Insights On The Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Global Market To 2026 - Impact Of COVID-19 On The Market

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market ReportThe global blood glucose monitoring devices market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% during the period 2021-2026.The diabetes monitoring industry is growing at a steady rate because of the increasing prevalence of diabetes and the rise in chronic diseases. Globally, the incidence of diabetes has been increasing at an alarming rate due to changing lifestyles, growing alcohol consumption, and an increasing number of smokers. In emerging markets and newly industrializing countries, the number of new diabetes cases is expected to grow in the coming years significantly. Therefore, monitoring of blood glucose levels has proven to be essential for the management of the disease. The increasing awareness of diabetes is likely to increase the blood glucose monitoring devices market demand. The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the blood glucose monitoring devices market during the forecast period:

Increase in Diabetic Population

Increased Demand for Self-Monitoring Devices due to Covid-19 Pandemic

Emergence of Non-invasive Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

The study considers the present scenario of the blood glucose monitoring devices market and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market. Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market SegmentationThe global blood glucose monitoring devices market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, end-users, usage, distribution channels, geography. The conventional blood glucose monitoring devices market accounted for a share of over 78%. One of the major factors contributing to conventional blood glucose monitoring devices' growth is the increasing diabetic population globally, which is expected to reach over 578 million by 2030. The rise in obesity and the increase in the aging population in developed countries are other major factors that are obliquely influencing blood glucose monitoring devices market growth. Test strips, lancets and lancing devices, and meters & software are the major components that have been covered under the conventional blood glucose monitoring devices market.A high prevalence of diabetes and changes in lifestyles have increased the usage of personal glucose monitoring devices. The need to monitor blood sugar levels is increasing the usage of these devices. Advances in technology have been playing an important role in the proliferation of BGM devices. The introduction of wireless glucose monitoring systems, which can be operated on a smartphone using Wi-Fi protocols, helps patients remotely monitor their sugar levels. In developed countries such as the UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, and the UK, self-monitoring glucose meter and CGM devices are completely reimbursed, making these devices cost-efficient, thereby driving patient usage.The online channel is growing significantly in developing countries such as India and China. The increased competition among online vendors has affected the device cost, with high discounts driving consumers to opt for online stores. With the increasing smartphone usage in developing countries, the online distribution channel is likely to emerge as an important distribution channel. Hence, the high preference for online channels is likely to augur well for medical devices' growth, especially blood glucometers.The individual segment accounted for the largest glucose monitoring devices market share due to the wide acceptance of self-monitoring devices worldwide. These devices are majorly covered by insurance companies in several developed and developing countries. Morbidity and mortality from diabetes are extremely high in underdeveloped countries due to poor adherence to global diabetic guidelines. Therefore, the scope of self-testing is likely to increase among diabetic patients. Furthermore, the introduction of advanced devices with remote monitoring features has encouraged patients to use personal blood glucose monitoring devices. Prominent Vendors

