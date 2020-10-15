Insights On The Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Global Market To 2027 - Featuring Siemens Healthineers, Thermo Fisher Scientific & Abbott Diagnostics Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blood Transfusion Diagnostics - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market accounted for $4.0 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $7.56 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising number of surgical procedures, and growing initiatives for blood donation campaigns. However, the lack of skilled professionals is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.Blood transfusion is the method of transferring blood or blood products from one person to another. It is adopted during various medical conditions such as loss of blood or any other components of the blood. blood transfusion diagnostics play a crucial role in blood transfusion to avoid infection to both the receiver and donor.By end-user, the blood banks segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as several disease screening and blood typing services need to be performed before a transfusion therapy. based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the presence of major companies and increasing awareness among people regarding blood donations.Some of the key players in blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market include Siemens Healthineers, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Diagnostics, Roche Diagnostics, becton, Dickinson and Company, bio-Rad Laboratories, beckman Coulter, Novartis, Grifols, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Fujirebio, bioMerieux, DiaSorin, Immucor, Diagast, bAG healthcare, and Quidel. What the report offers:

