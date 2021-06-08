Insights On The Coil Coatings Global Market To 2026 - By Type, Application, End-use Industry And Region

DUBLIN, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coil Coatings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global coil coatings market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Coil coating is a method of coating and painting coils of metals such as aluminum and steel. It is a chemical pre-treatment which is applied on all sides of the metal to make it corrosion resistant. These coatings are made using polyester, siliconized polyester, polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF), plastisol and polyurethane. They have beneficial properties such as design flexibility, enhanced resistance to weathering and corrosion and diversified colors and textures. Furthermore, coil coating provides a smooth finish and improved aesthetics, along with increased durability to a structure, owing to which they are extensively used in metal roofs, storage units, wall panels and garage doors.The thriving construction industry is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The building and construction industry is one of the largest consumers of coating resins. Additionally, there has been a significant rise in the number of residential as well as commercial construction projects owing to the rising trend of green buildings, increased rate of migration, and rapid urbanization, which has further enhanced the product demand. Apart from this, manufacturers of metallic products across various industries are opting for high-quality composite coatings. Constant improvements in the field of surface chemistry and treatment techniques are projected to create a positive outlook for the market. Due to their stress-resistant properties and flexibility, the coil coatings are also gaining rapid acceptance in the packaging material sector. High-efficiency packaging materials are experiencing significant growth in demand for storage and transportation applications. Moreover, the flourishing electronics segment is also positively influencing the industry growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global coil coatings market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Akzonobel N.V, PPG Industries, BASF SE, The Valspar Corporation, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Henkel AG & Company, Kansai Paint Company, BDM Coil Coaters, CENTRIA, Dura Coat Products, Goldin Metals, Jupiter Aluminum Corporation, Metal Coaters System, Novelis, ArcelorMittal, Arconic, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global coil coatings market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global coil coatings industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global coil coatings industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global coil coatings industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global coil coatings industry?

What is the structure of the global coil coatings industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global coil coatings industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Coil Coatings Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Type5.5 Market Breakup by Application5.6 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry5.7 Market Breakup by Region5.8 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Type6.1 Polyester Coil Coatings6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Fluoropolymer Coil Coatings6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Siliconized Polyester Coil Coatings6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF)6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Polyurethane (PU)6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast6.6 Plastisol Coil Coatings6.6.1 Market Trends6.6.2 Market Forecast6.7 Others6.7.1 Market Trends6.7.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Application7.1 Aluminium7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Steel7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry8.1 Building & Construction8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Appliances8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Automotive8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Others8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 Asia Pacific9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Europe9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 North America9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Middle East and Africa9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Latin America9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast 10 SWOT Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 Strengths10.3 Weaknesses10.4 Opportunities10.5 Threats 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers12.4 Degree of Competition12.5 Threat of New Entrants12.6 Threat of Substitutes 13 Price Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Akzonobel N.V14.3.2 PPG Industries14.3.3 BASF SE14.3.4 The Valspar Corporation14.3.5 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company14.3.6 Henkel AG & Company14.3.7 Kansai Paint Company14.3.8 BDM Coil Coaters14.3.9 CENTRIA 14.3.10 Dura Coat Products 14.3.11 Goldin Metals 14.3.12 Jupiter Aluminum Corporation 14.3.13 Metal Coaters System 14.3.14 Novelis 14.3.15 ArcelorMittal 14.3.16 Arconic

