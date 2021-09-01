Insights On The Automotive Lubricants Global Market To 2026 - Featuring BP, Chevron And Petrobras Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Lubricants Market Research Report by Product, by Base Oil, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Lubricants Market size was estimated at USD 51.29 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 53.90 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 5.42% to reach USD 70.41 Billion by 2026. Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Automotive Lubricants Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Automotive Lubricants Market, including AMSOIL INC., Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, BP plc, Chevron Corporation, China National Petroleum Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, ENEOS Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Freudenberg, Fuchs Lubricants, Gazprom Neft PJSC, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (Hinduja Group), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, ITWProBrands, Lukoil Oil Company, Motul, Petrobras, PETRONAS Lubricants International, Phillips 66 Company, PT Pertamina Lubricants, Repsol, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Sinopec Corporation, SK Lubricants Co. Ltd, Total S.A, Valvoline Inc., and Veedol International Limited. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Automotive Lubricants Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Automotive Lubricants Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Automotive Lubricants Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Automotive Lubricants Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Automotive Lubricants Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Automotive Lubricants Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Automotive Lubricants Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. Growing demand for lightweight and high-performance vehicles5.1.1.2. Government regulation for automotive lubricant5.1.1.3. High demand for engine oil with rapid growth rate of passenger cars5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. Increasing penetration of electric vehicles5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. Rise in the average age of vehicles5.1.3.2. Strategic initiatives to develop advanced product5.1.4. Challenges5.1.4.1. Growing engine downsizing trend in passenger vehicle segment5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.2.5. Industry Rivalry 6. Automotive Lubricants Market, by Product6.1. Introduction6.2. Brake Fluids6.3. Coolants6.4. Engine Oil6.5. Gear Oil6.6. Greases6.7. Transmission Fluids 7. Automotive Lubricants Market, by Vehicle7.1. Introduction7.2. Heavy-weight Commercial Vehicle7.3. Light-weight Commercial Vehicle7.4. Passenger Car 8. Automotive Lubricants Market, by Base Oil8.1. Introduction8.2. Bio-based Fluid8.3. Mineral Oil8.4. Synthetic Oil 9. Automotive Lubricants Market, by End User9.1. Introduction9.2. Aftermarket9.3. OEM 10. Americas Automotive Lubricants Market10.1. Introduction10.2. Argentina10.3. Brazil10.4. Canada10.5. Mexico10.6. United States 11. Asia-Pacific Automotive Lubricants Market11.1. Introduction11.2. Australia11.3. China11.4. India11.5. Indonesia11.6. Japan11.7. Malaysia11.8. Philippines11.9. Singapore11.10. South Korea11.11. Thailand 12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Automotive Lubricants Market12.1. Introduction12.2. France12.3. Germany12.4. Italy12.5. Netherlands12.6. Qatar12.7. Russia12.8. Saudi Arabia12.9. South Africa12.10. Spain12.11. United Arab Emirates12.12. United Kingdom 13. Competitive Landscape13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix13.1.1. Quadrants13.1.2. Business Strategy13.1.3. Product Satisfaction13.2. Market Ranking Analysis13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player13.4. Competitive Scenario13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement13.4.4. Investment & Funding13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 14. Company Usability Profiles14.1. AMSOIL INC.14.2. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited14.3. BP plc14.4. Chevron Corporation14.5. China National Petroleum Corporation14.6. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation14.7. ENEOS Corporation14.8. Exxon Mobil Corporation14.9. Freudenberg14.10. Fuchs Lubricants14.11. Gazprom Neft PJSC14.12. Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (Hinduja Group)14.13. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited14.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc.14.15. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd14.16. ITWProBrands14.17. Lukoil Oil Company14.18. Motul14.19. Petrobras14.20. PETRONAS Lubricants International14.21. Phillips 66 Company14.22. PT Pertamina Lubricants14.23. Repsol14.24. Royal Dutch Shell PLC14.25. Sinopec Corporation14.26. SK Lubricants Co. Ltd14.27. Total S.A14.28. Valvoline Inc.14.29. Veedol International Limited 15. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v83p3d

