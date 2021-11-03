Insights On The Blood Purification Equipment Global Market To 2026 - Featuring Baxter International, Asahi Kasei And Nikkiso Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blood Purification Equipment Market By Product, By Indication, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Blood Purification Equipment Market size is expected to reach $19.2 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

Blood purification refers to a method that includes blood withdrawal from the body of a patient into a machine or a device to eliminate impurities and send it back into the body. The market is expected to be fueled as blood purification plays a crucial part in various kidney & blood-related diseases. Developments in filtration & dialysis methods along with adsorption methods have boosted the adoption of these machines in various critical treatments. Blood purification machines find considerable application in renal or organ failures, plasmapheresis & immune-metabolic disorders.Technological developments in blood purification machines will impact the market growth positively during the forecast period. Leading market players plan to launch innovative & advanced blood purification equipment. For example, companies like Jafron and NxStage have created various blood purification devices that have decreased the mortality rate in patients experiencing chronic kidney failure. Newly approved blood purification machines are highly sensitive & allow exhaustive observation. Moreover, these sophisticated blood purification equipment is economical & portable. Therefore, the above-mentioned aspects is expected to bolster the growth of the market in the next few years. Product OutlookBased on Product, the market is segmented into Portable and Stationary. The portable blood purification equipment segment obtained the significant revenue share in 2019 and is expected to maintain the same kind of trend in the next few years. Portable equipment is highly used by healthcare experts during the constant blood purification process. The portability of equipment enables effective treatment during emergency cases. Moreover, portable equipment is very compact & takes least space that further augments its adoption. Indication OutlookBased on Indication, the market is segmented into Renal Diseases, Sepsis and Other Equipments. In 2019, the renal disease segment obtained the maximum revenue share and is expected to emerge as a leading segment during the forecast period due to a surge in rates of renal disorders around the globe. End User OutlookBased on End User, the market is segmented into Dialysis Centers, Hospitals and Clinics and Other End Users. The clinics segment is expected to display a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Clinics are integrated with cutting-edge medical devices & equipment. Using blood purification services, clinics can provide speedier patient recovery as these clinics follow international regulations. The people who are currently going through renal failures are generally inclined towards blood purification from clinics that is expected to fuel the growth of the global market. Regional OutlookBased on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North American blood purification equipment market is expected to show major CAGR during the forecast years. The regional growth can be accredited to supportive demographic trends like the increasing geriatric population. A major segment of the geriatric population suffers from one or other types of chronic renal diseases that is expected to act as a driver for the growth of the market. Moreover, the growth of the regional market is expected to be propelled by favourable government regulations regarding blood purification equipment.The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International, Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Kaneka Corporation, Cerus Corporation, Shanwaishan Medical Group, Jafron Biomedical Co., Ltd., Infomed SA, and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology Chapter 2. Market Overview2.1 Introduction2.1.1 Overview2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market2.2.1 Market Drivers2.2.2 Market Restraints Chapter 3. Global Blood Purification Equipment Market by Product3.1 Global Portable Market by Region3.2 Global Stationary Market by Region Chapter 4. Global Blood Purification Equipment Market by Indication4.1 Global Renal Diseases Market by Region4.2 Global Sepsis Market by Region4.3 Global Other Equipments Market by Region Chapter 5. Global Blood Purification Equipment Market by End User5.1 Global Dialysis Centers Market by Region5.2 Global Hospitals and Clinics Market by Region5.3 Global Other End Users Market by Region Chapter 6. Global Blood Purification Equipment Market by Region Chapter 7. Company Profiles 7.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG7.1.1 Company Overview7.1.2 Financial Analysis7.1.3 Segmental Analysis7.1.4 Research & Development Expense7.1.5 Recent strategies and developments7.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements7.2 Baxter International, Inc.7.2.1 Company Overview7.2.2 Financial Analysis7.2.3 Regional Analysis7.2.4 Research & Development Expense7.2.1 Recent strategies and developments7.2.1.1 Approvals7.2.1.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements7.2.1.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions7.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation7.3.1 Company Overview7.3.2 Financial Analysis7.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis7.3.4 Research & Development Expense7.4 Nikkiso Co., Ltd.7.4.1 Company Overview7.4.2 Financial Analysis7.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis7.4.4 Research & Development Expense7.5 Kaneka Corporation7.5.1 Company Overview7.5.2 Financial Analysis7.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis7.5.4 Research & Development Expense7.6 Cerus Corporation7.6.1 Company Overview7.6.2 Financial Analysis7.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis7.6.4 Research & Development Expense7.7 Shanwaishan Medical Group7.7.1 Company Overview7.8 Jafron Biomedical Co., Ltd.7.8.1 Company Overview7.9 Infomed SA7.9.1 Company Overview7.10. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA7.10.1 Company Overview7.10.2 Financial Analysis7.10.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis7.10.4 Research & Development ExpenseFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l74dvo

