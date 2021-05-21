Insights On The Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Global Market To 2027 - Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts

DUBLIN, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market by Product & Service, Circulating Biomarker and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global breast cancer liquid biopsy market was valued at $87,641 thousand in 2019, and is projected to reach $357,051 thousand by 2027, registering a CAGR of 19.2% from 2019 to 2027.

Breast cancer liquid biopsy is a non-invasive blood test that detects tumor DNA fragments and circulating tumor cells (CTCs), which are released into the blood from primary tumors and metastatic sites. Breast cancer liquid biopsy is a simple & precise alternative to surgical biopsy procedures, which allows physicians and surgeons to detect & treat breast cancer at an early stage and obtain tumor information through blood samples. Breast cancer liquid biopsy is particularly significant as it helps physicians to understand molecular changes and dynamics of breast cancer. Moreover, breast cancer recurrence is expected to be understood through well-timed breast cancer liquid biopsy techniques.

Rise in prevalence of breast cancer, increase in preference for noninvasive procedures, technological advancements in breast cancer liquid biopsy instruments, advantages of over solid tumor biopsy, and increase in patient awareness toward minimally invasive breast cancer liquid biopsy procedures are the key factors that fuel growth of the breast cancer liquid biopsy market. In addition, rise in funding for breast liquid biopsy R&D, favorable initiatives are undertaken by governments and global health organizations, and an increase in breast cancer liquid biopsy reagents approvals are another factor that contributes toward the growth of the market. However, limitations associated with liquid biopsy testing and lack of access and awareness regarding breast cancer liquid biopsy in underdeveloped countries are expected to hinder the growth of the market.

The global breast cancer liquid biopsy market is segmented on the basis of product & service, circulating biomarker, application, and region. By product & service, the market is categorized into reagent kits, instruments, and services. By circulating biomarker, it is segregated into circulating tumor cells, extracellular vesicles, and circulating tumor DNA. Depending on application, it is classified into diagnostics, prognostics, and risk assessment. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

