Insights On The Construction Plastics Global Market To 2026 - Growing Utilization Of Recycled Plastics In Construction Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Construction Plastics Market Research Report by Plastic Type, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Construction Plastics Market size was estimated at USD 80.91 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 86.78 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 7.59% to reach USD 125.56 Billion by 2026. Market Statistics:The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period. Market Segmentation & Coverage:This research report categorizes the Construction Plastics to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Plastic Type, the Construction Plastics Market was examined across Expanded Polystyrene, Polyethylene, Polypropylene, and Polyvinyl Chloride.

Based on End User, the Construction Plastics Market was examined across Non-residential and Residential.

Based on Application, the Construction Plastics Market was examined across Insulation Materials, Pipes, and Windows & Doors.

Based on Geography, the Construction Plastics Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas was further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa was further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Construction Plastics Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis:The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles:The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Construction Plastics Market, including Ach Foam Technologies, Aep Industries Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Basf Se, Berry Plastics Corporation, Borealis Ag, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Llc, China Petrochemical Corporation, Dowdupont Inc, Engineered Profiles Llc., Excelite, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Ineos Olefins & Polymers Usa, Jm Eagle, Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V., Pjsc Sibur Holding, Plazit Polygal Group, Saint-gobain S.A., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Sigma Plastics Group, Solvay S.A., Sumitomo Chemical, and Total S.A. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Construction Plastics Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Construction Plastics Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Construction Plastics Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Construction Plastics Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Construction Plastics Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Construction Plastics Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Construction Plastics Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. Rapid urbanization coupled with increasing population globally5.1.1.2. Favorable government mandates and initiatives to enhance building structures5.1.1.3. Rising demand for expanded polystyrene (EPS) plastics5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. Limitation of using PVC products in green buildings5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. Rising foreign investments in developing economies5.1.3.2. Growing utilization of recycled plastics in construction5.1.4. Challenges5.1.4.1. Fluctuation in raw material price5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.2.5. Industry Rivalry 6. Construction Plastics Market, by Plastic Type6.1. Introduction6.2. Expanded Polystyrene6.3. Polyethylene6.4. Polypropylene6.5. Polyvinyl Chloride 7. Construction Plastics Market, by End User7.1. Introduction7.2. Non-residential7.3. Residential 8. Construction Plastics Market, by Application8.1. Introduction8.2. Insulation Materials8.3. Pipes8.4. Windows & Doors 9. Americas Construction Plastics Market9.1. Introduction9.2. Argentina9.3. Brazil9.4. Canada9.5. Mexico9.6. United States 10. Asia-Pacific Construction Plastics Market10.1. Introduction10.2. Australia10.3. China10.4. India10.5. Indonesia10.6. Japan10.7. Malaysia10.8. Philippines10.9. Singapore10.10. South Korea10.11. Thailand 11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Construction Plastics Market11.1. Introduction11.2. France11.3. Germany11.4. Italy11.5. Netherlands11.6. Qatar11.7. Russia11.8. Saudi Arabia11.9. South Africa11.10. Spain11.11. United Arab Emirates11.12. United Kingdom 12. Competitive Landscape12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix12.1.1. Quadrants12.1.2. Business Strategy12.1.3. Product Satisfaction12.2. Market Ranking Analysis12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player12.4. Competitive Scenario12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement12.4.4. Investment & Funding12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 13. Company Usability Profiles13.1. Ach Foam Technologies13.2. Aep Industries Inc.13.3. Asahi Kasei Corporation13.4. Basf Se13.5. Berry Plastics Corporation13.6. Borealis Ag13.7. Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Llc13.8. China Petrochemical Corporation13.9. Dowdupont Inc13.10. Engineered Profiles Llc.13.11. Excelite13.12. Formosa Plastics Corporation13.13. Ineos Olefins & Polymers Usa13.14. Jm Eagle13.15. Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.13.16. Pjsc Sibur Holding13.17. Plazit Polygal Group13.18. Saint-gobain S.A.13.19. Saudi Basic Industries Corporation13.20. Sigma Plastics Group13.21. Solvay S.A.13.22. Sumitomo Chemical13.23. Total S.A. 14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/939nnv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-construction-plastics-global-market-to-2026---growing-utilization-of-recycled-plastics-in-construction-presents-opportunities-301353155.html

SOURCE Research and Markets