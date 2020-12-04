Insights On The Automotive Ceramics Global Market To 2026 - Key Motivators, Restraints And Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Ceramics Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive ceramics market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Stringent regulations regarding vehicle emission is one of the major factors driving the market growth. Several emerging and developed nations have been facing concerns regarding air pollution. Vehicles have a significant role in the increase in air pollution. In January 2020, United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) endorses new stringent vehicle emissions regulation. On 17th January, the draft United Nations (UN) Regulation was endorsed by the Working Party on Pollution and Energy (GRPE). This draft will be submitted to the World Forum for Harmonization of Vehicle Regulation (WP.29).With the regulation, UNECE will make it easier for countries globally to implement advanced emissions test procedures with a new UN Regulation that features the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP). Owing to the increasing focus on vehicle emission, automotive OEMs, and automobile companies, are focusing on advanced materials that contribute to combat the concern of vehicle emission. This leads to the adoption of ceramics in exhaust systems that delivers a highly potential way for the purification of vehicle emissions and reduce carbon footprint. Ceramic filters keep costs low, provide fine filtration of particles, easy to mass-produce, and are extremely durable. Therefore, it is being significantly used in diesel exhaust systems.Geographically, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness potential growth during the forecast period, owing to the significant demand for electric cars and the increasing expansion of automotive exhaust systems in the region. For instance, in April 2018, the 15th BENTELER plant in China commenced its operation. The production is focused on press parts and chassis components. The new plant includes a field of 60,000 Sq. meters, of which more than two-third are utilized for manufacturing. This expansion will enable the company to fulfill the needs of its client base, which include Groupe PSA, Ford Motor Co., and Changan Automobile Co., Ltd. This, in turn, is driving the adoption of ceramics in exhaust systems to filter out pollutants, particularly DPF.Some key players in the market include Kyocera Corp., CeramTec GmbH, CoorsTek, Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials plc, and NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. Mergers and acquisitions and geographical expansion are considered as some crucial strategies to increase market share. For instance, in May 2019, Kyocera Corp. declared that Kyocera Fine ceramics GmbH, itis Germany-based headquarter, will acquire the advanced ceramics business of Friatec GmbH. With this acquisition, Kyocera will be able to provide comprehensive service to the customers through domestic manufacturing and sales. In addition, the company also aims to further enhance its fine ceramic business by reinforcing its capabilities to develop and supply prototypes with short delivery times. The Report Covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global automotive ceramics market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global automotive ceramics market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global automotive ceramics systems market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Report Summary1.1. Research Methods and Tools1.2. Market Breakdown1.2.1. By Segments1.2.2. By Geography 2. Market Overview and Insights2.1. Scope of the Report2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends2.2.1. Key Findings2.2.2. Recommendations2.2.3. Conclusions 3. Competitive Landscape3.1. Company Share Analysis3.2. Key Strategy Analysis3.3. Key Company Analysis3.3.1. Kyocera Corp.3.3.1.1. Overview3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis3.3.1.4. Recent Developments3.3.2. CeramTec GmbH3.3.2.1. Overview3.3.2.2. Financial Analysis3.3.2.3. SWOT Analysis3.3.2.4. Recent Developments3.3.3. CoorsTek, Inc.3.3.3.1. Overview3.3.3.2. Financial Analysis3.3.3.3. SWOT Analysis3.3.3.4. Recent Developments3.3.4. Morgan Advanced Materials plc3.3.4.1. Overview3.3.4.2. Financial Analysis3.3.4.3. SWOT Analysis3.3.4.4. Recent Developments3.3.5. NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd.3.3.5.1. Overview3.3.5.2. Financial Analysis3.3.5.3. SWOT Analysis3.3.5.4. Recent Developments 4. Market Determinants4.1 Motivators4.2 Restraints4.3 Opportunities 5. Market Segmentation5.1. Global Automotive Ceramics Market by Material5.1.1. Alumina Oxide Ceramics5.1.2. Zirconia Oxide Ceramics5.1.3. Others5.2. Global Automotive Ceramics Market by Application5.2.1. Automotive Engine Parts5.2.2. Automotive Electronics5.2.3. Automotive Exhaust Systems5.2.4. Others 6. Regional Analysis6.1. North America6.1.1. United States6.1.2. Canada6.2. Europe6.2.1. UK6.2.2. Germany6.2.3. Italy6.2.4. Spain6.2.5. France6.2.6. Rest of Europe6.3. Asia-Pacific6.3.1. China6.3.2. India6.3.3. Japan6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific6.4. Rest of the World 7. Company Profiles7.1. 3M Co.7.2. Applied Ceramics, Inc.7.3. Blasch Precision Ceramics, Inc.7.4. Ceramdis GmbH7.5. CeramTec GmbH7.6. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.7.7. CoorsTek, Inc.7.8. Corning, Inc.7.9. Dyson Technical Ceramics, Ltd.7.10. Elan Technology, Inc. (ET)7.11. Ibiden Co., Ltd.7.12. INMATEC Technologies GmbH7.13. International Syalons (Newcastle), Ltd.7.14. Kyocera Corp.7.15. McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies, LLC7.16. Morgan Advanced Materials plc7.17. Murugappa Morgan Thermal Ceramics, Ltd.7.18. NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd.7.19. Ortech, Inc.7.20. Rauschert GmbH7.21. Vinayak Techno CeramicsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k64ssg

