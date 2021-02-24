Insights On The Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Global Market To 2025 - Escalating Healthcare Spending Is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in depth analysis of the global autoimmune disease therapeutics market by value, by drug class, by indication, by region, etc. The report provides a regional analysis of the autoimmune disease therapeutics market, including the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the autoimmune disease therapeutics market.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global autoimmune disease therapeutics market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global autoimmune disease therapeutics market is fragmented with many major market players operating worldwide. The key players of the autoimmune disease therapeutics market are Roche Holding AG, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and Abbott Laboratories are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Country Coverage

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

An autoimmune disease is a condition in which the body's immune system attacks and destroys healthy cells and tissues in the body by mistake. In other words, autoimmune disease arises when the immune system fails to distinguish between the body's own cells and foreign cells. These diseases can affect any part of the body. Autoimmune disease therapeutics is a form of treatment to calm the overactive immune response, to limit tissue damage, and to reduce pain and inflammation. Treatment can also help in relieving symptoms like pain, swelling, and skin rashes.

There are a lot of therapeutic alternatives available, but no option has a perfect safety profile. In fact, while some treatments have been effective in treating certain autoimmune disorders, no treatment is effective for all autoimmune diseases.

The autoimmune disease therapeutics market can be segmented on the basis of drug class (Immunosuppressant's, Anti-inflammatory Drug, Interferons, NSAIDs, Antihyperglycemics, and Others); indication (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Type 1 Diabetes, Psoriasis, and Others); and distribution channel (Hospital & Clinics, Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Online Stores, and Others).

The global autoimmune disease therapeutics market has increased significantly during the years 2018-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously. The autoimmune disease therapeutics market is expected to increase due to rapid urbanization, escalating healthcare spending, rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases, favorable government initiatives, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as high cost involved, lack of approved treatment for IPF (Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis), etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction2.1 Autoimmune Disease: An Overview2.1.1 Most Common Autoimmune Diseases2.1.2 Areas Affected by Autoimmune Diseases2.1.3 Common Autoimmune Disease Symptoms2.2 Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics: An Overview2.2.1 Evolution of Autoimmune Disease Treatment Depending on the Severity of the Disease2.3 Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Segmentation: An Overview2.3.1 Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Segmentation by Drug Class2.3.2 Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Segmentation by Indication2.3.3 Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Segmentation by Distribution Channel

3. Global Market Analysis3.1 Global Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market: An Analysis3.1.1 Global Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market by Value3.1.2 Global Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market by Drug Class (Anti-inflammatory, Interferons, NSAIDs, Antihyperglycemics and Others)3.1.3 Global Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market by Indication (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Type 1 Diabetes and Other Indications) 3.1.4 Global Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market by Region ( North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America)3.2 Global Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market: Drug Class Analysis3.2.1 Global Anti-Inflammatory Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market by Value3.2.2 Global Interferons Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market by Value3.2.3 Global NSAIDs Autoimmune Diseases Therapeutics Market by Value3.2.4 Global Antihyperglycemics Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market by Value3.2.5 Global Others Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market by Value3.3 Global Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market: Indication Analysis3.3.1 Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market by Value3.3.2 Global Type 1 Diabetes Therapeutics Market by Value3.3.3 Global Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Market by Value3.3.4 Global Inflammatory Bowel Disease Therapeutics Market by Value3.3.5 Global Other Indications Therapeutics Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis4.1 North America Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market: An Analysis4.1.1 North America Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market by Value4.2 Europe Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market: An Analysis4.2.1 Europe Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market by Value4.3 Asia Pacific Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market: An Analysis4.3.1 Asia Pacific Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market by Value4.4 Middle East & Africa Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market: An Analysis4.4.1 Middle East & Africa Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market by Value4.5 Latin America Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market: An Analysis4.5.1 Latin America Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market by Value

5. Impact of COVID-195.1 Impact of COVID-195.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Healthcare Sector5.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics

6. Market Dynamics6.1 Growth Driver6.1.1 Rapid Urbanization6.1.2 Escalating Healthcare Spending6.1.3 Rising Prevalence of Autoimmune Diseases6.1.4 Favorable Government Initiatives6.2 Challenges6.2.1 High Cost Involved6.2.2 Lack of Approved Treatment for IPF (Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis)6.3 Market Trends6.3.1 Innovations in the Treatment of Autoimmune Diseases6.3.2 Growing Adoption of JAK Inhibitors for the Treatment of Autoimmune Diseases6.3.3 Increasing Awareness among Patients towards the Autoimmune Diseases and Therapeutic Treatments

7. Competitive Landscape7.1 Global Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Players: A Financial Comparison7.2 Global Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Players by Development of Drugs for IMIDs Targeting JAK

8. Company Profiles8.1 Roche Holding AG 8.1.1 Business Overview8.1.2 Financial Overview8.1.3 Business Strategy8.2 Pfizer Inc.8.2.1 Business Overview8.2.2 Financial Overview8.2.3 Business Strategy8.3 Johnson & Johnson8.3.1 Business Overview8.3.2 Financial Overview8.3.3 Business Strategy8.4 Abbott Laboratories8.4.1 Business Overview8.4.2 Financial Overview8.4.3 Business Strategy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s9n9pj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-autoimmune-disease-therapeutics-global-market-to-2025---escalating-healthcare-spending-is-driving-growth-301234886.html

SOURCE Research and Markets