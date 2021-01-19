Insights On The Artificial Intelligence In Next Generation Networking Global Market To 2026 - Leading Companies, Strategies And Solutions

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Next Generation Networking by Infrastructure, Network Type, IoT Solution, Segment (Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government), and Industry Verticals 2021-2026" report has been...

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Next Generation Networking by Infrastructure, Network Type, IoT Solution, Segment (Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government), and Industry Verticals 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report assesses the impact of AI in various networking products and solutions including embedded equipment, components, and software platforms (network automation, optimization, and transformation). The report also evaluates the role of SDN, Edge Computing, NFV, and Augmented Intelligence in the formation and support of AI driven networking ecosystems.

In addition, the impact of 5G networks, IoT technology and systems, and network analytics functions is also analyzed. The report assesses technologies, products, and solutions from key solution providers, identifying key companies in each segment of the competitive landscape.

The report also provides forecasts for the AI-driven networking market based on major market segments and subsegments, AI technology type, deployment type, network type, industry vertical and region. The report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for AI in Next Generation Networking by Infrastructure, Network Type, IoT Solution, Segment (Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government), and Industry Vertical from 2021 through 2026.

Select Report Findings:

The total market for AI in networking will reach nearly $8B globally by 2026

globally by 2026 The enterprise segment will lead the AI-enabled networking market, reaching $2.7B by 2026

by 2026 Combination of AI and distributed cognitive computing will lead to computation-oriented communications

AI-enabled networking will support many solutions, such as incremental growth of $565M in the asset tracking market by 2026

in the asset tracking market by 2026 AI-enabled networking will facilitate significant cost savings for CSPs and substantial new services realization across industry verticals

Artificial Intelligence is rapidly becoming an integral part of various digital technologies including software and many aspects of ICT infrastructure. For example, the AI chipset marketplace is poised to transform the entire embedded system ecosystem with a multitude of AI capabilities such as deep machine learning, image detection, and many others. With 85% of all chipsets globally shipping AI-equipped, over 63% of all electronics will have some form of embedded intelligence by 2026.

Infrastructure is anticipated to be one of the primary focus areas for AI as network operators seek to reduce costs and improve efficiencies while simultaneously reducing the incidence of errors and adverse network events. AI technology will play a key role in the transformation of network intelligence to become increasingly self-driven. Technologies like cognitive computing, machine learning, deep learning, and predictive application will be fundamental to the transformation of network configuration automation and operational autonomy.

AI-driven networking is going to impact wireless networking of all sizes for all communication service providers, improving service realization and support, and ultimately impacting every industry vertical from transportation to medical care to financial services. Furthermore, the analyst sees the convergence of AI and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies and solutions (AIoT) leading to "thinking" networks and systems that are becoming increasingly more capable of solving a wide range of problems across a diverse number of industry verticals.

In terms of the impact of AI on wireless networks, the evolution is already underway from a standards and network topology approach with 5G service-based architectures. Implementation within public communications service providers will scale slowly due to legacy systems such as OSS/BSS. However, closed-loop private 5G wireless networks will be in the vanguard of AI network deployment.

This evolution will lead to AI-enabled functions throughout 6G networks within the 2030 to 2040 timeframe. This will include contextually agile RF networks that support event-driven adaptation and resource allocation optimization. It will also include many improvements at the device level such as AI-enabled distributed computing, which will facilitate persistent computation-oriented communications.

Report Benefits:

AI in networking forecasts for 2021 through 2026

Identify the leading companies, strategies, and solutions

Understand the impact of AI on IT and telecom networks

Identify opportunities for infrastructure, products and services delivery

Understand how disparate technologies are integrated with AI for solutions

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction2.1 Unified Networks involving AI and IoT2.2 AI Driven Networks2.3 AI in Wireless Network Strategy2.4 Intent Based Networks2.5 Self-driven Networks2.6 Augmented Intelligence2.7 AI Technologies in Networking2.8 Market Drivers and Challenges

3.0 Technology and Application Analysis3.1 Networking Equipment, Platforms, and Services3.2 Enterprise Networking3.3 IoT Networking Technology3.3.1 Short Range Wireless Technologies3.3.2 Long Range Wireless Technologies3.4 IoT Application3.5 Network Optimization3.6 Network Automation3.7 Network Transformation3.8 Edge Computing and AI3.9 Software Driven Networking3.10 Software Defined Infrastructure3.11 AI-Defined Infrastructure3.12 Network Function Virtualization3.13 Telecom Infrastructure and Cloud RAN3.14 New Radio Technology and 5G Network3.15 AI Powered Network Analytics3.16 Competitive Landscape

4.0 Company Analysis4.1 Cisco Systems4.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise4.3 IBM Corporation4.4 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.4.5 Baidu Inc.4.6 Nvidia Corporation4.7 Google Inc.4.8 Microsoft Corporation4.9 Dell EMC4.10 Nokia Corporation4.11 ARM Limited4.12 Xively4.13 PTC Corporation4.14 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.4.15 ZTE Corporation4.16 Intel Corporation4.17 Ericsson AB4.18 Fujitsu Ltd.4.19 NEC Corporation4.20 H2O.ai4.21 Qualcomm Incorporated4.22 Juniper Networks, Inc.4.23 Accenture PLC4.24 Brocade Communication Systems4.25 VMware Inc.4.26 Aricent Inc.4.27 Arista Networks Inc.4.28 Extreme Networks4.29 NETSCOUT4.30 ECI Telecom4.31 Foxconn Electronics Inc.4.32 NETGEAR4.33 Riverbed Technology

5.0 Market Analysis and Forecast 2021 - 20265.1 Global AI Networking Solution Market 2021 - 20265.2 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Segment5.2.1 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Hardware5.2.1.1 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Hardware Equipment5.2.1.2 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Hardware Component5.2.2 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Software5.2.2.1 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Network Management Software5.2.2.1.1 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Network Automation Software5.2.2.1.2 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Network Optimization Software5.2.2.1.3 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Network Transformation Software5.2.3 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Service5.2.3.1 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Managed Service5.2.3.2 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Professional Service5.2.3.2.1 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Deployment, Integration, and Provisioning Service Type5.2.3.2.2 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Wireless Infrastructure Management Service Type5.2.3.2.2.1 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Telecom Infrastructure Management Service Type5.2.3.2.2.2 Global AI Networking Solution Market by 5G Infrastructure Management Service Type5.3 Global AI Networking Solution Market by AI Technology5.4 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Deployment5.5 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Industry5.6 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Organization5.7 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Network Type5.8 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Network Platform5.8.1 Global AI Networking Solution Market by IoT Network Technology Type5.8.1.1 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Short and Medium Range Wireless IoT Network Technology5.8.1.2 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Long Range Wireless IoT Network Technology5.8.2 Global AI Networking Solution Market by IoT Application Type5.9 Global AI Networking Solution Market by 5G Network Type5.10 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Industry Vertical5.11 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Region5.11.1 North America AI Networking Solution Market by Country5.11.2 Europe AI Networking Solution Market by Country5.11.3 APAC AI Networking Solution Market by Country5.11.4 MEA AI Networking Solution Market by Country5.11.5 Latin America AI Networking Solution Market by Country

6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations6.1 Artificial Intelligence Providers6.2 Broadband Infrastructure Providers6.3 Communication Service Providers6.4 Computing Companies6.5 Data Analytics Providers6.6 Networking Equipment Providers6.7 Networking Security Providers6.8 Semiconductor Companies6.9 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers6.10 Software and Platform Providers

