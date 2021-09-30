Insights On The Clinical Trial Biorepository & Archiving Solutions Global Market To 2028 - Featuring Patheon, Medpace And ATCC Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Trial Biorepository & Archiving Solutions Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service (Biorepository Services, Archiving Solution Services), By Product (Clinical, Preclinical), By Phase, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clinical trial biorepository and archiving solutions market size is expected to reach USD 6.0 billion by 2028, according to a new report by the publisher. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2028. This is largely due to the increasing importance of biological sample management in clinical trials and the desire to streamline the collection and reporting of data.Biorepositories have entered the Big Data era, which requires new IT technologies, artificial intelligence (AI) techniques, and machine learning and deep learning tools and algorithms. These features help to the paradigm shift toward data-driven science by higher-quality biobanking data. Cloud storage and other new data storage technologies help to solve the problem of limited local storage capacity.New IT solutions such as the sample/data negotiator and locator, which are part of the BBMRI-ERIC infrastructure, make it easier to discover samples and data that meet specific criteria. This new level of biobanking activity contributes to basic research, translational research, and therapy of a wide range of human disorders, including cancer, CVD rare diseases, diabetes, and neurodegenerative diseases.Besides, the COVID-19 pandemic has created opportunities for local players. To enhance their foothold in the market, key companies are adopting various plans and policies to gain a greater market share. The important step that key players can incorporate is to partner with relevant third-party vendors. It can be achieved by proper communication and adjustments in the frequency and volume of clinical trial biorepository and archiving solutions. Clinical Trial Biorepository & Archiving Solutions Market Report Highlights

By service, biorepository services dominated the market with a revenue share of 67.2% in 2020. This can be attributed to the rise in R&D of advanced therapies such as personalized medicine and the requirement of high-quality biorepository practices for the collection, processing, testing, and storage of samples

In terms of phase, the phase III segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 52.1% in 2020

Based on product, clinical products held the largest share of 63.1% in 2020. This can be attributed to the fact that most clinical trial protocols depend largely on the analysis of biological specimens to meet the study endpoints

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate of 15.3% over the forecast period. The shift of clinical trial sites from Western regions, such as Europe and North America , to Asia Pacific is a major driver for the regional market

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary Chapter 3 Clinical Trial Biorepository & Archiving Solutions Market: Variables, Trends, & Scope3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope3.2 Market Dynamics3.2.1 Market Driver Analysis3.2.1.1 Growing number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies3.2.1.2 Growing disease variation and prevalence3.2.1.3 Increasing R&D investments3.2.1.4 Growth in CRO Market3.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis3.2.2.1 Regulations in new drug development3.2.2.2 Rising cost of clinical trials3.3 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.4 COVID-19 Impact on the Market3.5 Major Deals and Strategic Alliances Analysis3.6 Clinical Trial Biorepository & Archiving Solutions: Market Analysis Tools3.6.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's3.6.2 PESTEL Analysis Chapter 4 Clinical Trial Biorepository & Archiving Solutions Market: Service Segment Analysis4.1 Clinical Trial Biorepository & Archiving Solutions Market: Service Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 20284.2 Biorepository Services4.2.1 Biorepository Services Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)4.3 Archiving Solution Services4.3.1 Archiving Solution Services Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 5 Clinical Trial Biorepository & Archiving Solutions Market: Product Segment Analysis5.1 Clinical Trial Biorepository & Archiving Solutions Market: Product Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 20285.2 Preclinical Products5.2.1 Preclinical Products Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)5.3 Clinical Products5.3.1 Clinical Products Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 6 Clinical Trial Biorepository & Archiving Solutions Market: Phase Segment Analysis6.1 Clinical Trial Biorepository & Archiving Solutions: Phase Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 20286.2 Phase I6.2.1 Phase I Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.3 Phase II6.3.1 Phase II Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.4 Phase III6.4.1 Phase III Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.5 Phase IV6.5.1 Phase IV Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 7 Clinical Trial Biorepository & Archiving Solutions Market: Regional Analysis Chapter 8 Company Profiles8.1 Brooks Life Science8.1.1 Company Overview8.1.2 Service Benchmarking8.1.3 Financial Performance8.1.4 Strategic Initiatives8.2 Patheon8.2.1 Company Overview8.2.2 Financial Performance8.2.3 Service Benchmarking8.2.4 Strategic Initiatives8.3 Precision For Medicine, Inc.8.3.1 Company Overview8.3.2 Service Benchmarking8.3.3 Strategic Initiatives8.4 Medpace8.4.1 Company Overview8.4.2 Financial Performance8.4.3 Service Benchmarking8.5 LabCorp Drug Development8.5.1 Company Overview8.5.2 Financial Performance8.5.3 Service Benchmarking8.6 ATCC8.6.1 Company Overview8.6.2 Financial Performance8.6.3 Service Benchmarking8.7 Q2 Solutions8.7.1 Company Overview8.7.2 Financial Performance8.7.3 Service Benchmarking8.7.4 Strategic Initiatives8.8 Labconnect8.8.1 Company Overview8.8.2 Financial Performance8.8.3 Service Benchmarking8.9 Charles River Laboratories8.9.1 Company Overview8.9.2 Financial Performance8.9.3 Service Benchmarking8.9.4 Strategic Initiatives8.9.5 Strategic Initiatives8.10 Cell&Co8.10.1 Company Overview8.10.2 Financial Performance8.10.3 Service Benchmarking8.10.4 Strategic Initiatives8.10.5 Strategic Initiatives

