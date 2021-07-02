Insights On The Aroma Chemicals Global Market To 2026 - By Type, Product, Application And Region

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aroma Chemicals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aroma chemicals market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.Aroma chemicals or odorants are a group of molecules that are used as an ingredient to add flavor and fragrance to various products. They consist of synthetic, natural and nature-identical components. The natural compounds are extracted from plants and animals, whereas the nature-identical and synthetic compounds are manufactured artificially in labs using various oils and fats. Perfumers blend specific quantities of aroma chemicals to create a perfume formula. They can also be added in baked products, candies, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and to add fragrance to cosmetics, toiletries and cleaning products. The rising demand for natural fragrances and aromas across the globe is the key factor driving the growth of the market. With the increasing disposable incomes, consumers are now more inclined toward spending on premium products for personal care, beauty, medicines and homecare, which are available in a variety of fragrances.

Furthermore, growing consumer awareness regarding the maintenance of hygiene has significantly impacted the demand for cleaning products and toiletries that use aroma chemicals as one of their key ingredients. Also, perfume manufacturers are experimenting with new synthetic fragrances to replicate the natural ones by incorporating aspects of biochemical sciences. Moreover, there is an increase in the usage of sulfur-containing compounds in perfumes as they are some of the strongest odorants that provide distinctive aromas to scents. Other factors such as the rising trend of aromatherapy for maintaining emotional and psychological wellbeing and increased focus of research and development (R&D) are also significantly contributing to the market growth.The publisher's latest report provides a deep insight into the global aroma chemicals market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the aroma chemicals industry in any manner. Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Aroma Chemicals Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Type5.5 Market Breakup by Product5.6 Market Breakup by Application5.7 Market Breakup by Region5.8 Market Forecast 6 SWOT Analysis6.1 Overview6.2 Strengths6.3 Weaknesses6.4 Opportunities6.5 Threats 7 Value Chain Analysis 8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis8.1 Overview8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers8.4 Degree of Competition8.5 Threat of New Entrants8.6 Threat of Substitutes 9 Market Breakup by Type9.1 Natural9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Synthetic9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Product10.1 Benzenoids10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Musk Chemicals10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 Terpenoids10.3.1 Market Trends10.3.2 Market Forecast10.4 Others10.4.1 Market Trends10.4.2 Market Forecast 11 Market Breakup by Application11.1 Soaps and Detergents11.1.1 Market Trends11.1.2 Market Forecast11.2 Cosmetics and Toiletries11.2.1 Market Trends11.2.2 Market Forecast11.3 Fine Fragrances11.3.1 Market Trends11.3.2 Market Forecast11.4 Others11.4.1 Market Trends11.4.2 Market Forecast 12 Market Breakup by Region12.1 Asia Pacific12.1.1 Market Trends12.1.2 Market Forecast12.2 Europe12.2.1 Market Trends12.2.2 Market Forecast12.3 North America12.3.1 Market Trends12.3.2 Market Forecast12.4 Middle East and Africa12.4.1 Market Trends12.4.2 Market Forecast12.5 Latin America12.5.1 Market Trends12.5.2 Market Forecast 13 Price Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key PlayersFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2be8qf

