Insights On The Automotive Emission Test Equipment Global Market To 2028 - By Solution, Emission Equipment And Region

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Emission Test Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Solution (Software, Services, Equipment/Hardware), by Emission Equipment, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive emission test equipment market size is expected to reach USD 971.9 million by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.09% from 2021 to 2028. The demand for automotive emission test systems is estimated to increase owing to stringent regulations associated with vehicle exhaust emissions and soaring need for regular periodic technical inspections (PTI) that are aimed at regulating gaseous emissions from exhaust vehicles. Rising concerns to limit adverse environmental effects caused by passenger and light-duty vehicles are also expected to drive the automotive emission test equipment market over the forecast period.The emission test equipment segment held the largest share in the automotive emission test system market in 2018. It is likely to maintain its dominance in through 2025, on account of surging demand for testing equipment worldwide, especially from automobile manufacturers. Furthermore, the emission test services segment in the automotive emission test system market is a developed business sector across the U.S. and EU member nations. The growth of the segment can be attributed to increasing demand for service centers owing to emission targets mentioned by governments of EU countries. Asia Pacific is poised to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of the region can be attributed to surging adoption of emission norms and growing emphasis on ensuring that automobile manufacturers comply with the same, especially in developing countries such as China and India. These countries are focusing extensively on regulating, monitoring, and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in order to cut down adverse effects on environment due to excessive GHG emissions by vehicle exhaust systems.The adoption rate of periodic technical inspections, vehicle emission norms & standards, and inspection & maintenance programs is high in Europe and North America. European countries such as the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, and Finland are already following vehicle emission stringent rules & regulations and have laid down strict standards & norms so as to regulate GHG emissions and other hazardous effects of pollutants emitted by vehicle exhaust systems. Therefore, Europe spearheaded the global vehicle emission test system market in 2018 owing to presence of several testing equipment manufacturers and emission testing service providers.Key market participants in the global automotive emission test equipment market include HORIBA, Ltd., Opus Inspection, TUV Nord Group, Gemco Equipment Ltd, and TEXA S.p.A. Automotive Emission Test Equipment Market Report Highlights

The emission test software segment is anticipated to register considerable growth over the forecast period. The software is used to analyze and measure data conducted through various test & inspection system.

The demand for opacity meters/smoke meters is estimated to increase over the coming years, as these devices are used to measure optical properties of smoke emitted by diesel engines.

Europe was the highest revenue-generating regional market in 2018 owing to domicile of a large number of emission testing equipment manufacturers, software developers, and related service providers.

was the highest revenue-generating regional market in 2018 owing to domicile of a large number of emission testing equipment manufacturers, software developers, and related service providers. Some of the key participants in the vehicle emission test system market are SGS SA, Sierra Instruments, Inc., Gordon-Darby, Inc., Wager Company, and Applus+..

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope Chapter 2 Executive Summary Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, and Scope3.1 Market Segmentation3.2 Automotive Emission Test Equipment Market Size & Growth Prospects3.3 Automotive Emission Test Equipment - Market Dynamics3.3.1 Market Driver Analysis3.3.1.1 Development of transportation sector & improving standards of life3.3.1.2 Strong political agendas & stringent regulations to limit greenhouse gas emissions3.3.1.3 Demand for opacity meters in the inspection & maintenance (I&M) and Periodic Technical Inspection (PTI) programs3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis3.3.2.1 Nonadherence to stringent vehicle emission testing norms3.4 Automotive Emission Test Equipment Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.5 Automotive Emission Test Equipment Market - PEST Analysis3.6 Automotive Emission Test Equipment Market - Key Opportunities Prioritized (Growth Prospect Penetration Mapping Index)3.7 Qualitative insights on vehicle inspection & maintenance systems in the U.S. and Periodic Technical Testing in Europe3.7.1 Information on regulations/standards/policies/programs on vehicle inspection & maintenance in the U.S.3.7.2 Information on regulations/standards/policies/programs on vehicle inspection & maintenance, periodic technical inspection of vehicles in Europe3.8 List of other industry participants3.8.1 Emission test equipment/component (OEM/Reseller), software, services, solution providers3.8.2 Manufacturers/Suppliers/Vendors of automotive emission test equipment/players involved in the supply of the centralized testing equipment for the vehicle garages3.9 Impact of COVID - 19 on the Automotive Emission Test Equipment Market Chapter 4 Automotive Emission Test Equipment Solution Outlook4.1 Automotive Emission Test Equipment Market, By Solution, 2020 & 20284.2 Automotive Emission Test Equipment Solutions4.2.1 Emission test equipment market, by region, 2017 - 20284.2.2 Emission test software market, by region, 2017 - 20284.2.3 Emission test services market, by region, 2017 - 2028 Chapter 5 Automotive Emission Test Emission Equipment Outlook5.1 Automotive Emission Test Equipment Market, By Emission Equipment, 2020 & 20285.2 Automotive Emission Test Emission Equipment5.2.1 Opacity meters/smoke meters market, by region, 2017 - 20285.2.2 Other vehicle emission test system equipment/components market, by region, 2017 - 2028 Chapter 6 Automotive Emission Test Equipment Regional Outlook

