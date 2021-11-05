Insights On The Contrast Media Injectors Global Market To 2026 - Featuring Bayer, GE Healthcare And Medtron Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Contrast Media Injectors Market Research Report by Product, Application, End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Contrast Media Injectors Market size was estimated at USD 1,388.19 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 1,500.27 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.41% reaching USD 2,253.81 million by 2026. Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Contrast Media Injectors Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service. Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Contrast Media Injectors Market, including Acist Medical Systems, Anaecon India Health Care Private Limited, Apollo Rt Co. Ltd., Bayer AG, Bracco Imaging S.P.A, Debiotech S.A., GE Healthcare, Guerbet Group, Magnus Health, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Medtron AG, MedWrench, LLC, Nemoto Kyorindo Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Anke High-Tech Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Seacrown Electromechanical Co. Ltd., Sino Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd., Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG, and VIVID IMAGING. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Contrast Media Injectors Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Contrast Media Injectors Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Contrast Media Injectors Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Contrast Media Injectors Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Contrast Media Injectors Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Contrast Media Injectors Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Contrast Media Injectors Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface

2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Dynamics5.1. Introduction5.2. Drivers5.2.1. Increasing occurrence of cancer and CVD5.2.2. Regulatory approval of increasing number of contrast agents5.2.3. Attractive rise in investments, funds, and grants by government organizations5.3. Restraints5.3.1. Relative high cost of contrast media injectors, consumables, and accessories5.4. Opportunities5.4.1. IT-enabled solutions for contrast media injectors5.4.2. Technology adavncements such as syringeless injectors and automated injectors5.5. Challenges5.5.1. Hospital budget reductions5.5.2. Lack of trained professional 6. Contrast Media Injectors Market, by Product6.1. Introduction6.2. Consumables6.3. Injector Systems6.3.1. Angiography Injectors6.3.2. MRI Injectors 7. Contrast Media Injectors Market, by Application7.1. Introduction7.2. Interventional Cardiology7.3. Interventional Radiology7.4. Radiology 8. Contrast Media Injectors Market, by End-user8.1. Introduction8.2. Diagnostic Imaging Centers8.3. Hospitals 9. Americas Contrast Media Injectors Market9.1. Introduction9.2. Argentina9.3. Brazil9.4. Canada9.5. Mexico9.6. United States 10. Asia-Pacific Contrast Media Injectors Market10.1. Introduction10.2. Australia10.3. China10.4. India10.5. Indonesia10.6. Japan10.7. Malaysia10.8. Philippines10.9. Singapore10.10. South Korea10.11. Taiwan10.12. Thailand 11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Contrast Media Injectors Market11.1. Introduction11.2. France11.3. Germany11.4. Italy11.5. Netherlands11.6. Qatar11.7. Russia11.8. Saudi Arabia11.9. South Africa11.10. Spain11.11. United Arab Emirates11.12. United Kingdom 12. Competitive Landscape12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix12.1.1. Quadrants12.1.2. Business Strategy12.1.3. Product Satisfaction12.2. Market Ranking Analysis12.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player12.4. Competitive Scenario12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement12.4.4. Investment & Funding12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 13. Company Usability Profiles13.1. Acist Medical Systems13.2. Anaecon India Health Care Private Limited13.3. Apollo Rt Co. Ltd.13.4. Bayer AG13.5. Bracco Imaging S.P.A13.6. Debiotech S.A.13.7. GE Healthcare13.8. Guerbet Group13.9. Magnus Health13.10. Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals13.11. Medtron AG13.12. MedWrench, LLC13.13. Nemoto Kyorindo Co. Ltd.13.14. Shenzhen Anke High-Tech Co. Ltd.13.15. Shenzhen Seacrown Electromechanical Co. Ltd.13.16. Sino Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd.13.17. Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG13.18. VIVID IMAGING 14. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/176h2x

