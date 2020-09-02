Insights On The Building Information Modelling Global Market To 2024 - Featuring Nemetschek & Autodesk Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market: Size and Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market: Size and Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global BIM market by value and segments. The report also provides an analysis of the BIM market at the regional level, covering the regions of America, Europe and the Asia Pacific.

Growth of the overall global BIM market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024 taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends. The competition in the global BIM market is fragmented with several small players, but there are two prominent big players, Autodesk, Inc. and Nemetschek. Further, key players of the BIM market Nemetschek, Autodesk, Inc., Bentley Systems Incorporation and Trimble Navigation Limited are profiled with their business overview, financial overview and respective business strategies.

Country Coverage

America

Europe

APAC

The global BIM market has increased over the years and is expected to grow significantly during the years 2020-2024. The global BIM market is expected to increase due to rising expenditure and investment in the construction industry both residential and non-residential, increasing digitization in the construction sector, growing IT investment in construction and increasing governmental adoption of BIM by several nations. Yet the market faces some challenges, such as lack of definite regulation, lack of expertise in BIM and high costs, resistance to change on part of construction managers/contractors, social obstacles and problems of interoperability.

Integration of BIM with the Internet of Things (IoT) technology, the scope of Augmented and Virtual reality in the BIM market, evolution of 5D BIM and spike in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity are some of the latest trends existing in the market. COVID-19 has led to delay or halting of various construction projects and this, in turn, is creating headwinds for BIM adoption in 2020.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction2.1 Engineering Software: An Overview2.2 Construction Software: An Overview2.2.1 Types of Software in Construction Project Management (CPM)2.3 Building Information Modeling (BIM): An Overview2.3.1 Uses of BIM throughout a Building Lifecycle2.3.2 BIM- from Hierarchy to Collaboration2.3.3 Benefits of BIM2.3.4 BIM Segmentation2.3.5 BIM Tools

3. Global Market Analysis3.1 Global BIM Market: An Analysis3..1 Global BIM Market by Value3.2 Global BIM Market: Segment (Type of Solution) Analysis 3.2.1 Global BIM Market by Segments (Type of Solution)3.2.2 Global BIM Software Segment by Value 3.2.3 Global BIM Project Management and BIM Training Segment by Value3.3 Global BIM Market: Regional Analysis

4. Regional Market Analysis4.1 America BIM Market: An Analysis4.1.1 America BIM Market by Value4.2 Europe BIM Market: An Analysis4.2.1 Europe BIM Market by Value4.2.2 UK BIM Market by Adoption Rate4.3 Asia Pacific BIM Market: An Analysis4.3.1 Asia Pacific BIM Market by Value4.3.2 Asia Pacific BIM Market by Countries 4.3.3 Australia, New Zealand and India BIM Market by Value

5. Impact of Covid-195.1 Impact on Global BIM Market 5.1.1 Acceleration in Adoption of Digital Tools in Construction Industry 5.1.2 Utility of BIM in COVID-195.1.3 Impact on India BIM Market

6. Market Dynamics6.1 Market Trends 6.3.1 Integration of IoT with BIM6.3.2 Scope of Augmented and Virtual Reality in BIM 6.3.3 Evolution of 5D BIM 6.3.4 Spike in Mergers and Acquisition (M&A) Activity

7.Competitive Landscape7.1 Global BIM Market Players: A Financial Comparison

8. Company Profiles8.1 Nemetschek8.1.1 Business Overview8.1.2 Financial Overview8.1.3 Business Strategy8.2 Autodesk, Inc.8.2.1 Business Overview8.2.2 Financial Overview8.2.3 Business Strategy8.3 Bentley Systems Incorporation8.3.1 Business Overview8.3.2 Business Strategy8.4 Trimble Navigation Limited8.4.1 Business Overview8.4.2 Financial Overview8.4.3 Business Strategy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2xdr9d

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-building-information-modelling-global-market-to-2024---featuring-nemetschek--autodesk-among-others-301122300.html

SOURCE Research and Markets