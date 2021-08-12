Insights On The Bluetooth Speaker Global Market To 2026 - By Portability, Type, Price, Distribution Channel And Region

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bluetooth Speaker Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bluetooth speaker market exhibited double-digit growth growth during 2015-2020. Bluetooth speakers offer several advantages over conventional wired speakers, including high compatibility, hassle-free maintenance, optimum functionality and durability, minimal space requirement and convenience for outdoor applications. Owing to these benefits, both portable and fixed Bluetooth speakers are used in device-to-device connection with smartphones, tablets, laptops, etc., for both residential and commercial purposes.The growing popularity of Bluetooth speakers among the millennial population coupled with high product compatibility with other consumer electronic devices, has propelled the market growth. In addition to this, the increasing penetration of smartphones along with the rising influx of video and audio streaming applications, have further augmented the product demand on a global level. Moreover, the changing consumer preferences towards lighter, portable, and compact speakers instead of wired devices has fueled the demand for Bluetooth speakers. Furthermore, the increasing usage of Bluetooth in the audio and media industry along with the growing need for low-maintenance and battery-supported devices for outdoor applications has also bolstered the product demand. Apart from this, the rapid integration of Bluetooth speakers with in-car infotainment systems, hands-free calling, voice control systems, home theatre, etc., also contributes to the global market growth.

Additionally, the rising consumer living standards and increasing disposable income levels have led to the growing adoption of advanced consumer electronics, such as Bluetooth speakers, particularly across the emerging economies. On the other hand, the emergence of smart homes coupled with the rapid influx of Internet-of-Things (IoT) based devices has also catalyzed the product demand across the developed nations. Various technological advancements have also led to the emergence of AI-based devices, such as Alexa, and Echo, thereby driving the market growth. Additionally, the rapid integration of audio-based technologies with wireless connectivity along with the rising investments in several R&D activities have led to various product innovations. Several manufacturers are launching a multitude of products to expand their product portfolios and attract a large consumer base. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global bluetooth speaker market to grow at a CAGR of 19% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Bose Corporation, Edifier International Limited, Harman International Industries, LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Polk Audio, Samsung, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co.KG, Sony Corporation, boAt, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global bluetooth speaker market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the bluetooth speaker market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the portability?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the price?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the bluetooth speaker market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Bluetooth Speaker Industry5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Portability6.1 Portable6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Fixed6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Type7.1 Smart Bluetooth Speakers7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Conventional Bluetooth Speakers7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Price8.1 Low8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Medium8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 High8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel9.1 Specialty Stores9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Departmental Stores9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Online9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Others9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region10.1 North America10.1.1 United States10.1.1.1 Market Trends10.1.1.2 Market Forecast10.1.2 Canada10.1.2.1 Market Trends10.1.2.2 Market Forecast10.2 Asia Pacific10.2.1 China10.2.1.1 Market Trends10.2.1.2 Market Forecast10.2.2 Japan10.2.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2.2 Market Forecast10.2.3 India10.2.3.1 Market Trends10.2.3.2 Market Forecast10.2.4 South Korea10.2.4.1 Market Trends10.2.4.2 Market Forecast10.2.5 Australia10.2.5.1 Market Trends10.2.5.2 Market Forecast10.2.6 Indonesia10.2.6.1 Market Trends10.2.6.2 Market Forecast10.2.7 Others10.2.7.1 Market Trends10.2.7.2 Market Forecast10.3 Europe10.3.1 Germany10.3.1.1 Market Trends10.3.1.2 Market Forecast10.3.2 France10.3.2.1 Market Trends10.3.2.2 Market Forecast10.3.3 United Kingdom10.3.3.1 Market Trends10.3.3.2 Market Forecast10.3.4 Italy10.3.4.1 Market Trends10.3.4.2 Market Forecast10.3.5 Spain10.3.5.1 Market Trends10.3.5.2 Market Forecast10.3.6 Russia10.3.6.1 Market Trends10.3.6.2 Market Forecast10.3.7 Others10.3.7.1 Market Trends10.3.7.2 Market Forecast10.4 Latin America10.4.1 Brazil10.4.1.1 Market Trends10.4.1.2 Market Forecast10.4.2 Mexico10.4.2.1 Market Trends10.4.2.2 Market Forecast10.4.3 Others10.4.3.1 Market Trends10.4.3.2 Market Forecast10.5 Middle East and Africa10.5.1 Turkey10.5.1.1 Market Trends10.5.1.2 Market Forecast10.5.2 Saudi Arabia10.5.2.1 Market Trends10.5.2.2 Market Forecast10.5.3 Others10.5.3.1 Market Trends10.5.3.2 Market Forecast 11 SWOT Analysis 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Bose Corporation14.3.1.1 Company Overview14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio14.3.1.3 Financials14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.2 Edifier International Limited14.3.2.1 Company Overview14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio14.3.2.3 Financials14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.3 Harman International Industries14.3.3.1 Company Overview14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio14.3.3.3 Financials14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.4 LG Corporation14.3.4.1 Company Overview14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio14.3.4.3 Financials14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.5 Panasonic Corporation14.3.5.1 Company Overview14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio14.3.5.3 Financials14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.6 Polk Audio14.3.6.1 Company Overview14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio14.3.6.3 Financials14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.7 Samsung14.3.7.1 Company Overview14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio14.3.7.3 Financials14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.8 Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG14.3.8.1 Company Overview14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio14.3.8.3 Financials14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.9 Sony Corporation14.3.9.1 Company Overview14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio14.3.9.3 Financials14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis 14.3.10 boAt14.3.10.1 Company Overview14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio14.3.10.3 Financials14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

