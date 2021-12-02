Insights On The Commercial Aircraft Global Market To 2030 - Sustainable Second-generation Commercial Supersonic Aircraft For Transatlantic And Transpacific Routes Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Next-generation Commercial Aircraft Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a devastating effect on the global aviation industry. Passenger traffic plummeted to 66% in 2020 from 2019 levels. The recovery of the industry to 2019 levels is expected only towards the end of 2023 or early 2024. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have faced significant challenges. The two market leaders, Airbus and Boeing, reported notable reductions in their operating revenues for the commercial aircraft segment (approximately 38% and 50%, respectively). New orders and deliveries were badly affected, contributing to the financial losses of 2020.Currently, with travel restrictions lifting across the world and airlines slowly resuming operations in key routes, demands from OEMs are on the rise. With airline operations focusing on short/medium-haul routes as they emerge from the pandemic, narrow-body aircraft, perfect for these routes, are in demand. These routes are critical for the airline industry's recovery from the impact of COVID-19. Business aviation has seen significant changes in recent years with advancements in technologies (for example, electric and hydrogen propulsions as alternatives to more traditional propulsion systems) enabling the industry to be more sustainable and environmentally friendly.The major trends driving the global aircraft development industry include the increased scope of autonomous capabilities and the investments in new-generation aircraft. Major airlines such as Norwegian, Air Lingus, and Lufthansa have displayed interest in Airbus and Boeing's new aircraft that feature advanced propulsion systems with hydrogen-powered fuels. Unmanned aerial mobility (UAM) is another significant trend in the industry as it can resolve some key challenges concerning infrastructure and carbon emissions. With electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) technology in the testing stages currently, UAMs can be a realistic possibility in the future. North America and Europe are the major driving forces behind these changes in the industry, investing in advanced technologies and propulsion systems to usher in a new era of aircraft that have the potential to make fundamental changes to air travel.

Key Topics Covered:

1. What You Need to Know First

Executive Summary

Trends You Need to Know

2. Strategic Imperatives 8TM

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Global Commercial Aircraft Development

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

Latest Commercial Aircraft - 2015-2020

Commercial Aircraft In Development - 2021

Next-generation Commercial Aircraft in Development - 2021

Commercial Aircraft Industry Demand Landscape - 2021

Commercial Aircraft Deliveries - 2021-2030

3. Market Assessment

Market Segmentation

Market Segment - Aircraft Speed Type

Market Segment - Propulsion Type

Market Segment - Aircraft Design Type

Global Commercial Aircraft Development - Priority by Type

4. Key Trends - The Future of Commercial Aircraft Development

Key Technological Trends

Market Trends Driving Investment

Regional Discussion

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Global Commercial Aircraft Development

Growth Drivers for Commercial Aircraft Developments

Growth Restraints for Commercial Aircraft Developments

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Sustainable Second-generation Commercial Supersonic Aircraft for Transatlantic and Transpacific Routes, 2021

Growth Opportunity 1: Sustainable Second-generation Commercial Supersonic Aircraft for Transatlantic and Transpacific Routes, 2021

Growth Opportunity 2: Greener Manufacturing Processes for Achieving Net-zero Carbon Emissions in Commercial Aviation, 2021

Growth Opportunity 3: Battery Technology and Electric Aircraft for UAM, Short-haul Cargo, and Passenger Operations, 2021

List of Exhibits

