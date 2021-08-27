Insights On The Cell Analysis Global Market To 2026 - By Product, Analysis Type, Techniques, End-user And Region

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Analysis Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell analysis market reached a value of US$ 16.4 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.Cell analysis refers to an umbrella term for a wide variety of technologies that are utilized to study genetic and phenotypical characteristics of a cell. Its objective is to gain insights into the mechanisms of cellular functionality that requires an understanding of the cellular components, such as the DNA, RNA, protein content and cellular metabolites. Cell analysis is typically done to understand population heterogeneity, identifying minority sub-populations of interest, as well as discovering unique characteristics of individual cells. It further aids in gene and protein identification, and epigenomics, as well as understanding the factors that underlie cell health, proliferation and death.Cell analysis is utilized across academic and research laboratories, hospitals, and biotechnology and pharmaceutical, for studying stem cells, immunology, neurology, non-invasive prenatal diagnosis and in-vitro fertilization. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, along with the development of advanced therapies for the treatment of cancer, are encouraging technological advancements in cell analysis. For instance, Fluidigm Corporation, a US-based company, announced the introduction of a REAP-seq (RNA expression and protein sequencing) that will help researchers to understand the mechanisms of cancer progression and immune response. The increasing investments by governments of several nations in extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the life science sector are acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Other factors, such as the rapid expansion of the biopharmaceutical and biotechnological companies and significant growth in the healthcare industry, are expected to further create a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Agilent Technologies Inc., BD Biosciences, Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corporation, Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, Miltenyi Biotec, Olympus Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Promega Corporation, Sysmex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global cell analysis market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cell analysis market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the analysis type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technique?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global cell analysis market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Cell Analysis Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product6.1 Flow Cytometry Products6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 qPCR Products6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Cell Microarrays6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Microscopes6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Spectrophotometers6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast6.6 Cell Counters6.6.1 Market Trends6.6.2 Market Forecast6.7 HCS Systems6.7.1 Market Trends6.7.2 Market Forecast6.8 Others6.8.1 Market Trends6.8.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Analysis Type7.1 Cell Identification7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Cell Viability7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Cell Signaling Pathways/Signal Transduction7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Cell Proliferation7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Cell Counting and Quality Control7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast7.6 Cell Interaction7.6.1 Market Trends7.6.2 Market Forecast7.7 Target Identification and Validation7.7.1 Market Trends7.7.2 Market Forecast7.8 Single-Cell Analysis7.8.1 Market Trends7.8.2 Market Forecast7.9 Others7.9.1 Market Trends7.9.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Techniques8.1 Molecular Approaches8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Image-Based Approaches8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by End-User9.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies and CROs9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Research Institutes9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Cell Culture Collection Repositories9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Others9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region 11 SWOT Analysis 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Agilent Technologies Inc.14.3.1.1 Company Overview14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio14.3.1.3 Financials14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.2 BD Biosciences14.3.2.1 Company Overview14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio14.3.2.3 Financials14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.3 Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc.14.3.3.1 Company Overview14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio14.3.3.3 Financials14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.4 Danaher Corporation14.3.4.1 Company Overview14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio14.3.4.3 Financials14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.5 Illumina Inc.14.3.5.1 Company Overview14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio14.3.5.3 Financials14.3.6 Merck KGaA14.3.6.1 Company Overview14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio14.3.6.3 Financials14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.7 Miltenyi Biotec14.3.7.1 Company Overview14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio14.3.8 Olympus Corporation14.3.8.1 Company Overview14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio14.3.8.3 Financials14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.9 PerkinElmer Inc.14.3.9.1 Company Overview14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio14.3.9.3 Financials14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis 14.3.10 Promega Corporation14.3.10.1 Company Overview14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.11 Sysmex Corporation14.3.11.1 Company Overview14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio14.3.11.3 Financials14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis 14.3.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific14.3.12.1 Company Overview14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio14.3.12.3 Financials14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

