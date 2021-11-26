Insights On The Baby Pacifier Global Market To 2026 - By Type, Size, Distribution Channel And Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Baby Pacifier Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global baby pacifier market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.Baby pacifiers, also known as dummies, teethers and soothers, are rubber or plastic objects that are used to comfort and entertain babies and stop them from crying. They are made of soft, natural, and flexible materials like rubber, latex and silicone. However, silicone pacifiers are considered more durable than the ones made of latex. They are used as an effective means to calm babies during the first few months after birth when they are fussy, colic, or have a habit of suckling. Baby pacifiers are also recommended by doctors to prevent sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). They are also considered as a transitional object that helps children relieve stress and adjust to new situations. Baby Pacifier Market Trends:

The global baby pacifier market is primarily driven by the increasing global birth rate. This has resulted in the growing demand for various baby accessories such as baby pacifiers that offer temporary distraction, help babies fall asleep and ease discomfort during flights. The rapidly changing lifestyle and rising disposable income of individuals are also propelling the market growth. Furthermore, manufacturers are introducing innovative products that cater to the target customer. For instance, Smilo (Momma Goose Inc.), a US-based company, has launched a new line of baby pacifiers that are sized according to the baby's age and expand in the mouth for optimum support. They are also developing pacifiers that reduce the intake of air by toddlers to prevent a gassy stomach.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Angelcare USA LLC, Baby Shusher LLC, Doddle & Co, Handi-Craft Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Mam Babyartikel Gmbh, Mayborn Group Limited (Shanghai Fuxin Fine Chemical Co. Ltd.), Natursutten ApS, Newell Brands Inc., Pigeon Corporation and The Natural Baby Company LLC. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global baby pacifier market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global baby pacifier market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global baby pacifier market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Baby Pacifier Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Type6.1 Single-piece Baby Pacifier6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Multiple-piece Baby Pacifier6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Size7.1 Small7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Medium7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Large7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel8.1 Online8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Offline8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region 10 SWOT Analysis 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis 13 Price Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Angelcare USA LLC14.3.1.1 Company Overview14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio14.3.2 Baby Shusher LLC14.3.2.1 Company Overview14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio14.3.3 Doddle & Co14.3.3.1 Company Overview14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio14.3.4 Handi-Craft Company14.3.4.1 Company Overview14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio14.3.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V14.3.5.1 Company Overview14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio14.3.5.3 Financials14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.6 Mam Babyartikel Gmbh14.3.6.1 Company Overview14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio14.3.7 Mayborn Group Limited (Shanghai Fuxin Fine Chemical Co. Ltd.)14.3.7.1 Company Overview14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio14.3.8 Natursutten ApS14.3.8.1 Company Overview14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio14.3.9 Newell Brands Inc.14.3.9.1 Company Overview14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio14.3.9.3 Financials14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis 14.3.10 Pigeon Corporation14.3.10.1 Company Overview14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio14.3.10.3 Financials 14.3.11 The Natural Baby Company LLC14.3.11.1 Company Overview14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

