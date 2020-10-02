Insights On The Chemicals Market In Q2 2020 - Featuring BASF, LyondellBasell & Huntsman Among Others
DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chemicals - Quarterly Executive Briefing Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Given the current low oil price environment, leading global chemical companies saw a sharp drop in their Q2 2020 sales and weak demand from the auto and construction sectors.
The Q2 2020 Chemical Quarterly Executive Briefing Report covers the financial performance of eight leading global chemical companies, and the various measures they have implemented to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on their business.
The Report Also Provides:
- Macroeconomic trends
- Major trends in the chemical industry
- An analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on major global chemical markets and end industries
Chemical Companies Covered in This Report Include:
- BASF
- DOW
- DuPont
- LyondellBasell
- Celanese
- Eastman Chemical
- Huntsman
- Westlake Chemical
Who Should Buy This Report, and Why:
- Top management of chemical businesses, and heads of business units: Benchmark your company against your peers in the industry
- Vendors supplying into the chemical industry: Establish how leading companies in the industry are performing amidst the pandemic
- Private equity firms, strategy consulting firms: Insights into the performance of the sector, and leading businesses in the industry
Countries Covered:
- China
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Japan
- Spain
- UK
- USA
Key Topics Covered:
1. Macroeconomic Trends
- Quarterly real GDP growth trend across key countries
- Monthly change in PMI in key manufacturing countries
- Monthly chemical production growth in the top-5 producing markets
2. Global Competitor Performance (Q220)
- Sales growth of eight large chemical companies and associated reasons
- Regional sales performance
- Changes in EBITDA margins
- Covid-19 driven cost-reduction measures
3. Headwinds & Tailwinds
- Weekly crude oil price trends
- Monthly automotive sales volume growth in China, Europe, US
- Monthly retail sales growth of automotive fuels in Europe, US
- Monthly growth in the US vehicle miles travelled and gasoline retail prices
- Monthly growth in construction activities in the US, UK and China
- Monthly production of durable/industrial goods in Europe, US
- Monthly growth in F&B and non-food sales in the US and Europe
4. Management Outlook
- Guidance and expectations for the year ahead
5. Raw Data in an Excel Spreadsheet
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/53azb9
