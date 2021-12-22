Insights On The Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Global Market To 2026 - Featuring 100 Plus, AiCure And Cardiomo Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market Research Report by Product, by Solution, by Technology, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market size was estimated at USD 712.67 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 892.99 million in 2021, at a CAGR 25.63% to reach USD 2,803.19 million by 2026. Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market, including 100 Plus, AiCure, Binah.ai, Biofourmis, Cardiomo, ChroniSense Medical, ContinUse Biometrics (Cu-Bx), Current Health, Ejenta, Eko, Engagely.ai, Feebris, GYANT, iHealth, Medical Device + Diagnostic Industry (MD+DI), Medopad, Myia, Neoteryx, LLC, Neteera, Tech Vedika, ten3T Healthcare, and Vitls. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Dynamics5.1. Introduction5.2. Drivers5.2.1. ICT infrastructure development in developing countries5.2.2. Rise in adoption of AI in remote patient monitoring due to real time monitoring and improved patient engagement5.2.3. Growth in demand due to optimizing management and lower human errors5.3. Restraints5.3.1. Lack of awareness in remote areas5.3.2. Expensive as compared to traditional facilities5.4. Opportunities5.4.1. Rapid digitalization and extensive use of social media of consumer5.4.2. Shift in trend towards wearable technology5.5. Challenges5.5.1. Increasing concern related to cybersecurity and privacy 6. Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market, by Product6.1. Introduction6.2. Special Monitors6.2.1. Anaesthesia Monitors6.2.2. Blood Glucose Monitor6.2.3. Cardiac Rhythm Monitor6.2.4. Fetal Heart Rate Monitor6.2.5. Multi-Parameter Monitors6.2.6. Prothrombin Monitors6.2.7. Respiratory Monitor6.3. Vital Monitors6.3.1. Blood Pressure Monitor6.3.2. Brain Monitor6.3.3. Heart Rate Monitor6.3.4. Pulse Oximeter6.3.5. Respiratory Monitor6.3.6. Temperature Monitor 7. Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market, by Solution7.1. Introduction7.2. Hardware7.3. Services7.4. Software 8. Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market, by Technology8.1. Introduction8.2. Machine Learning (ML)8.3. Natural Language Processing (NLP)8.4. Querying Method (QM)8.5. Speech Recognition (SR) 9. Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market, by Application9.1. Introduction9.2. Cancer9.3. Cardiovascular Diseases9.4. Dehydration9.5. Diabetes9.6. Infections9.7. Respiratory Issues9.8. Sleep Disorder9.9. Viral Infection9.10. Weight Management & Fitness Monitoring 10. Americas Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market10.1. Introduction10.2. Argentina10.3. Brazil10.4. Canada10.5. Mexico10.6. United States 11. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market11.1. Introduction11.2. Australia11.3. China11.4. India11.5. Indonesia11.6. Japan11.7. Malaysia11.8. Philippines11.9. Singapore11.10. South Korea11.11. Taiwan11.12. Thailand 12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market12.1. Introduction12.2. France12.3. Germany12.4. Italy12.5. Netherlands12.6. Qatar12.7. Russia12.8. Saudi Arabia12.9. South Africa12.10. Spain12.11. United Arab Emirates12.12. United Kingdom 13. Competitive Landscape13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix13.1.1. Quadrants13.1.2. Business Strategy13.1.3. Product Satisfaction13.2. Market Ranking Analysis13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player13.4. Competitive Scenario13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement13.4.4. Investment & Funding13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 14. Company Usability Profiles14.1. 100 Plus14.2. AiCure14.3. Binah.ai14.4. Biofourmis14.5. Cardiomo14.6. ChroniSense Medical14.7. ContinUse Biometrics (Cu-Bx)14.8. Current Health14.9. Ejenta14.10. Eko14.11. Engagely.ai14.12. Feebris14.13. GYANT14.14. iHealth14.15. Medical Device + Diagnostic Industry (MD+DI)14.16. Medopad14.17. Myia14.18. Neoteryx, LLC14.19. Neteera14.20. Tech Vedika14.21. ten3T Healthcare14.22. Vitls 15. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7x6wlp