Abbott

Hoffmann-La Roche

DexCom

Medtronic

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings

LifeScan

Other Prominent Vendors

77 Elektronika Kft

Menarini Diagnostics

ARKRAY

ApexBio

ACON

AgaMatrix

Alliance International

Andon Health

Braun Melsungen

Bionime

Beurer

Bioptik

EASYMAX

ForaCare

Hannox International

Integrity Applications

i-SENS

MED TRUST

Nova Biomedical

Nemaura

OK Biotech

OSANG Healthcare

Sanofi

Terumo

Trividia Health

Rossmax International

Ypsomed

Key Questions Answered

What is the estimated forecast of global blood glucose monitoring devices market size in 2026? What is the opportunity for non-invasive blood glucose monitor market? What is the growth projection of continuous blood glucose monitoring devices market share? Who are the top players in the blood sugar monitoring market? What is the market share of self-monitoring of blood glucose (SMBG)?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Research Methodology 2 Research Objectives 3 Research Process 4 Scope & Coverage4.1 Market Definition4.2 Base Year4.3 Scope Of The Study 5 Report Assumptions & Caveats5.1 Key Caveats5.2 Currency Conversion5.3 Market Derivation 6 Market At A Glance 7 Introduction7.1 Overview 8 Market Opportunities & Trends8.1 Increase In Diabetic Population8.2 Covid-19 Pandemic Boosts Demand For Self-Monitoring Glucose Devices8.3 Emergency Of Non-Invasive Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices 9 Market Growth Enablers9.1 Technological Advances In Blood Glucose Monitoring9.2 New Product Launches9.3 Availability Of Mobile Applications & Data Integration Platforms 10 Market Restraints10.1 Limitations Associated With BGM Devices10.2 Large Pool Of Undiagnosed People10.3 High Cost Of Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices11 Market Landscape11.1 Market Overview11.2 Market Size & Forecast11.3 Five Forces Analysis 12 Product12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine12.2 Market Overview 13 Conventional Blood Glucose Monitoring13.1 Market Overview13.2 Market Size & Forecast13.3 Conventional Blood Glucose Monitoring: Geography Segmentation13.4 Test Strips13.5 Lancets & Lancing Devices13.6 Meters & Software 14 Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices14.1 Market Overview14.2 Market Size & Forecast14.3 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine14.4 Sensors14.5 Reusable Hardwares 15 Usage15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine15.2 Market Overview15.3 Personal BGM15.4 Professional BGM 16 Distribution Channel16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine16.2 Market Overview16.3 Online Stores16.4 Offline Stores 17 End-User17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine17.2 Market Overview17.3 Individuals17.4 Hospitals & Clinics17.5 Others 18 Geography18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine18.2 Geographic Overview 19 North America19.1 Market Overview19.2 Market Size & Forecast19.3 North America: Product Segmentation19.4 North America: Conventional Glucose Monitoring Segmentation19.5 North America: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Segmentation19.6 North America: Usage Segmentation19.7 North America: End-User Segmentation19.8 North America: Distribution Segmentation19.9 Key Countries 20 Europe20.1 Market Overview20.2 Market Size & Forecast20.3 Europe: Product Segmentation20.4 Europe: Conventional Glucose Monitoring Segmentation20.5 Europe: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Segmentation20.6 Europe: Usage Segmentation20.7 Europe: End-User Segmentation20.8 Europe: Distribution Segmentation20.9 Key Countries 21 APAC21.1 Market Overview21.2 Market Size & Forecast21.3 APAC: Product Segmentation21.4 APAC: Conventional Glucose Monitoring Segmentation21.5 APAC: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Segmentation21.6 APAC: Usage Segmentation21.7 APAC: End-User Segmentation21.8 APAC: Distribution Segmentation21.9 Key Countries 22 Latin America22.1 Market Overview22.2 Market Size & Forecast22.3 Latin America: Product Segmentation22.4 Latin America: Conventional Glucose Monitoring Segmentation22.5 Latin America: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Segmentation22.6 Latin America: Usage Segmentation22.7 Latin America: End-User Segmentation22.8 Latin America: Distribution Segmentation22.9 Key Countries 23 Middle East And Africa23.1 Market Overview23.2 Market Size & Forecast23.3 Middle East And Africa: Product Segmentation23.4 Middle East And Africa: Conventional Glucose Monitoring Segmentation23.5 Middle East And Africa: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Segmentation23.6 Middle East And Africa: Usage Segmentation23.7 Middle East And Africa: End-User Segmentation23.8 Middle East And Africa: Distribution Segmentation23.9 Key Countries 24 Competitive Landscape24.1 Competition Overview24.2 Market Share Analysis 25 Key Company Profiles25.1 Abbott25.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche25.3 DEXCOM25.4 Medtronic25.5 Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings25.6 Lifescan 26 Other Prominent Vendors26.1 77 ELEKTRONIKA KFT26.2 A. Menarini Diagnostics26.3 Arkray26.4 Apexbio26.5 ACON26.6 AGAMATRIX26.7 Alliance International26.8 Andon Health ( TIANJIN JIU'AN MEDICAL ELECTRONICS) 26.9 B.Braun Melsungen26.10 BIONIME26.11 BEURER26.12 BIOPTIK26.13 Biotelemetry26.14 Biotest Medical26.15 BTNX26.16 Dariohealth26.17 Easymax26.18 Foracare26.19 Hannox International26.20 Integrity Applications26.21 I-SENS26.22 MED Trust26.23 Medisana26.24 Medtrum Technologies26.25 Nova Biomedical26.26 Omnis Health26.27 Nemaura26.28 OK Biotech26.29 OSANG Healthcare26.3 PHILOSYS26.31 SANOFI26.32 Taidoc Technology26.33 TERUMO26.34 Trividia Health26.35 Rossmax International26.36 YPSOMED 27 Report Summary27.1 Key Takeaways27.2 Strategic Recommendations 28 Quantitative Summary28.1 Market By Geography28.2 Market By Product28.3 Market By End-User28.4 Market By Usage28.5 Market By Distribution Channel 29 AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c1j3y2

