Insights On The Blockchain Global Market To 2026 - Increasing Venture Capital Investment In Blockchain Presents Opportunities

The Global Blockchain Market is estimated to be USD 5.3 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 34 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 45%.Key factors such as the rise of Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) that allows the customer to utilize cloud-based solutions for building and hosting their blockchain apps is a prominent driver for blockchain technology. Also, there has been a rising acceptance of cryptocurrencies, which has further fuelled the growth of the market. The adoption of blockchain technology, especially in the financial services sector, is broad because it can reduce the transaction processing time, thus reducing the complexities involved in a transaction, accelerating the growth of the market.The high initial costs involved in setting up the process and operations, the stringent regulatory requirements in different countries, limited availability of technical skillsets for implementing the blockchain technology can be restraining factors for the growth of the market. Market Dynamics Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Blockchain as a Service(BaaS)

Increasing Merchants Accepting Cryptocurrencies

Growing Need for Simplifying Business Processes

Need for Increased Transparency and Faster Financial Transactions

Restraints

Blockchain Laws & Regulations

High Initial Costs

Opportunities

Increasing Adoption of Blockchain Technology in IoT & Cyber-Security

Increasing Venture Capital Investment in Blockchain

Rising Adoption of Blockchain for Payments

Government Investments in Blockchain Technology Development Projects

Challenges

Data Safety & Security

Integration with the Existing Applications

Key Topics Covered: 1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Market Overview4.1 Introduction 4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Drivers4.2.2 Restraints4.2.3 Opportunities4.2.4 Challenges4.3 Trends 5 Market Analysis5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.2 Impact of COVID-195.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis 6 Global Blockchain Market, By Component6.1 Introduction6.2 Platform6.3 Services6.3.1 Technology Advisory and Consulting Services6.3.2 Development and Integration Services6.3.3 Support and Maintenance 7 Global Blockchain Market, By Provider7.1 Introduction7.2 Application Providers7.3 Middleware Providers7.4 Infrastructure Providers 8 Global Blockchain Market, By Type8.1 Introduction8.2 Private8.3 Public8.4 Hybrid 9 Global Blockchain Market, By Organization Size9.1 Introduction9.2 Large Enterprises9.3 Small and Medium-Size Enterprises 10 Global Blockchain Market, By Deployment10.1 Introduction10.2 Proof of Concept10.3 Production 11 Global Blockchain Market, By Application11.1 Introduction11.2 Digital Identity11.3 Payments11.4 Smart Contract11.5 Supply Chain Management11.6 Others (Exchange, Documentation) 12 Global Blockchain Market, By Industry12.1 Introduction12.2 Transportation and Logistics12.3 Agriculture and Food12.4 Manufacturing12.5 Energy and Utilities12.6 Healthcare and Life Sciences12.7 Media, Advertising, and Entertainment12.8 Banking and Financial Services12.9 Insurance12.10 IT and Telecom12.11 Retail and e-commerce12.12 Government12.13 Others (Travel and hospitality, education, real estate and construction, and mining) 13 Global Blockchain Market, By Geography13.1 Introduction13.2 North America13.2.1 US13.2.2 Canada13.2.3 Mexico13.3 South America13.3.1 Brazil13.3.2 Argentina13.4 Europe13.4.1 UK13.4.2 France13.4.3 Germany13.4.4 Italy13.4.5 Spain13.4.6 Rest of Europe13.5 Asia-Pacific13.5.1 China13.5.2 Japan13.5.3 India13.5.4 Indonesia13.5.5 Malaysia13.5.6 South Korea13.5.7 Australia13.5.8 Russia13.5.9 Rest of APAC13.6 Rest of the World13.6.1 Qatar13.6.2 Saudi Arabia13.6.3 South Africa13.6.4 United Arab Emirates13.6.5 Latin America 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Competitive Quadrants14.2 Market Share Analysis14.3 Competitive Scenario14.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions14.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships14.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements14.3.4 Investments & Fundings 15 Company Profiles15.1 Alphapoint15.2 Amazon Web Services, Inc.15.3 Asta Solutions Pty Ltd.15.4 Bacoor, Inc.15.5 Chain, Inc15.6 Coinbase, Inc.15.7 Digiledge15.8 Digital Asset Holdings, LLC15.9 Earthport15.10 Exioms Technology Pvt. Ltd.15.11 Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE)15.12 Huobi15.13 IBM Corporation15.14 Microsoft Corporation15.15 Paystand15.16 Peer Ledger15.17 R3 Technology Inc15.18 SAP SE15.19 SimplyFi SofTech India Pvt. Ltd15.20 SmartMesh Foundation Pte. Ltd15.21 BTL Group Ltd.15.22 Circle Internet Financial Limited15.23 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited15.24 Global Arena Holding, Inc. (GAHI)15.25 The Linux Foundation15.26 Monax15.27 Ripple15.28 Oracle Corp15.29 TCS15.30 Leeway Hertz15.31 Capgemini SE 16 AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5dlp6o

