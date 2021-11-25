Insights On The Certificate Testing Global Market To 2026 - Featuring Apave International, BSI And Exova Group Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Certificate Testing Market Research Report by Product, Sourcing Type, End-user Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Certificate Testing Market size was estimated at USD 36.79 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 38.19 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.12% reaching USD 46.90 billion by 2026. Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Certificate Testing Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Certificate Testing Market, including ALS Limited, Apave International, Applus Services SA, AsureQuality Ltd., BSI Group, Bureau Veritas, Compliance Engineering Pty Ltd., Dekra Certification GmbH, Demko, Eurofins Scientific, Exova Group PLC, Intertek Group PLC, Kiwa NV, Korea Conformity Laboratories, Korea Testing and Certification Institute, Korea Testing Certification, National Standard Authority of Ireland, National Technical Systems Inc., NSF International, RRMG Ltda, SGS SA, Standardization and Certification NYCE, S.C., TUV Nord Group, TUV SUD Ltd., and Underwriters Laboratories LLC. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Certificate Testing Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Certificate Testing Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Certificate Testing Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Certificate Testing Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Certificate Testing Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Certificate Testing Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Certificate Testing Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Dynamics5.1. Introduction5.2. Drivers5.2.1. Outsourcing of the certificate testing services5.2.2. Growing adoption of smart and wireless devices5.2.3. Stricter regulations and standards5.3. Restraints5.3.1. Non uniform regulations5.4. Opportunities5.4.1. Developments in emerging markets5.4.2. Collaborative strategies by companies for innovative products and services5.5. Challenges5.5.1. Troubleshooting issues with certificate testing 6. Certificate Testing Market, by Product6.1. Introduction6.2. Automotive6.2.1. Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, and Battery Systems6.2.2. Electrical Systems and Components6.2.3. Fuels, Fluids, and Lubricants6.2.4. Interior and Exterior Materials and Components6.2.5. ISO/Ts 16949: Global Automotive Certification6.2.6. Telematics6.3. Electronics6.3.1. Advanced Materials6.3.2. Semiconductor6.3.2.1. Electromagnetic6.3.2.2. Microelectronics6.3.2.3. Optoelectronics6.3.2.4. Sensors6.3.3. Telecommunication 7. Certificate Testing Market, by Sourcing Type7.1. Introduction7.2. In-house7.3. Outsourced 8. Certificate Testing Market, by End-user Vertical8.1. Introduction8.2. Chemicals8.3. Construction and Engineering8.4. Energy and Commodities8.5. Food and Healthcare8.6. Industrial8.7. Products and Retail8.8. Transportation 9. Americas Certificate Testing Market9.1. Introduction9.2. Argentina9.3. Brazil9.4. Canada9.5. Mexico9.6. United States 10. Asia-Pacific Certificate Testing Market10.1. Introduction10.2. Australia10.3. China10.4. India10.5. Indonesia10.6. Japan10.7. Malaysia10.8. Philippines10.9. Singapore10.10. South Korea10.11. Taiwan10.12. Thailand 11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Certificate Testing Market11.1. Introduction11.2. France11.3. Germany11.4. Italy11.5. Netherlands11.6. Qatar11.7. Russia11.8. Saudi Arabia11.9. South Africa11.10. Spain11.11. United Arab Emirates11.12. United Kingdom 12. Competitive Landscape12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix12.1.1. Quadrants12.1.2. Business Strategy12.1.3. Product Satisfaction12.2. Market Ranking Analysis12.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player12.4. Competitive Scenario12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement12.4.4. Investment & Funding12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 13. Company Usability Profiles13.1. ALS Limited13.2. Apave International13.3. Applus Services SA13.4. AsureQuality Ltd.13.5. BSI Group13.6. Bureau Veritas13.7. Compliance Engineering Pty Ltd.13.8. Dekra Certification GmbH13.9. Demko13.10. Eurofins Scientific13.11. Exova Group PLC13.12. Intertek Group PLC13.13. Kiwa NV13.14. Korea Conformity Laboratories13.15. Korea Testing and Certification Institute13.16. Korea Testing Certification13.17. National Standard Authority of Ireland13.18. National Technical Systems Inc.13.19. NSF International13.20. RRMG Ltda13.21. SGS SA13.22. Standardization and Certification NYCE, S.C.13.23. TUV Nord Group13.24. TUV SUD Ltd.13.25. Underwriters Laboratories LLC 14. Appendix

