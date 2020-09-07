Insights On The Battery Management System Global Market To 2027 - Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Battery Management System Market by Battery Type, Topology and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Battery management system can be defined as an electronic system, which is used to manage pack of rechargeable batteries by monitoring state, calculating secondary data, protecting the battery, and controlling the battery environment. In addition, almost all batteries can be damaged by excessive heat, overcharging, or improper usage. Thus, battery management systems are essential for monitoring and protecting a battery. Moreover, factors such as temperature, state of charge, state of health, and voltage are monitored and controlled by battery management systems.The market is anticipated to witness a significant growth over the years, owing to growth in adoption of rechargeable batteries across multiple end-use industries. The global battery management system market is segmented on the basis of mode of battery type, topology, application, and region. On the basis of battery type, the market is categorized into lithium-ion based, lead-acid based, nickel-based, and others. By topology, it is segregated into centralized, distributed, and modular. Depending on application, it is fragmented into automotive, telecommunication, consumer electronics, industrial, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players analyzed in the Battery Management System market include Eberspcher, Elithion Inc., Leclanche, LiTHIUM BALANCE, Nuvation Energy, NXP Semiconductors, Navitas System LLC, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Storage Battery Systems, LLC, Texas Instruments Incorporated, and others. Key Benefits

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global battery management system market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Introduction Chapter 2. Executive Summary Chapter 3. Market Overview3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Key Findings3.2.1. Top Impacting Factors3.2.2. Top Investment Pockets3.2.3. Top Winning Strategies3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2019(%)3.5. Market Dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles (Evs) and Hybrid Electric Vehicles (Hevs)3.5.1.2. Rising Industry Preference for Use of Lithium-Ion Batteries3.5.1.3. Growing Adoption of Rechargeable Batteries Across Multiple End-Use Industries3.5.2. Restraint3.5.2.1. Increase in Overall Price of the Product With Addition of Battery Management System3.5.3. Opportunities3.5.3.1. Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Connected Battery Management Systems3.5.3.2. Growing Demand for Renewable Energy3.5.3.3. Growing Demand for E-Bikes, E-Scooters Chapter 4. Battery Management System Market, by Battery Type4.1. Overview4.2. Lithium-Ion Based4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.2.3. Market Analysis by Country4.3. Lead-Acid Based4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.3.3. Market Analysis by Country4.4. Nickel-Based4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.4.3. Market Analysis by Country4.5. Others4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.5.3. Market Analysis by Country Chapter 5. Battery Management System Market, by Topology5.1. Overview5.2. Centralized5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.2.3. Market Analysis by Country5.3. Distributed5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.3.3. Market Analysis by Country5.4. Modular5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.4.3. Market Analysis by Country Chapter 6. Battery Management System Market, by Application6.1. Overview6.2. Automotive6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.2.3. Market Analysis by Country6.3. Telecommunication6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.3.3. Market Analysis by Country6.4. Consumer Electronics6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.4.3. Market Analysis by Country6.5. Industrial6.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities6.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.5.3. Market Analysis by Country6.6. Others6.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities6.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.6.3. Market Analysis by Country Chapter 7. Battery Management System Market, by Region7.1. Overview7.2. North America7.3. Europe7.4. Asia-Pacific7.5. LAMEA Chapter 8. Company Profiles8.1. Eberspcher8.1.1. Company Overview8.1.2. Company Snapshot8.1.3. Operating Business Segments8.1.4. Product Portfolio8.1.5. Business Performance8.1.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.2. Elithion Inc.8.2.1. Company Overview8.2.2. Company Snapshot8.2.3. Product Portfolio8.3. Leclanche8.3.1. Company Overview8.3.2. Company Snapshot8.3.3. Operating Business Segments8.3.4. Product Portfolio8.3.5. Business Performance8.3.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.4. Lithium Balance8.4.1. Company Overview8.4.2. Company Snapshot8.4.3. Product Portfolio8.4.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.5. Nuvation Energy8.5.1. Company Overview8.5.2. Company Snapshot8.5.3. Product Portfolio8.5.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.6. Nxp Semiconductors8.6.1. Company Overview8.6.2. Company Snapshot8.6.3. Operating Business Segments8.6.4. Product Portfolio8.6.5. Business Performance8.6.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.7. Navitas System LLC8.7.1. Company Overview8.7.2. Company Snapshot8.7.3. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.8. Renesas Electronics Corporation8.8.1. Company Overview8.8.2. Company Snapshot8.8.3. Operating Business Segments8.8.4. Product Portfolio8.8.5. Business Performance8.8.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.9. Storage Battery Systems, LLC8.9.1. Company Overview8.9.2. Company Snapshot8.9.3. Product Portfolio8.10. Texas Instruments Incorporated8.10.1. Company Overview8.10.2. Company Snapshot8.10.3. Operating Business Segments8.10.4. Product Portfolio8.10.5. Business Performance8.10.6. Key Strategic Moves and DevelopmentsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f1w8a6

