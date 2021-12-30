Insights On The Chemical Distribution Global Market To 2027 - Demand For Reachable Supply Chain Networks Among Consumers Is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Chemical Distribution Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Product, Commodity Chemicals By End User, By Region and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Chemical Distribution Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Product, Commodity Chemicals By End User, By Region and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Chemical Distribution Market was valued at USD 252.1 billion in 2020 which is expected reach 365.21 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 5.3% from 2020-2027.

Chemical Distribution is defined as the transport & storage of bulk and packaged chemicals. These are often distributed through containers, pipelines, barrels and sacks. Chemical industry produces various chemicals such as raw materials for industrial sectors, which incorporates oil & petroleum, cosmetics, textile, food, paint, building construction and agriculture. The portfolio of distributors across the globe includes a variety of specialty & commodity chemicals.

Market Drivers

Growing consumption of chemicals across end-use industries including, construction, pharmaceuticals, polymers, and resins along with high complexity in reaching the customers is likely to boost the global chemical distribution market over the forecast period. Also, growing demand for reachable supply chain network among consumers has propelled the global chemical distribution market.The chemical industry producers & supplies essential raw materials for companies in the industrial & manufacturing sectors. These feedstocks are distributed to the end users by 3rd party distributors / sold directly by manufacturers. Distribution of specialty chemicals and commodity by 3rd parties is expected to witness significant growth than the sale of products directly to end users due to the outsourcing of value-added services, such as logistics, blending, packaging, waste removal, inventory management & imparting technical training. Market Restraints

The dependence of manufacturers on distributors for safe delivery of loose & non-bulk chemical materials & handling various logistics requirements including custom amalgamation &repackaging is a major restraining factor is expected to hamper the growth of global chemical distribution market during the forecast period. Market Segmentation

The Global Chemical Distribution Market is segmented into product such as Specialty Chemicals (CASE, Agrochemicals, Electronic, Construction, Specialty Polymers & Resins, and Others), Commodity Chemicals (Plastic & Polymers, Synthetic Rubber, Explosives, Petrochemicals, and Others). Further, market is segmented into End-Use such as Automotive, Construction, Electronics, Oil & Gas, Petroleum, Infrastructure, Pharmaceuticals, and Others. Regional Analysis

The Global Chemical Distribution Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.The North America region dominated the global chemical distribution market. North American chemical industry is one of the most consolidated markets with the top distributors such as Brenntag, Univar, and IMCD collectively holding around 30%-40% market share in 2020. However, the chemical distribution market is expected to witness accelerated capital investment by international chemical producers due to continued labor market upgrading, easy availability of credit, and access to abundant feedstock. Key Players

