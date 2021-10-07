Insights On The Commercial Aircraft NextGen Avionics Global Market To 2030 - Featuring Honeywell International, L3Harris Technologies And Safran Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Aircraft NextGen Avionics Market by Systems, Installation Stage and Aircraft Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Nextgen avionics represents a transition from a ground-based air traffic control system to a satellite-based air traffic management system, facilitated by the expansion of aviation-specific applications for commonly-used technologies, such as global positioning system (GPS), along with technological advancements in areas such as weather forecasting, data networking, and navigation. The detailed and accurate satellite-based landing paths can be used by aircraft fitted with self-monitoring avionics and piloted by skilled pilots to fly safely near congested skies or mountainous regions. High levels of required navigation performance (RNP) capability are integrated into new commercial airplanes and business jets as well as those being upgraded with nextgen avionics.Using navigation requirements, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has established where and how airplanes can fly. These specifications specify the types of navigation aids and aircraft avionics that can be utilized to achieve performance requirements, whether they are ground-based or satellite-based. Such efforts by aviation authorities are expected to make air travel faster, safer, and more technologically advanced, which is expected to lead to high demand for nextgen avionics systems during the forecast timeframe. Rise in dependency on avionics to make critical flying decisions and increase in initiatives by government administrations to make aerospace safer and more efficient are expected to drive commercial aircraft nextgen avionics market during the forecast period. However, cybersecurity issues with nextgen avionics systems and complex challenges in nextgen avionics are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, increase in air passenger traffic across the globe and use of artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML) in nextgen avionics are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market in future.The market segmentation is based on system, installation stage, aircraft type, and region. On the basis of system, the market is divided into flight management system, communication system, electric and navigation system, surveillance and emergency system, collision avoidance system, weather system, and others. Based on installation stage, it is bifurcated into forward fit and retrofit. Based on aircraft type, it is segregated into narrow body and wide body. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Key Benefits

This study presents analytical depiction of the global commercial aircraft nextgen avionics market analysis along with current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

The overall commercial aircraft nextgen avionics market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global commercial aircraft nextgen avionics market with a detailed impact analysis.

The current commercial aircraft nextgen avionics market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key findings3.2.1. Top impacting factors3.2.2. Top investment pockets3.2.3. Top winning strategies3.3. Porter's five forces analysis3.4. Key player positioning, 20203.5. Market dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. Rise in dependency on avionics to make critical flying decisions3.5.1.2. Initiatives by government administrations to make aerospace safer and more efficient3.5.2. Restraints3.5.2.1. Cybersecurity issues with the nextgen avionics systems3.5.2.2. Complexity challenges in nextgen avionics3.5.3. Opportunities3.5.3.1. Increase in air passenger traffic across the globe3.5.3.2. Use of artificial intelligence (AI) / machine learning (ML) in nextgen avionics3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis3.6.1. Evolution of outbreak3.6.2. Micro economic impact analysis3.6.2.1. Consumer trends3.6.2.2. Systems trends3.6.2.3. Regulatory trends3.6.3. Macro-economic impact analysis3.6.3.1. GDP3.6.3.2. Import/export analysis3.6.3.3. Employment index3.6.4. Impact on the Commercial aircraft nextgen avionics industry CHAPTER 4: COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT NEXTGEN AVIONICS MARKET, BY SYSTEMS4.1. Overview4.2. Flight management system4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market analysis, by country4.3. Communication system4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market analysis, by country4.4. Electric and navigation system4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.4.3. Market analysis, by country4.5. Surveillance and emergency system4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.5.3. Market analysis, by country4.6. Collision avoidance system4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.6.3. Market analysis, by country4.7. Weather system4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.7.3. Market analysis, by country4.8. Others4.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.8.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT NEXTGEN AVIONICS MARKET, BY INSTALLATION STAGE5.1. Overview5.2. Forward fit5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.3. Market analysis, by country5.3. Retrofit5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT NEXTGEN AVIONICS MARKET, BY AIRCRAFT TYPE6.1. Overview6.2. Narrow body6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.2.3. Market analysis, by country6.2.4. Narrow Body Commercial Aircraft NextGen Avionics Market for Forward Fit by system6.2.5. Narrow Body Commercial Aircraft NextGen Avionics Market for Retrofit by system6.3. Wide body6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.3.3. Market analysis, by country6.3.4. Wide Body Commercial Aircraft NextGen Avionics Market for Forward Fit by system6.3.5. Wide Body Commercial Aircraft NextGen Avionics Market for Retrofit by system CHAPTER 7: COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT NEXTGEN AVIONICS MARKET, BY REGION CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES8.1. BAE Systems PLC8.1.1. Company overview8.1.2. Company snapshot8.1.3. Operating business segments8.1.4. Product portfolio8.1.5. Business performance8.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.1.7. SWOT Analysis: BAE Systems PLC8.1.7.1. Strength8.1.7.2. Weakness8.1.7.3. Opportunity8.1.7.4. Threat8.2. COBHAM LIMITED8.2.1. Company overview8.2.2. Company snapshot8.2.3. Product portfolio8.3. CURTISS-WRIGHT8.3.1. Company overview8.3.2. Company snapshot8.3.3. Operating business segments8.3.4. Product portfolio8.3.5. Business performance8.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.4. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY8.4.1. Company overview8.4.2. Company snapshot8.4.3. Operating business segments8.4.4. Product portfolio8.4.5. Business performance8.4.6. SWOT Analysis: General Electric Company8.4.6.1. Strength8.4.6.2. Weakness8.4.6.3. Opportunity8.4.6.4. Threat8.5. HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.8.5.1. Company overview8.5.2. Company snapshot8.5.3. Operating business segments8.5.4. Product portfolio8.5.5. Business performance8.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.5.7. SWOT Analysis: Honeywell International Inc.8.5.7.1. Strength8.5.7.2. Weakness8.5.7.3. Opportunity8.5.7.4. Threat8.6. L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES INC.8.6.1. Company overview8.6.2. Company snapshot8.6.3. Operating business segments8.6.4. Product portfolio8.6.5. Business performance8.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.7. RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION8.7.1. Company overview8.7.2. Company snapshot8.7.3. Operating business segments8.7.4. Product portfolio8.7.5. Business performance8.7.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.7.7. SWOT Analysis: Raytheon Technologies Corporation8.7.7.1. Strength8.7.7.2. Weakness8.7.7.3. Opportunity8.7.7.4. Threat8.8. SAFRAN8.8.1. Company overview8.8.2. Company snapshot8.8.3. Operating business segments8.8.4. Product portfolio8.8.5. Business performance8.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.9. TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED8.9.1. Company overview8.9.2. Company snapshot8.9.3. Operating business segments8.9.4. Product portfolio8.9.5. Business performance8.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.9.7. SWOT Analysis: Teledyne Technologies Incorporated8.9.7.1. Strength8.9.7.2. Weakness8.9.7.3. Opportunity8.9.7.4. Threat8.10. THALES GROUP8.10.1. Company overview8.10.2. Company snapshot8.10.3. Operating business segments8.10.4. Product portfolio8.10.5. Business performance8.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments

