Insights On The Audiobooks Global Market To 2027 - Featuring Google, Amazon And Scribd Among Others

According to the report, the Global Audiobooks Market accounted for $2.67 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $13.45 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period.Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are the increase in younger listener inventory, expansion of home studios, and easy accessibility of copies. However, the lack of smooth transition from taped materials to intelligent devices is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.An audiobook is a transcription of a book or other work being read aloud. These recordings are being narrated by the authors or any other voiceover artists. Recording and editing have been easier like never before, and hence amateur authors, narrators, and publishers can produce a decent quality of audiobooks.By device, the smartphones segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the portability to access recorded book versions while performing various other tasks in the background. Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as this region is an early adopter of the latest technologies that are used in audiobooks.Some of the key players in Audiobooks market include Google, Amazon, Scribd, Audible Inc., Storytel, AudiobooksNow, Penguin Random House LLC, Downpour, PODIUM PUBLISHING, barnes Noble booksellers Inc., Kobo, OverDrive, LibriVox, RBmedia, NOOK Digital LLC, and Rakuten Kobo Inc. What the report offers:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface2.1 Abstract2.2 Stake Holders2.3 Research Scope2.4 Research Methodology2.4.1 Data Mining2.4.2 Data Analysis2.4.3 Data Validation2.4.4 Research Approach2.5 Research Sources2.5.1 Primary Research Sources2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources2.5.3 Assumptions 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction3.2 Drivers3.3 Restraints3.4 Opportunities3.5 Threats3.6 Application Analysis3.7 End-user Analysis3.8 Emerging Markets3.9 Impact of COVID-19 4 Porters Five Forces Analysis4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers4.3 Threat of Substitutes4.4 Threat of New Entrants4.5 Competitive Rivalry 5 Global Audiobooks Market, By Device5.1 Introduction5.2 Desktop, Laptops, and Tablets5.3 Smartphones5.4 Personal Digital Assistants 6 Global Audiobooks Market, By Genre6.1 Introduction6.2 Fiction6.3 Biography6.4 Memoir6.5 Educational6.6 Suspense & Thriller6.7 Romance6.8 Professional6.9 Personal Grooming & Motivational6.10 Miscellaneous6.11 Historical6.12 Comedy 7 Global Audiobooks Market, By Subscription Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Yearly7.3 Semi-Annually7.4 Monthly 8 Global Audiobooks Market, By Platform8.1 Introduction8.2 Android8.3 IOS8.4 Windows8.5 Website 9 Global Audiobooks Market, By Age Group9.1 Introduction9.2 Adults9.3 Kids 10 Global Audiobooks Market, By Distribution Channel10.1 Introduction10.2 Subscription-Based10.3 One-Time Download 11 Global Audiobooks Market, By Application11.1 Introduction11.2 Educational Institutes11.3 Industries/Commercial Sector11.4 Book Club11.5 Personal11.6 Learning11.7 Entertainment 12 Global Audiobooks Market, By End-user12.1 Introduction12.2 Employed Professional12.3 Homemaker Retirees12.4 Student 13 Global Audiobooks Market, By Enterprise Size13.1 Introduction13.2 Large Enterprises13.3 Small & Medium Enterprises 14 Global Audiobooks Market, By Geography14.1 Introduction14.2 North America14.2.1 US14.2.2 Canada14.2.3 Mexico14.3 Europe14.3.1 Germany14.3.2 UK14.3.3 Italy14.3.4 France14.3.5 Spain14.3.6 Rest of Europe14.4 Asia-Pacific14.4.1 Japan14.4.2 China14.4.3 India14.4.4 Australia14.4.5 New Zealand14.4.6 South Korea14.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific14.5 South America14.5.1 Argentina14.5.2 Brazil14.5.3 Chile14.5.4 Rest of South America14.6 Middle East & Africa14.6.1 Saudi Arabia14.6.2 UAE14.6.3 Qatar14.6.4 South Africa14.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 15 Key Developments15.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures15.2 Acquisitions & Mergers15.3 New Product Launches15.4 Expansions15.5 Other Key Strategies 16 Company Profiling16.1 Google16.2 Amazon16.3 Scribd16.4 Audible Inc.16.5 Storytel16.6 AudiobooksNow16.7 Penguin Random House LLC16.8 Downpour16.9 PODIUM PUBLISHING16.10 Barnes Noble Booksellers Inc.16.11 Kobo16.12 OverDrive16.13 LibriVox16.14 RBmedia16.15 NOOK Digital LLC16.16 Rakuten Kobo Inc.For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sk0cf3

