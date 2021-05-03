Insights On The Automated Oil Tank Cleaning System Market In EMEA 2021-2025: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Threats - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automated oil tank cleaning system market in EMEA is expected to grow by USD 33.

The automated oil tank cleaning system market in EMEA is expected to grow by USD 33.01 bn, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

The increasing investments in oil storage tanks, increasing extraction of low-grade crude that accumulates more sludge, and regulations in European countries are a few of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the stagnant oil industry, lack of awareness among end-users, and high upfront cost of automated oil tank cleaning systems will hamper the market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/automated-oil-tank-cleaning-system-market-industry-analysis

Automated Oil Tank Cleaning System Market In EMEA: Type LandscapeThe solutions type segment is likely to witness the largest growth during the next few years.

Automated Oil Tank Cleaning System Market In EMEA: Application LandscapeBy Application, the downstream application segment is likely to hold the highest share over the next few years.

Automated Oil Tank Cleaning System Market In EMEA: Geographic LandscapeBy geography, Europe is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 45% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from Europe. Germany is the key market for the automated oil tank cleaning system market in EMEA.

Companies Covered:

Alfa Laval AB

ARKOIL Technologies Nederland BV

Butterworth Inc.

Grupo Tradebe Medioambiente SL

KMT International Inc.

Orbijet Inc.

Oreco AS

Scanjet Systems AB

Schlumberger Ltd.

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Downstream - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Midstream - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Upstream - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Middle East - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Africa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

