Insights On The Carrier Rocket Global Market To 2030 - Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carrier Rocket Market by Payload Type, Payload Carrying Capacity, Range and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A carrier rocket is a rocket-propelled vehicle used to carry a payload from Earth's surface to space, usually to Earth orbit or beyond. A launch system includes the launch vehicle, launch pad, vehicle assembly and fueling systems, range safety, and other related infrastructure. Launchpad are utilized to launch the carrier rocket which can be located on land, on a fixed ocean platform, on a mobile ocean platform, and on a submarine. Launch vehicles can also be launched from the air.The carrier rocket is loaded up with payload and begins its journey from a location on Earth. The rocket must move vertically to exit the atmosphere and horizontally to avoid re-entering the atmosphere in order to reach orbit. The requisite velocity varies depending on the orbit, but it is usually quite high when compared to conventional velocities. Various performance levels are provided by launch vehicles. For instance, a satellite destined for Geostationary Orbit (GEO) can be launched straight into Geostationary Orbit (GEO) or to a Geostationary Transfer Orbit (GTO).The carrier rocket market is segmented into payload type, payload carrying capacity, range and end-user. By payload type, the carrier rocket market has been segmented into cargo, satellite, and others. By payload carrying capacity, the carrier rocket market has been segmented into less than 4 tons, 4 tons to 8 tons, and above 8 tons. By range, the carrier rocket market has been segmented into LEO, MEO, GEO, and others. By end user, the carrier rocket market has been categorized into government, and commercial. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Key Benefits

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global carrier rocket market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

The overall carrier rocket market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global carrier rocket market with detailed impact analysis.

The current carrier rocket market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark financial competency.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key findings3.2.1. Top impacting factors3.2.2. Top investment pockets3.2.3. Top winning strategies3.3. Porter's five forces analysis3.4. Key player positioning, 20203.5. Market dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. Increase in demand for small satellites for earth observation services3.5.1.2. Increasing Number of Space Expeditions3.5.2. Restraints3.5.2.1. High Cost Involved in the Development of Carrier Rocket3.5.2.2. High complexity and requirement of periodic maintenance of rockets3.5.3. Opportunities3.5.3.1. Escalating demand for reusable rockets3.5.3.2. Development of hybrid rocket fuel3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis3.6.1. Evolution of outbreak3.6.2. Micro economic impact analysis3.6.2.1. Consumer trends3.6.2.2. Technology trends3.6.2.3. Regulatory trends3.6.3. Macro-economic impact analysis3.6.3.1. GDP3.6.3.2. Import/export analysis3.6.3.3. Employment index3.6.3.4. Macro-economic indicators projections3.6.4. Impact on the carrier rocket industry CHAPTER 4: CARRIER ROCKET MARKET, BY PAYLOAD TYPE4.1. Overview4.2. Cargo4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market analysis, by country4.3. Satellite4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market analysis, by country4.4. Others4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.4.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: CARRIER ROCKET MARKET, BY PAYLOAD CARRYING CAPACITY5.1. Overview5.2. Less than 4 tons5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.3. Market analysis, by country5.3. tons to 8 tons5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.3. Market analysis, by country5.4. Above 8 tons5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.4.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: CARRIER ROCKET MARKET, BY RANGE6.1. Overview6.2. LEO6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.2.3. Market analysis, by country6.3. MEO6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.3.3. Market analysis, by country6.4. GEO6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.4.3. Market analysis, by country6.5. Others6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.5.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 7: CARRIER ROCKET MARKET, BY END USER7.1. Overview7.2. Government7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.2.3. Market analysis, by country7.3. Commercial7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 8: CARRIER ROCKET MARKET, BY REGION CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES9.1. ANTRIX CORPORATION LIMITED9.1.1. Company overview9.1.2. Key executives9.1.3. Company snapshot9.1.4. Product portfolio9.1.5. Business performance9.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments9.2. ARIANESPACE9.2.1. Company overview9.2.2. Key executives9.2.3. Company snapshot9.2.4. Product portfolio9.2.5. Key strategic moves and developments9.3. CUBECAB9.3.1. Company overview9.3.2. Key executives9.3.3. Company snapshot9.3.4. Product portfolio9.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments9.4. IHI CORPORATION9.4.1. Company overview9.4.2. Company snapshot9.4.3. Operating business segments9.4.4. Product portfolio9.4.5. R&D expenditure9.4.6. Business performance9.4.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.5. ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES9.5.1. Company overview9.5.2. Key executives9.5.3. Company snapshot9.5.4. Operating business segments9.5.5. Product portfolio9.5.6. R&D expenditure9.5.7. Business performance9.6. LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION9.6.1. Company overview9.6.2. Key executives9.6.3. Company snapshot9.6.4. Operating business segments9.6.5. Product portfolio9.6.6. Business performance9.6.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.7. NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION9.7.1. Company overview9.7.2. Key executives9.7.3. Company snapshot9.7.4. Operating business segments9.7.5. Product portfolio9.7.6. R&D expenditure9.7.7. Business performance9.7.8. Key strategic moves and developments9.8. MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.9.8.1. Company overview9.8.2. Company snapshot9.8.3. Operating business segments9.8.4. Product portfolio9.8.5. Business performance9.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments9.9. ROCKET LAB USA9.9.1. Company overview9.9.2. Key executives9.9.3. Company snapshot9.9.4. Product portfolio9.9.5. Key strategic moves and developments9.10. SPACEX9.10.1. Company overview9.10.2. Company snapshot9.10.3. Product portfolio9.10.4. Key strategic moves and developments