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape7.1 Automotive Emission Test Equipment Solution Providers7.2 Automotive Service Garage7.2.1 Company overview7.2.2 Product benchmarking7.3 ECOM America, Ltd.7.3.1 Company overview7.3.2 Product benchmarking7.4 Envco7.4.1 Company overview7.4.2 Product benchmarking7.5 ETAS7.5.1 Company overview7.5.2 Financial performance7.5.3 Product benchmarking7.5.4 Strategic initiatives7.6 Gordon - Darby, Inc.7.6.1 Company overview7.6.2 Product benchmarking7.7 HORIBA, Ltd.7.7.1 Company overview7.7.2 Financial performance7.7.3 Product benchmarking7.7.4 Strategic initiatives7.8 Opus Inspection7.8.1 Company overview7.8.2 Financial performance7.8.3 Product benchmarking7.8.4 Strategic initiatives7.9 SGS SA7.9.1 Company overview7.9.2 Financial performance7.9.3 Product benchmarking7.10 Sierra Instruments, Inc.7.10.1 Company overview7.10.2 Product benchmarking7.11 TSI7.11.1 Company overview7.11.2 Product benchmarking7.11.3 Strategic initiatives7.12 TUV NORD GROUP7.12.1 Company overview7.12.2 Financial performance7.12.3 Product benchmarking7.13 VdTUV - Verband der TUV e.V.7.13.1 Company overview7.13.2 Product benchmarking7.13.3 Automotive Emission Test Equipment - Opacity Meter/Smoke Meter Providers7.14 AVL LIST GmbH7.14.1 Company overview7.14.2 Product benchmarking7.14.3 Strategic initiatives7.15 Beryl Technologies, LLC7.15.1 Company overview7.15.2 Product benchmarking7.16 CalTest Instruments7.16.1 Company overview7.16.2 Product benchmarking7.17 CPS Products Inc.7.17.1 Company overview7.17.2 Product benchmarking7.18 Gemco Equipment Ltd.7.18.1 Company overview7.18.2 Product benchmarking7.18.3 Strategic initiatives7.19 Keika Ventures, LLC7.19.1 Company overview7.19.2 Product benchmarking7.20 MAHA Maschinenbau Haldenwang GmbH & Co. KG7.20.1 Company overview7.20.2 Product benchmarking7.20.3 Strategic initiatives7.21 Newturn Autotech Pvt. Ltd.7.21.1 Company overview7.21.2 Product benchmarking7.22 Red Mountain, Inc.7.22.1 Company overview7.22.2 Product benchmarking7.23 Robert Bosch UK Holdings Ltd.7.23.1 Company overview7.23.2 Product benchmarking7.23.3 Strategic initiatives7.24 Testo SE & Co. KGaA7.24.1 Company overview7.24.2 Product benchmarking7.25 Tsukasa Sokken Co., Ltd.7.25.1 Company overview7.25.2 Product benchmarking7.26 Wager Company7.26.1 Company overview7.26.2 Product benchmarking7.26.3 Automotive Emission Test Equipment - Additional Company Profiles (Solution Providers)7.27 Hella Gutmann Solutions GmbH7.27.1 Company overview7.27.2 Financial performance7.27.3 Product benchmarking7.28 CAPELEC7.28.1 Company overview7.28.2 Product benchmarking7.28.3 Strategic initiatives7.29 Premier Diagnostics7.29.1 Company overview7.29.2 Product benchmarking7.30 Saxon Junkalor GmbH7.30.1 Company overview7.30.2 Product benchmarking7.31 WOW! Wurth Online World GmbH7.31.1 Company overview7.31.2 Financial performance7.31.3 Product benchmarking7.32 MAHLE Aftermarket Italy S.p.A. (Brain Bee AG)7.32.1 Company overview7.32.2 Financial performance7.32.3 Product benchmarking7.32.4 Strategic initiatives7.33 Crypton7.33.1 Company overview7.33.2 Product benchmarking7.34 Snap-on Incorporated7.34.1 Company overview7.34.2 Financial performance7.34.3 Product benchmarking7.34.4 Strategic initiatives7.35 TEN Automotive Equipment Ltd7.35.1 Company overview7.35.2 Product benchmarking7.36 Sensors, Inc.7.36.1 Company overview7.36.2 Product benchmarking7.36.3 Strategic initiatives7.37 Applus+7.37.1 Company overview7.37.2 Financial performance7.37.3 Product benchmarking7.37.4 Strategic initiatives7.38 TECNOMOTOR7.38.1 Company overview7.38.2 Product benchmarking7.39 ATT Nussbaum Pruftechnik GmbH7.39.1 Company overview7.39.2 Product benchmarking7.40 Gemco Equipment Ltd (Bradbury)7.40.1 Company overview7.40.2 Product benchmarking7.41 TEXA S.p.A.7.41.1 Company overview7.41.2 Product benchmarking7.41.3 Strategic initiativesFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hwrrs4

