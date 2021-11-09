Insights On The Cloud Communication Platform Global Market To 2028 - Featuring 8X8, Avaya And Intrado Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Communication Platform Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component (Solution and Service); Enterprise Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), and Industry (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Government, Education, Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cloud communication platform market is expected to grow from US$ 4,632.3 million in 2021 to US$ 22,408.5 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.3%% during 2021-2028.Rising need of bring your own device and the cost-effectiveness of cloud communication platform solutions drive the growth of the cloud communication platform market. However, the security and privacy concerns restrain the cloud communication platform market growth. Moreover, the growth of BPO sector and growing preference for cloud-based solutions, increase in the number of internet users worldwide, growth of cloud-based IoT platforms, and the surge in the need of voice over internet protocol (VoIP) are the other factors bolstering the market growth.The cloud communication platform market is segmented on the basis of component, solution, enterprise seize, services, vertical, and geography. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into solution and services. In 2020, the solution segment accounted for a larger market share. Based on solution, the market is further segmented into UCaaS, WebRTC, IVR, VoIP, and API. In 2020, UCaaS segment accounted for the largest market share. By services, the market is subsegmented into training and consulting, support and maintenance, and managed services. In 2020, the support and maintenance segment held the largest market share. Based on enterprise size, the cloud communication platform market is bifurcated into SMEs and Large Enterprises. In 2020, the large enterprises segment led the market. Based on vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Government, Education, and Others. The BFSI segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. Geographically, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, North America dominated the market.The COVID-19 crisis has affected various industries worldwide in a negative manner and hence, the global economy faced a slump in 2020 and it is continued in 2021 also. However, a few industries, such as video conferencing, cloud deployment, and desktop virtualization, are experiencing a positive impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. With lockdown measures and ban on travel of individuals, work from home policy has gained high acceptancy across the world. It has propelled the growth of the cloud communication platform market.A few major players operating in the global cloud communication platform market are 8X8, INC.; Avaya Inc.; CallFire; Cisco Systems, Inc.; NetFortris; Vonage; Plivo Inc.; Telestax, Inc.; TWILIO INC.; and Intrado. Reasons to Buy

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology 4. Global Cloud Communication Platform Market Landscape4.1 Market Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America4.2.2 Europe4.2.3 APAC4.2.4 MEA4.2.5 SAM4.3 Ecosystem Analysis4.4 Expert Opinion 5. Cloud Communication Platform Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1.1 Growing Trend of Bring Your Own Device5.1.2 Cost-Effectiveness of Cloud Communication Platform Solutions5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Security and Privacy Concerns5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Growth of BPO Sector and Growing Preference for Cloud-Based Solutions5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Rise of IoT Platform5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints 6. Cloud Communication Platform Market - Global Analysis6.1 Cloud Communication Platform Market Global Overview6.2 Cloud Communication Platform Market - Global Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players 7. Global Cloud Communication Platform Market Analysis - By Component7.1 Overview7.2 Cloud Communication Platforms Market, By Component (2020 And 2028)7.3 Solution7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Solution: Cloud Communication Platform Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)7.3.3 Unified Communication and Collaboration (UCC/UCaaS)7.3.3.1 Overview7.3.3.2 Unified Communication and Collaboration: Cloud Communication Platform Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.3.4 Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC)7.3.4.1 Overview7.3.4.2 Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC): Cloud Communication Platform Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.3.5 Interactive