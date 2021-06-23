Insights On The Copper Sulphate Global Market To 2026 - Focus On Agriculture, Mining & Metallurgy, Chemicals, Construction And Healthcare

DUBLIN, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Copper Sulphate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Copper sulphate or cupric sulphate (CuSO4) is a salt of copper which exists in varying amounts of hydration. Most commonly, it is found as bright blue or green coloured crystals, called pentahydrate (CuSO4.5H2O). Copper sulphate has wide range of applications and has been used since ages for manufacturing a variety of products ranging from fungicides to paints. According to this report the global copper sulphate market is currently being driven by a continuously increasing global population and an ever-growing demand for food.

The market reached a volume of 406.8 Kilo Tons in 2020 and is expected to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026). The report provides a comprehensive insight of the industry including its market breakup by region, market breakup by end-use, value chain analysis, import and export trends, key players and market outlook. The report also gives an in-sight to the manufacturing process of copper sulphate covering key success and risk factors for manufacturers, detailed process flow, the chemical reactions involved, raw materials and their requirements, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:1. What was the global copper sulphate market size in 2020?2. What will be the copper sulphate market outlook during the forecast period (2021-2026)?3. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global copper sulphate market?4. What are the global copper sulphate market drivers?5. What are the major trends in the global copper sulphate market?6. What is the global copper sulphate market breakup by end use?7. What are the major regions in the global copper sulphate market? Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Properties4.3 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Copper Sulphate Industry5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.2.1 Volume Trends5.2.2 Value Trends5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Price Analysis5.4.1 Key Price Indicators5.4.2 Price Trends5.5 Market Breakup by Region5.6 Market Breakup by End-Use5.7 Market Forecast5.8 SWOT Analysis5.8.1 Overview5.8.2 Strengths5.8.3 Weaknesses5.8.4 Opportunities5.8.5 Threats5.9 Value Chain Analysis5.9.1 Overview5.9.2 Raw Material Procurement5.9.3 Manufacturing5.9.4 Distribution5.9.5 Exports5.9.6 End-Use5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.10.1 Overview5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.10.4 Degree of Competition5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes5.11 Trade Data5.11.1 Imports5.11.2 Exports5.12 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors 6 Performance of Key Regions6.1 Asia Pacific6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 North America 6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Europe6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Latin America6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Middle East and Africa6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast 7 Market by End-Use7.1 Agriculture7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Mining and Metallurgy7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Chemicals7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Construction7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Healthcare7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast 8 Competitive Landscape8.1 Competitive Structure8.2 Key Players 9 Copper Sulphate Manufacturing Process9.1 Product Overview9.2 Chemical Reactions Involved9.3 Manufacturing Process9.4 Detailed Process Flow9.5 Mass Balance and Feedstock Conversion Rates 10 Copper Sulphate Feedstock Market Analysis10.1 Copper10.1.1 Market Performance10.1.1.1 Volume Trends10.1.1.2 Value Trends10.1.2 Price Trends10.1.3 Breakup by Region10.1.4 Breakup by End-Use10.1.5 Key Suppliers10.2 Sulphuric Acid10.2.1 Market Performance10.2.1.1 Volume Trends10.2.1.2 Value Trends10.2.2 Price Trends10.2.3 Breakup by Region10.2.4 Breakup by End-Use10.2.5 Key Suppliers