Various key players are listed in this report such as Univar Inc., Helm AG, Brenntag AG, ICC Chemicals Inc., Nexeo Solution Holding LLC, Omya AG, Azelis Holding S.A., Jebsen & Jessen Offshore Pvt. Ltd., TER Group, etc.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global Chemical Distribution Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2020 to 2027?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Global Chemical Distribution Market Outlook4.1 Overview4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Drivers4.2.2 Restraints4.2.3 Opportunities4.3 Porters Five Force Model4.4 Value Chain Analysis 5 Global Chemical Distribution Market, By Product5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Product5.2 Global Chemical Distribution Market Share Analysis, By Product5.3 Global Chemical Distribution Market Size and Forecast, By Product5.3.1 Specialty Chemicals5.3.1.1. CASE5.3.1.2. Agrochemicals5.3.1.3. Electronic5.3.1.4. Construction5.3.1.5. Specialty Polymers & Resins5.3.1.6. Others5.3.2 Commodity Chemicals5.3.2.1. Plastic & Polymers5.3.2.2. Synthetic Rubber5.3.2.3. Explosives5.3.2.3. Petrochemicals5.3.2.4. Others 6 Global Chemical Distribution Market, By End User6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By End User6.2 Global Chemical Distribution Market Share Analysis, By End User6.3 Global Chemical Distribution Market Size and Forecast, By End User6.3.1 Automotive6.3.2 Construction6.3.3 Electronics6.3.4. Oil & Gas6.3.5. Petroleum6.3.6. Infrastructure6.3.7. Pharmaceuticals6.3.8. Others 7 Global Chemical Distribution Market, By Region7.1 Global Chemical Distribution Market Share Analysis, By Region7.2 Global Chemical Distribution Market Share Analysis, By Region7.3 Global Chemical Distribution Market Size and Forecast, By Region 8 North America Chemical Distribution Market Analysis and Forecast (2021 - 2027)8.1 Introduction8.2 North America Chemical Distribution Market Share Analysis, By Product8.3 North America Chemical Distribution Market Size and Forecast, By End User8.4 North America Chemical Distribution Market Size and Forecast, By Country8.4.1 U.S.8.4.2 Canada8.4.3 Mexico 9 Europe Chemical Distribution Market Analysis and Forecast (2021 - 2027)9.1 Introduction9.2 Europe Chemical Distribution Market Share Analysis, By Product9.3 Europe Chemical Distribution Market Size and Forecast, By End User9.4 Europe Chemical Distribution Market Size and Forecast, By Country9.4.1 Germany9.4.2 France9.4.3 UK9.4.4. Rest of Europe 10 Asia Pacific Chemical Distribution Market Analysis and Forecast (2021 - 2027)10.1 Introduction10.2 Asia Pacific Chemical Distribution Market Share Analysis, By Product10.3 Asia Pacific Chemical Distribution Market Size and Forecast, By End User10.4 Asia Pacific Chemical Distribution Market Size and Forecast, By Country10.4.1 China10.4.2 Japan10.4.3 India10.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific 11 Latin America Chemical Distribution Market Analysis and Forecast (2021 - 2027)11.1 Introduction11.2 Latin America Chemical Distribution Market Share Analysis, By Product11.3 Latin America Chemical Distribution Market Size and Forecast, By End User11.4 Latin America Chemical Distribution Market Size and Forecast, By Country11.4.1. Brazil11.4.2. Rest of Latin America 12 Middle East Chemical Distribution Market Analysis and Forecast (2021 - 2027)12.1 Introduction12.2 Middle East Chemical Distribution Market Share Analysis, By Product12.3 Middle East Chemical Distribution Market Size and Forecast, By End User12.4 Middle East Chemical Distribution Market Size and Forecast, By Country12.4.1. Saudi Arabia12.4.2. UAE12.4.3. Egypt12.4.4. Kuwait12.4.5. South Africa 13 Competitive Analysis13.1 Competition Dashboard13.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors13.3 Key Development Strategies 14 Company Profiles14.1 Univar Inc14.1.1 Overview14.1.2 Offerings14.1.3 Key Financials14.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview14.1.5 Key Market Developments14.1.6 Key Strategies14.2 Helm AG14.2.1 Overview14.2.2 Offerings14.2.3 Key Financials14.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview14.2.5 Key Market Developments14.2.6 Key Strategies14.3 Brenntag AG14.3.1 Overview14.3.2 Offerings14.3.3 Key Financials14.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview14.3.5 Key Market Developments14.3.6 Key Strategies14.4 ICC Chemicals Inc14.4.1 Overview14.4.2 Offerings14.4.3 Key Financials14.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview14.4.5 Key Market Developments14.4.6 Key Strategies14.5 Nexeo Solution Holding LLC14.5.1 Overview14.5.2 Offerings14.5.3 Key Financials14.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview14.5.5 Key Market Developments14.5.6 Key Strategies14.6 Omya AG14.6.1 Overview14.6.2 Offerings14.6.3 Key Financials14.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview14.6.5 Key Market Developments14.6.6 Key Strategies14.7 Azelis Holding S.A.14.7.1 Overview14.7.2 Offerings14.7.3 Key Financials14.7.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview14.7.5 Key Market Developments14.7.6 Key Strategies14.8 Jebsen & Jessen Offshore Pvt. Ltd14.8.1 Overview14.8.2 Offerings14.8.3 Key Financials14.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview14.8.5 Key Market Developments14.8.6 Key Strategies14.9 TER Group14.9.1 Overview14.9.2 Offerings14.9.3 Key Financials14.9.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview14.9.5 Key Market Developments14.9.6 Key StrategiesFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4snxde

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-chemical-distribution-global-market-to-2027---demand-for-reachable-supply-chain-networks-among-consumers-is-driving-growth-301451878.html

SOURCE Research and Markets