSI, healthcare, and IT is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.The global crypto asset management market is segmented on the basis of offering, application type, mobile operating system, end user, industry vertical, and region. By offering, the market is divided into custodian solution and wallet management. By deployment mode, it is categorized as on-premises and cloud. On the basis of application, it is classified into web based and mobile. By end user, the market is divided into individual and enterprise. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players profiled in the crypto asset management market analysis are Bakkt, BitGo., Coinbase, Crypto Finance AG, Gemini Trust Company, LLC, ICONOMI Limited, Paxos Trust Company, LLC., Ledger SAS, Metaco, and Xapo Holdings Limited. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global crypto asset management market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to explain the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global market is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key forces shaping the global crypto asset management market3.3. Case studies3.3.1. Case Study 13.3.2. Case Study 23.4. Market dynamics3.4.1. Drivers3.4.1.1. Increase in investment and adoption in cryptocurrency3.4.1.2. Rise in digitalization in financial organizations and large companies3.4.1.3. Simplifying the process of purchasing cryptocurrency3.4.2. Restraints3.4.2.1. Lack of skilled security professionals3.4.2.2. High implementation cost3.4.3. Opportunities3.4.3.1. Untapped potential on emerging economies3.5. COVID-19 impact analysis on the crypto asset management market3.5.1. Impact on the market size3.5.2. Consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact3.5.3. Economic impact3.5.4. Strategies to tackle negative impact.3.5.5. Opportunity window CHAPTER 4: CRYPTO ASSET MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL4.1. Overview4.2. On-premise4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market analysis, by country4.3. Cloud4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: CRYPTO ASSET MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY OFFERING5.1. Overview5.2. Custodian solutions5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.3. Market analysis, by country5.3. Wallet management5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: CRYPTO ASSET MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATION6.1. Overview6.2. Web-based6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.2.3. Market analysis, by country6.3. Mobile6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 7: CRYPTO ASSET MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY END USER7.1. Overview7.2. Individual7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.2.3. Market analysis, by country7.3. Enterprises7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.3.3. Market analysis, by country7.3.4. Enterprise Crypto Asset Management Market, by industry vertical7.3.4.1. Financial Institutions7.3.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.3.4.3. Market analysis, by country7.3.4.4. Retail7.3.4.5. Market size and forecast, by region7.3.4.6. Market analysis, by country7.3.4.7. Healthcare7.3.4.8. Market size and forecast, by region7.3.4.9. Market analysis, by country7.3.4.10. Travel and Hospitality7.3.4.11. Market size and forecast, by region7.3.4.12. Market analysis, by country7.3.4.13. Media and Entertainment7.3.4.14. Market size and forecast, by region7.3.4.15. Market analysis, by country7.3.4.16. Others7. 3.4.17. Market size and forecast, by region7.3.4.18. Market analysis, by country7.3.4.19. Crypto Asset Management in Financial Institution Market, by industry vertical7.3.4.19.1. Banks7.3.4.19.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.3.4.19.3. Market analysis, by country7.3.4.19.4. Brokerage Institutions7.3.4.19.5. Market size and forecast, by region7.3.4.19.6. Market analysis, by country7.3.4.19.7. Non-Banking Financial Institutions7.3.4.19.8. Market size and forecast, by region7.3.4.19.9. Market analysis, by country7.3.4.19.10. Others7.3. 4.19.11. Market size and forecast, by region7.3.4.19.12. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 8: CRYPTO ASSET MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE9.1. Key players positioning analysis, 20209.2. Competitive dashboard9.3. Top winning strategies CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILE10.1. BAKKT10.1.1. Company overview10.1.2. Key executives10.1.3. Company snapshot10.1.4. Product portfolio10.1.5. Key strategic moves and developments10.2. BitGo.10.2.1. Company overview10.2.2. Key executive10.2.3. Company snapshot10.2.4. Product portfolio10.3. Coinbase10.3.1. Company overview10.3.2. Key Executives10.3.3. Company snapshot10.3.4. Product portfolio10.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments10.4. CRYPTO FINANCE AG10.4.1. Company overview10.4.2. Key executives10.4.3. Company snapshot10.4.4. Product portfolio10.5. GEMINI TRUST COMPANY, LLC.10.5.1. Company overview10.5.2. Key executives10.5.3. Company snapshot10.5.4. Product portfolio10.5.5. Key strategic moves and developments10.6. ICONOMI LIMITED10.6.1. Company overview10.6.2. Key executives10.6.3. Company snapshot10.6.4. Product portfolio10.7. PAXOS TRUST COMPANY, LLC10.7.1. Company overview10.7.2. Key executives10.7.3. Company snapshot10.7.4. Product portfolio10.7.5. Key strategic moves and developments10.8. Ledger SAS10.8.1. Company overview10.8.2. Key Executives10.8.3. Company snapshot10.8.4. Product portfolio10.8.5. Key strategic moves and developments10.9. METACO10.9.1. Company overview10.9.2. Key executives10.9.3. Company snapshot10.9.4. Product portfolio10.9.5. Key strategic moves and developments10.10. Xapo Holdings Limited10.10.1. Company overview10.10.2. Key Executives10.10.3. Company snapshot10.10.4. Product portfolio