Voice Response (IVR)7.3.5.1 Overview7.3.5.2 Interactive Voice Response (IVR): Cloud Communication Platform Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.3.6 Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP)7.3.6.1 Overview7.3.6.2 Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP): Cloud Communication Platform Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.3.7 Application Programming Interface (API)7.3.7.1 Overview7.3.7.2 Application Programming Interface (API): Cloud Communication Platform Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.4 Services7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Services: Cloud Communication Platform Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.4.3 Training and Consulting7.4.3.1 Overview7.4.3.2 Training and Consulting: Cloud Communication Platform Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.4.4 Support and Maintenance7.4.4.1 Overview7.4.4.2 Support and Maintenance: Cloud Communication Platform Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.4.5 Managed Service7.4.5.1 Overview7.4.5.2 Managed Service: Cloud Communication Platform Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million) 8. Global Cloud Communication Platform Market Analysis - By Enterprise Size8.1 Overview8.2 Cloud Communication Platform Market, By Enterprise Size (2020 And 2028)8.3 SMEs8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 SMEs: Cloud Communication Platform Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)8.4 Large Enterprise8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Large Enterprise: Cloud Communication Platform Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million) 9. Global Cloud Communication Platform Market Analysis - By Industry9.1 Overview9.2 Cloud Communication Platform Market, By Industry (2020 and 2028)9.3 Retail9.3.1 Overview9.3.2 Retail: Cloud Communication Platform Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)9.4 IT & Telecom9.4.1 Overview9.4.2 IT & Telecom: Cloud Communication Platform Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)9.5 Healthcare9.5.1 Overview9.5.2 Healthcare: Cloud Communication Platform Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)9.6 Government9.6.1 Overview9.6.2 Government: Cloud Communication Platform Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)9.7 Education9.7.1 Overview9.7.2 Education: Cloud Communication Platform Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)9.8 BFSI9.8.1 Overview9.8.2 BFSI: Cloud Communication Platform Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)9.9 Others9.9.1 Overview9.9.2 Others: Cloud Communication Platform Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million) 10. Cloud Communication Platform Market - Geographic Analysis 11. Cloud Communication Platform Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis11.1 Overview11.1.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.1.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.1.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.1.4 MEA: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.1.5 SAM: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 12. Industry Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Market Initiative12.3 Merger and Acquisition12.4 New Development 13. Company Profiles13.1 8X8, INC.13.1.1 Key Facts13.1.2 Business Description13.1.3 Products and Services13.1.4 Financial Overview13.1.5 SWOT Analysis13.1.6 Key Developments13.2 Avaya Inc.13.2.1 Key Facts13.2.2 Business Description13.2.3 Products and Services13.2.4 Financial Overview13.2.5 SWOT Analysis13.2.6 Key Developments13.3 CallFire13.3.1 Key Facts13.3.2 Business Description13.3.3 Products and Services13.3.4 Financial Overview13.3.5 SWOT Analysis13.3.6 Key Developments13.4 Cisco Systems, Inc.13.4.1 Key Facts13.4.2 Business Description13.4.3 Products and Services13.4.4 Financial Overview13.4.5 SWOT Analysis13.4.6 Key Developments13.5 NetFortris13.5.1 Key Facts13.5.2 Business Description13.5.3 Products and Services13.5.4 Financial Overview13.5.5 SWOT Analysis13.5.6 Key Developments13.6 Vonage13.6.1 Key Facts13.6.2 Business Description13.6.3 Products and Services13.6.4 Financial Overview13.6.5 SWOT Analysis13.6.6 Key Developments13.7 Plivo Inc.13.7.1 Key Facts13.7.2 Business Description13.7.3 Products and Services13.7.4 Financial Overview13.7.5 SWOT Analysis13.7.6 Key Developments13.8 Telestax, Inc.13.8.1 Key Facts13.8.2 Business Description13.8.3 Products and Services13.8.4 Financial Overview13.8.5 SWOT Analysis13.8.6 Key Developments13.9 TWILIO INC.13.9.1 Key Facts13.9.2 Business Description13.9.3 Products and Services13.9.4 Financial Overview13.9.5 SWOT Analysis13.9.6 Key Developments13.10 Intrado13.10.1 Key Facts13.10.2 Business Description13.10.3 Products and Services13.10.4 Financial Overview13.10.5 SWOT Analysis13.10.6 Key Developments 14. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gidpw4

