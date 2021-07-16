Insights On The Catalyst Global Market To 2026 - Growing Investment Of Companies In R&D Of Catalysts Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Catalyst Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global catalyst market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global catalyst market to grow with a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on catalyst market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.The report on catalyst market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global catalyst market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global catalyst market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, the Publisher's Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. Report Findings1) Drivers

Growing demand petroleum refining industry

Growing demand from chemical manufacturing industry

Growing demand from pharmaceutical industry

2) Restraints

The prices of raw material are volatile

3) Opportunities

Growing investment of companies in R&D of catalysts

Segment CoveredThe global catalyst market is segmented on the basis of type, material, and application.The Global Catalyst Market by Material

Zeolites

Chemicals

The Global Catalyst Market by Application

Chemical Synthesis

Petroleum Refining

Pharmaceutical

Others

Company ProfilesThe companies covered in the report include

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Honeywell UOP

Zeolyst International

W.R. Grace and Co

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

ExxonMobil Chemicals Co

Johnson Matthey PLC

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP

What does this Report Deliver?1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the catalyst market.2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the catalyst market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global catalyst market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.4. The Publisher's Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify. Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface1.1. Report Description1.2. Research Methods1.3. Research Approaches 2. Executive Summary2.1. Catalyst Market Highlights2.2. Catalyst Market Projection2.3. Catalyst Market Regional Highlights 3. Global Catalyst Market Overview3.1. Introduction3.2. Market Dynamics3.2.1. Drivers3.2.2. Restraints3.2.3. Opportunities3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Catalyst Market3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Material3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Catalyst Market 4. Catalyst Market Macro Indicator Analysis 5. Global Catalyst Market by Material5.1. Zeolites5.2. Chemicals 6. Global Catalyst Market by Application6.1. Chemical Synthesis6.2. Petroleum Refining6.3. Pharmaceutical6.4. Others 7. Global Catalyst Market by Region 2020-20267.1. North America7.1.1. North America Catalyst Market by Type7.1.2. North America Catalyst Market by Material7.1.3. North America Catalyst Market by Application7.1.4. North America Catalyst Market by Country7.2. Europe7.2.1. Europe Catalyst Market by Type7.2.2. Europe Catalyst Market by Material7.2.3. Europe Catalyst Market by Application7.2.4. Europe Catalyst Market by Country7.3. Asia-Pacific7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Catalyst Market by Type7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Catalyst Market by Material7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Catalyst Market by Application7.3.4. Asia-Pacific Catalyst Market by Country7.4. RoW7.4.1. RoW Catalyst Market by Type7.4.2. RoW Catalyst Market by Material7.4.3. RoW Catalyst Market by Application7.4.4. RoW Catalyst Market by Sub-region 8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Catalyst Market8.2. Companies Profiled8.2.1. BASF SE8.2.2. The Dow Chemical Company8.2.3. Honeywell UOP8.2.4. Zeolyst International8.2.5. W.R. Grace and Co8.2.6. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company8.2.7. ExxonMobil Chemicals Co8.2.8. Johnson Matthey PLC8.2.9. Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LPFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xk8jx6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-catalyst-global-market-to-2026---growing-investment-of-companies-in-rd-of-catalysts-presents-opportunities-301335512.html

SOURCE Research and Markets